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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Federal Funds Rate and 15 pips price movement
2014-12-16 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
[USD - Federal Funds Rate]= Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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EURUSD M5: 81 pips price movement by USD - Federal Funds Rate news event :
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD: Euro drops to 10-day low (adapted from the article)
H4 price is located above SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and above SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) for the ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish reversal to be started in the near future with the secondary ranging market condition. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price with 1.0831 support level to be crossed for good possible breakout.
SUMMARY : ranging on bearish reversalTREND : waiting for direction
Trading ideas for EUR/USD by UBS Group (adapted from the article)
UBS Group made a forecast suggesting to sell EUR/USD at 1.0880/1.0900 levels with stop loss above 1.0935 and take profit to be below 1.0800. Let's evaluate this fundamental forecast with the technical point of view.
H4 price is on local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition: the price is located near and above SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) waiting for bearish reversal or for the bullish continuation.
SUMMARY : correction to reversalTREND : waiting for direction
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bullish; waiting to break the levels (adapted from the article)
Societe Generale is forecasting the ranging market condition for EUR/USD intra-day prices: "A break below 1.08 will lead to test of next retracement levels at 1.0730 and even 1.0650." Let's review the situation with the technical points of view.
M5 price is located above SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and above SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) on the primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
The price is breaking 1.0857 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern for the bullish trend to be continuing. RSI indicator is estimating the bullish breakdown to be started in the near future.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bullish
USD/CAD Intra-Day Analysis - Bank of Canada Core CPI and and intra-day price to be ranging near reversal
2014-12-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core CPI m/m]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[Bank of Canada Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding the 8 most volatile items.
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M5 price is located above SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) on the primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging within 1.3786 resistance level and 1.3724 support level.
SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : bullish market condition
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USDCAD, M5, 2015.12.18
USDCAD M5: 75 pips price movement by CAD - CPI news event
Forex Weekly Outlook December 21-24 (based on the article)
US and Canadian GDP data, US Durable Goods Orders and Unemployment claims are the final highlights before Christmas break. Here is an outlook on these major events.
Last week the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade showing faith in the U.S. economy. The central bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25% and 0.50. Policy makers reiterated that the US economy is performing well and is expected to improve further. The labor market advanced considerably reaching an unemployment rate of 5%. Furthermore, inflation is expected to rise over the medium term towards the 2 % target. Fed officials declared that the rate hike was the beginning of a “gradual” tightening cycle.
EUR/USD Weekly Outlook by Morgan Stanley (based on the article)
Morgan Stanley made a fundamental forecast fr this pair by telling that "EUR downside may be limited":
Let's evaluate this forecast with the technical point of view.
W1 price is located to be below S1 Pivot at 1.0672 and above S2 Pivot at 1.0672 in the primary bearish market condition. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for direction, and RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing with the secondary ranging.
If price will break S1 Pivot at 1.1337 from below to above so the local uptrend as the secondary market rally will be started within the primary bearish market condition up to Central YR1 Pivot at 1.2665 as the next target.
If the price will break S2 Pivot at 1.0672 from above to below on close weekly bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD: End Of Week Technicals by Barclays Capital (adapted from the article)
Barclays is forecasting the EUR/USD price and GBP/USD price at year-end as the following:
EUR/USD. Ranging. Weekly price is on bearish for the ranging within 1.1713 key erversal reversal level and 1.0520 key support bearish level. RSI indicator is estimating for the ranging bearish trend to be continuing. The most likely scenario for the price movement up to the end of this year is the ranging trend to be continuing within 1.1713/1.0520 s/r area.
GBP/USD. Bearish. The price is located below 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the ranging bearish breakdown: price is breaking descending triangle pattern to below with 1.4864 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.4565 support level as the next bearish target. The most like scenario for this pair to be moved at the end of the year is the following: bearish breakdown will be continuing with 1.4565 target level.
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - German Producer Price Index and 10 pips price movement
2015-12-21 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German PPI]
[EUR - German PPI] = Change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers. It's a leading indicator of consumer inflation - when manufacturers charge more for goods the higher costs are usually passed on to the consumer.
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The overall index disregarding energy decreased by 0.7% compared with November 2014. Compared with the preceding month the overall index fell by 0.2% in November 2015 (–0.4% in October 2015 and –0.4% in September 2015).
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EURUSD M5: 10 pips price movement by EUR - German PPI news event :