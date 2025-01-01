문서화섹션
가능한 최대 거래 작업 볼륨 가져오기.

double  MaxLotCheck(
   const string        symbol,              // 기호
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE     trade_operation,     // 주문 유형 (ORDER_TYPE_BUY 또는 ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
   double              price,               // price
   double              percent=100          // 사용 가능한 마진 백분율 (기본값 : 100%)
   ) const

매개변수

Symbol

[in]  거래 작업의 기호.

trade_operation

[in] ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 열거에서의 거래 작업 유형.

가격

[in]  거래 작업 가격.

percent=100

[in]  거래 작업에 사용할 수 있는 마진의 백분율(%)입니다.

값 반환

가능한 최대 거래 작업 볼륨.