Press review - page 346
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Weekend Edition with John O'Donnell (based on fxstreet article)
John O'Donnell Sits in for Merlin. He discusses the global credit purge cycle within the Online Trading Academy core strategy. Learn how to prosper in the months and years ahead in the global capital markets deflationary trends.
Barclays - 'we recommend remaining short EURUSD' (based on efxnews article)
Barclays made a forecast for this week concerning EUR/USD related to funbdamental factors such as the following:
Let's evaluate this forecast concerning the technical point of view:
Thus, Barclaysmay be correct one concerning the keeping the bearish for EUR/USD but in secondary ranging market condition.
- Daily
price is located below 200 day SMA (blue line on the chart) for the
primary bearish and above 100 day SMA for the secondary ranging market
condition.
- The price is crossing 61.8% Fibo support level at
1.1154 from above to below with Fibo support level at 1.0807 as the next
bearish target.
- Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the bearish breakdown to be started.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.06 18:38What is the Pip Cost for Gold and Silver?
The pip cost for 1 ounce of Gold (minimum trade size) is $0.01 per pip.
The pip cost for 50 ounces of Silver (minimum trade size) is $0.50 per pip
BTMU Forecasts for EUR/USD: 1.060 in December 2015 (based on efxnews article)
This pair is on bearish market condition for ranging between Fibo resistance level at 1.1713 and Fibo support level at 1.0850. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be broken with 1.0807 resistance level for the bearish trend to be continuing, and the next bearish targets in this case are 1.0520 and 1.0461.
According to the forecast made by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, this triangle pattern will be broken from above to below together with 1.0807 target by the end of this year, and we may see good bearish breakdown possibilities in the beginning of 2016: the price will break 1.0520/1.0461 support levels by March 2016, and EUR/USD will be at 1.000 in Jun'16.
Sep'15
Dec'15
Mar'16
Jun'16
Many int'l institutions made a prediction for the EUR/USD to be 1.000 or less than that at year-end but this is the first forecast which was clarified the values of this pair in detailed timing way: we will see the EUR/USD to be 1.000 in June 2016 only.
Goldman Sachs about Next Week's FOMC: 'the first hike is not likely to come until December' (based on efxnews article)
Goldman Sachs made some forecast concerning USD related to the FOMC meeting which will be held next week on Thursday:
Just to remind about next week's FOMC metting:
2015-09-17 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Statement, Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
if hawkish > expected = (for USD in our case)
[USD - FOMC Statement] = It's the primary tool the FOMC uses to communicate with investors about monetary policy. It contains the outcome of their vote on interest rates and other policy measures, along with commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their votes. Most importantly, it discusses the economic outlook and offers clues on the outcome of future votes.
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight. Short term interest rates are the paramount factor in currency valuation - traders look at most other indicators merely to predict how rates will change in the future.
Credit Agricole for EUR/USD: 1.12 by the end of Q3, 1.06 by the end of the year, and 1.04 by the end of Q1 of 2016 (based on efxnews article)
Credit Agricole made an other forecast for EUR/USD: 1.12 by the end of Q3, 1.06 by the end of the year, and 1.04 by the end of Q1 of 2016. It means that old forecast (made few day ago) was updated for 1.12 target for this pair by the end of September. This correction was made because of fundamental factors changed: Credit Agricole is expecting dovish ECB (ECB Meetings) and hawkish Fed (FOMC).
Just to remind the general rules for fundamental news events concerning the speeches:
That means that Credit Agricole is expecting more bearish for EUR/USD in the medium term forecast:
USD trading strategy going into next week's FOMC meeting - Morgan Stanley (based on efxnews article)
Morgan Stanley estimated thew probability for Fed hike in September vs December meetings, and it was stated that a 30% chance only of a hike in September, so there is more chance to expect this events in December this year. And in this case, it may be more opportunity for EUR and JPY with related to USD: those pairs may be in bullish condition during the September 17th meeting for example.
Thus, there are 3 basic scenarios concerning Fed hike:
Base-Case: December. "The Fed has entered its pre-meeting silent period, which means there are no speakers on the agenda to move market expectations of the first hike before the September 17th meeting. Comments from the Fed thus far suggest the central bank wants to make the first hike as well flagged as possible and avoid surprising the market. With markets pricing in less than a 30% chance of a hike in September, it therefore is unlikely that the Fed will hike now. Indeed, our US economists have maintained their view for a December hike."
Get It Done: "A hike next Thursday would lead to accelerated EM weakness, in our view. Current account surplus and net foreign asset-supported FX such as EUR and JPY may rally should the Fed hike; these currencies have developed an increasingly tight inverse relationship with the performance of risky assets."
Or Wait: "The Fed delaying action would be in line with current market pricing. In this scenario, USD would likely soften somewhat and the Fed would remain data-dependent in the statement and in the Chair’s press conference. Nonetheless, USD dips still represent buying opportunities as the reason for USD strength is mainly USD-supportive repatriation flows."
Any USD downside should stay limited from the current levels - Credit Agricole (based on efxnews article)
EUR/USD Forecast Sep. 14-18 (based on forexcrunch article)
EUR/USD managed to enjoy a nice recovery, ending the week on a positive note. Is it set for more gains? The big event of the week in Europe are the ZEW survey and inflation data. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.
Talk from the ECB on QE wasn’t news for the euro and didn’t really have a negative effect. Data-wise, we had little in the way of surprises, but the strong German trade balance reminded us that the euro is bid. In the US, we had some good JOLTs news but disappointing consumer confidence ahead of the big event: the all important Fed meeting coming now. Will the mounting tension result in an explosion of the pair?
September FOMC Forecast by Nomura (based on efxnews article)
Nomura is expecting the first Fed hike in December and explaining about it: the FOMC will not raise rates this week during September FOMC:
As we know - some int'l financial institutions are still expecting for Fed hike to rise this week so that is why the opinion of Nomura Holdings is important for us here.