- Create
- OnEvent
- AddItem
- Value
- CreateButton
- OnVScrollShow
- OnVScrollHide
- OnScrollLineDown
- OnScrollLineUp
- OnChangeItem
- Redraw
- RowState
Create
Creates new CCheckGroup control.
|
virtual bool Create(
Parameters
chart
[in] ID of the chart, at which the control is created.
name
[in] Unique name of the control.
subwin
[in] Subwindow of the chart, at which the control is created.
x1
[in] X coordinate of the upper left corner.
y1
[in] Y coordinate of the upper left corner.
x2
[in] X coordinate of the lower right corner.
y2
[in] Y coordinate of the lower right corner.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.