MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoMaxLotCheck
- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
MaxLotCheck
가능한 최대 거래 작업 볼륨 가져오기.
|
double MaxLotCheck(
매개변수
Symbol
[in] 거래 작업의 기호.
trade_operation
[in] ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 열거에서의 거래 작업 유형.
가격
[in] 거래 작업 가격.
percent=100
[in] 거래 작업에 사용할 수 있는 마진의 백분율(%)입니다.
값 반환
가능한 최대 거래 작업 볼륨.