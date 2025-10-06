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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: Caixin Services PMI and range price movement
2018-02-05 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Services PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Services PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by Caixin Services PMI news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Crypto Ads 'disappear' From Chinese Social Media (based on the article)
Bitcoin/Chinese Yuan price on the daily chart broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the reversal to the primary bearish market condition. If the price breaks 47,839 support level on daily close bar so the bearish breakdown will be continuing.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Japan's Peach To Accept Bitcoin For Airline Tickets (based on the article)
Bitcoin/Japanese Yen price on the daily chart is on the bearish breakdown by 854,679 support level to be breaking for the bearish breakdown to be continuing. By the way, yhe key support level is 304,851 and if the price breaks this support level to below so we may see the long-term final bearish for this pair.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (Metatrader 5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - locking access; BTC/CNY is in critical bearish zone with long term breadown to be going soon (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (Metatrader 5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD - daily bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels (based on the article)
Daily price is on narrow ranging within 0.7419 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 0.7259 support level for the secondary correction to be started. By the way, 0.7036 is the daily bearish reversal level, and if the price breaks this level to below so the bearish reversal will be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - "There's Nothing Wrong With The Crypto Markets" (based on the article)
Ripple daily price was bounced from 3.28 resistance to below for the bearish correction for the bearish reversal to be started: the price broke ichimoku cloud to below and the testing 0.63 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing with 0.21 nearest daily target to re-enter.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - Regulators May Need More Power To Control Bitcoin (based on the article)
Intra-day BTC/USD price is on bearish area of the chart located below 100-SMA/200-SMA reversal levels: the price is testing 6,854 level to below for the bearish breakdown to be resumed.
"Senate Banking Committee Chair Mike Crapo said today Congress may need to give the Securities and Exchange Commission and other financial regulators more power and clarity to regulate Bitcoin and other virtual currencies. He said the risks of investing in ICOs and cryptocurrencies are significant because many promoters are not complying with US securities laws and because investors who put money into them may have their money could be sent overseas without their knowledge. Another risk to investors, said the regulator, is the SEC and state securities regulators may not be able to effectively pursue the overseas bad actors in the products."
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicators (free to download):
Crypto News - "Bitcoin Is A Bubble, Ponzi, And Disaster" (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is on secondary correction within the primary bearish trading condition: the price is crossing 7,946 resistance level to above for the correction to be continuing.
By the way, if the price breaks 10,511 resistance level so the bullish reversal will be started. If the price breaks 6,692 support level to below so the intra-day bearish market condition will be resumed with 5,897 nearest target to re-enter,
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - ban gambling using cryptocurrency in Australia (based on the article)
Ethereum/USD daily price is on the secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition: the price is on ranging near and above Senkou Span line support level at 546 to broken to below for the primary bearish reversal to be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - "Most Crypto Coins Are Going to Zero" (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: