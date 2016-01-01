- Type
TrendLineVisible（获得方法）
获得趋势线可视标识。
|
bool TrendLineVisible()
返回值
指定趋势线是否可见的标识值。
TrendLineVisible（设置方法）
设置趋势线可视标识。
|
void TrendLineVisible(
参数
visible
[in] 趋势线可视标识值。
示例：
以下即是提到的趋势线及其在图表绘制的代码：
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+