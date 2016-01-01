文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveTrendLineVisible 

TrendLineVisible（获得方法）

获得趋势线可视标识。

bool  TrendLineVisible()

返回值

指定趋势线是否可见的标识值。

TrendLineVisible（设置方法）

设置趋势线可视标识。

void  TrendLineVisible(
   const bool  visible      //标识值
   )

参数

visible

[in]  趋势线可视标识值。

示例：

graphics_trend

以下即是提到的趋势线及其在图表绘制的代码：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TrendLineGraphic.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   double x[]={12.0,11.5,11.0,12.0,10.5,10.0,9.0,8.5,10.0,8.5,10.0,8.0,9.5,10.0,15.0};
   double y[]={130.0,165.0,150.0,150.0,140.0,198.0,220.0,215.0,225.0,190.0,170.0,160.0,150.0,225.0,95.00};
//--- 创建图形 
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"TrendLineGraphic",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"TrendLineGraphic");
     }
//--- 创建曲线 
   CCurve *curve=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_POINTS);
//--- 设置曲线属性 
   curve.TrendLineVisible(true);
   curve.TrendLineColor(ColorToARGB(clrRed));
//--- 绘制 
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }