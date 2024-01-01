- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineVisible (Get method)
추세선 가시성 플래그 가져오기.
|
bool TrendLineVisible()
값 반환
추세선에 표시되는지 여부를 지정하는 플래그 값.
TrendLineVisible (Set 메서드)
추세선 가시성 플래그를 설정.
|
void TrendLineVisible(
매개변수
visible
[in] 추세선 가시성 플래그 값.
예시:
아래는 차트에 언급된 추세선과 추세선의 코드입니다:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+