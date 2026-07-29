Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURUSD, WTI CRUDE OIL, AUDUSD

29 July 2026, 13:03
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
62

MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURUSD, WTI CRUDE OIL, AUDUSD

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #USDJPY daily time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵

The market is consolidating within a horizontal range after an extended wave up.
Your next strong signal to buy will be a breakout of its upper boundary and a daily
candle close above it.

Another bullish wave will be expected then.

2️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸

The market is steadily falling within a channel.
To buy with a confirmation, look for a bullish breakout of its trend line.
A daily candle close above that will provide a strong signal.

3️⃣ #WTI CRUDE OIL #USOIL daily time frame 🛢

The price retraced to a major horizontal support cluster.
I expect a bullish movement from that.

4️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸

The market is currently breaking a strong horizontal support cluster.
If today's daily candle closes below that, it will open up a potential
for a further decline.


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#eurusd, audusd, usdjpy, WTI crude oil