MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURUSD, WTI CRUDE OIL, AUDUSD



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵



The market is consolidating within a horizontal range after an extended wave up.

Your next strong signal to buy will be a breakout of its upper boundary and a daily

candle close above it.



Another bullish wave will be expected then.



2️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸



The market is steadily falling within a channel.

To buy with a confirmation, look for a bullish breakout of its trend line.

A daily candle close above that will provide a strong signal.



3️⃣ #WTI CRUDE OIL #USOIL daily time frame 🛢



The price retraced to a major horizontal support cluster.

I expect a bullish movement from that.



4️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸



The market is currently breaking a strong horizontal support cluster.

If today's daily candle closes below that, it will open up a potential

for a further decline.





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