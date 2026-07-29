MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURUSD, WTI CRUDE OIL, AUDUSD
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.
1️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵
The market is consolidating within a horizontal range after an extended wave up.
Your next strong signal to buy will be a breakout of its upper boundary and a daily
candle close above it.
Another bullish wave will be expected then.
2️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸
The market is steadily falling within a channel.
To buy with a confirmation, look for a bullish breakout of its trend line.
A daily candle close above that will provide a strong signal.
3️⃣ #WTI CRUDE OIL #USOIL daily time frame 🛢
The price retraced to a major horizontal support cluster.
I expect a bullish movement from that.
4️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸
The market is currently breaking a strong horizontal support cluster.
If today's daily candle closes below that, it will open up a potential
for a further decline.
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