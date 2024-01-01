- Type
TrendLineVisible（取得メソッド）
トレンドラインの可視性フラグを取得します。
bool TrendLineVisible()
戻り値
トレンドラインの可視性フラグの値
TrendLineVisible（設定メソッド）
トレンドラインの可視性フラグを設定します。
void TrendLineVisible(
パラメータ
visible
[in] トレンドラインの可視性フラグの値
例:
以下は、上記トレンドラインのコードとチャート上のプロットです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+