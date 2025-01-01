DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresInput/Output ConstantsMessageBox 

Constants of the MessageBox Dialog Window

This section contains return codes of the MessageBox() function. If a message window has a Cancel button, the function returns IDCANCEL, in case if the ESC key or the Cancel button is pressed. If there is no Cancel button in the message window, the pressing of ESC does not give any effect.

Constant

Value

Description

IDOK

1

"OK" button has been pressed

IDCANCEL

2

"Cancel" button has been pressed

IDABORT

3

"Abort" button has been pressed

IDRETRY

4

"Retry" button has been pressed

IDIGNORE

5

"Ignore" button has been pressed

IDYES

6

"Yes" button has been pressed

IDNO

7

"No" button has been pressed

IDTRYAGAIN

10

"Try Again" button has been pressed

IDCONTINUE

11

"Continue" button has been pressed

 

The main flags of the MessageBox() function define contents and behavior of the dialog window. This value can be a combination of the following flag groups:

Constant

Value

Description

MB_OK

0x00000000

Message window contains only one button: OK. Default

MB_OKCANCEL

0x00000001

Message window contains two buttons: OK and Cancel

MB_ABORTRETRYIGNORE

0x00000002

Message window contains three buttons: Abort, Retry and Ignore

MB_YESNOCANCEL

0x00000003

Message window contains three buttons: Yes, No and Cancel

MB_YESNO

0x00000004

Message window contains two buttons: Yes and No

MB_RETRYCANCEL

0x00000005

Message window contains two buttons: Retry and Cancel

MB_CANCELTRYCONTINUE

0x00000006

Message window contains three buttons: Cancel, Try Again, Continue

To display an icon in the message window it is necessary to specify additional flags:

Constant

Value

Description

MB_ICONSTOP,

MB_ICONERROR,

MB_ICONHAND

0x00000010

The STOP sign icon

MB_ICONQUESTION

0x00000020

The question sign icon

MB_ICONEXCLAMATION,

MB_ICONWARNING

0x00000030

The exclamation/warning sign icon

MB_ICONINFORMATION,

MB_ICONASTERISK

0x00000040

The encircled i sign

Default buttons are defined by the following flags:

Constant

Value

Description

MB_DEFBUTTON1

0x00000000

The first button MB_DEFBUTTON1 - is default, if the other buttons MB_DEFBUTTON2, MB_DEFBUTTON3, or MB_DEFBUTTON4 are not specified

MB_DEFBUTTON2

0x00000100

The second button is default

MB_DEFBUTTON3

0x00000200

The third button is default

MB_DEFBUTTON4

0x00000300

The fourth button is default

 

 

 