Constants of the MessageBox Dialog Window

This section contains return codes of the MessageBox() function. If a message window has a Cancel button, the function returns IDCANCEL, in case if the ESC key or the Cancel button is pressed. If there is no Cancel button in the message window, the pressing of ESC does not give any effect.

Constant Value Description IDOK 1 "OK" button has been pressed IDCANCEL 2 "Cancel" button has been pressed IDABORT 3 "Abort" button has been pressed IDRETRY 4 "Retry" button has been pressed IDIGNORE 5 "Ignore" button has been pressed IDYES 6 "Yes" button has been pressed IDNO 7 "No" button has been pressed IDTRYAGAIN 10 "Try Again" button has been pressed IDCONTINUE 11 "Continue" button has been pressed

The main flags of the MessageBox() function define contents and behavior of the dialog window. This value can be a combination of the following flag groups:

Constant Value Description MB_OK 0x00000000 Message window contains only one button: OK. Default MB_OKCANCEL 0x00000001 Message window contains two buttons: OK and Cancel MB_ABORTRETRYIGNORE 0x00000002 Message window contains three buttons: Abort, Retry and Ignore MB_YESNOCANCEL 0x00000003 Message window contains three buttons: Yes, No and Cancel MB_YESNO 0x00000004 Message window contains two buttons: Yes and No MB_RETRYCANCEL 0x00000005 Message window contains two buttons: Retry and Cancel MB_CANCELTRYCONTINUE 0x00000006 Message window contains three buttons: Cancel, Try Again, Continue

To display an icon in the message window it is necessary to specify additional flags:

Constant Value Description MB_ICONSTOP, MB_ICONERROR, MB_ICONHAND 0x00000010 The STOP sign icon MB_ICONQUESTION 0x00000020 The question sign icon MB_ICONEXCLAMATION, MB_ICONWARNING 0x00000030 The exclamation/warning sign icon MB_ICONINFORMATION, MB_ICONASTERISK 0x00000040 The encircled i sign

Default buttons are defined by the following flags: