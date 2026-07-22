BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA

Portfolio Expert Advisor for USDJPY

USER GUIDE

Version 2.0

For BUSHIDO EA v1.6





Official Product Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186851





Welcome

Thank you for choosing BUSHIDO.

This guide explains the recommended trading environment, installation, configuration, money management, monitoring, support, and risk information required to operate BUSHIDO as designed.

To ensure the best possible trading experience, please read the Risk Information section carefully before trading on a live account.

Developed by ORIGIN-U Project





1. Requirements & Recommended Settings

BUSHIDO is designed to reproduce the published test results under the following operating conditions.

Item Recommended Setup Platform MetaTrader 5 Symbol USDJPY only (broker suffixes such as USDJPY- and USDJPY.m are detected automatically) Account Type Hedging account (Netting and U.S.-regulated retail accounts are not supported) Account Currency USD and JPY: fully automatic (v1.6). Other currencies: one-time manual setup (see §2) Chart Timeframe Any (timeframe-independent) Deposit Minimum ≈ $2,000 ($4,000 or more recommended) Leverage 1:25 or higher (verified throughout the full backtest; minimum margin level ≈ 330%) Broker Server Time GMT+2 / GMT+3 with U.S. DST ("New York Close") Spread Typical USDJPY spread ≤ 1.0 pip during the Tokyo morning session VPS Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Important

Server Time

The EA automatically verifies your broker's server time at startup (TZ-CHECK) and converts all calculations to JST internally.

If your broker does not use a New York Close server (GMT+2 / GMT+3 with U.S. DST), do not use this EA. Incorrect server time will affect the Tokyo Fix logic, and no input setting can compensate for it.

Spread & Commission

The published backtest assumes an all-in trading cost of approximately 0.7 pip.

For ECN or Raw accounts, evaluate the total cost:

Spread + Commission ≈ 0.7 pip

Example:

0.2 pip spread + 0.5 pip commission ≈ 0.7 pip

A consistently higher trading cost will primarily reduce the performance of the Fade module.

Recommended Deposit

Although the EA can operate with approximately $2,000, a balance of $4,000 or more is recommended to reproduce the published position sizing accurately.

With smaller balances, the broker's minimum lot size (0.01 lot) gradually changes the intended allocation among the four trading modules.

Why a Hedging Account Is Required

BUSHIDO consists of four independent trading modules.

Multiple modules may hold long and short positions simultaneously.

On a netting account these positions are merged automatically, preventing the EA from operating as designed.

For this reason, hedging accounts are required, and U.S. retail accounts operating under NFA FIFO / No-Hedging rules are not supported.





2. Money Management

One Selection: the Risk level Input (v1.6)

Risk and return are controlled through a single setting: Risk level.

Risk Setting Annual Return (19Y CAGR) Maximum Drawdown Probability of Reaching the 18% Permanent Stop* Default (Recommended) 12.7% 5.2% 1.35% Medium Risk (×0.80) 16.0% 6.4% 7.75% High Risk (×0.70) 2.7% 19.0% 17.9%

*The probability of reaching the Permanent Stop is estimated from 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations with randomized trade sequences. All other figures are actual results from the published backtest (2007–2025, real tick data, trading costs included, USD account).

High Risk is not recommended. During the historical backtest, it reached the built-in 18% Permanent Stop during the 2010 JPY surge. The lower CAGR shown above is a direct consequence of that stop. Higher risk does not always produce higher long-term returns.

Position Sizing

Order Lot = Base Lot × Account Balance ÷ Effective Anchor Effective Anchor = Base Anchor × Risk-level Multiplier (1.00 / 0.80 / 0.70)

The Base Anchor is determined automatically from your account currency (v1.6). USD accounts: 4,000 JPY accounts: 500,000 No manual configuration is required.

Other account currencies Enter the Base Anchor only once. Attach the EA, check the suggested value printed in the Experts log (equivalent to USD 4,000 at the current exchange rate), enter that value into "Anchor equity in ACCOUNT CURRENCY" , and restart the EA. The selected Risk level multiplier is then applied automatically. Note: Published performance figures were validated using USD and JPY accounts. Effective risk may differ slightly on other account currencies.

Position sizing is proportional to your account balance. Lot size increases as the account grows and automatically decreases after losses. This is an anti-martingale approach. During development, loss-progression sizing (Martingale-style betting) was tested extensively, but consistently resulted in larger drawdowns and higher failure risk without improving expectancy.

Built-in Risk Protection

The following protection mechanisms are always active.

Daily Breaker If daily loss reaches 6% of the day's starting equity, the EA stops opening new positions until the next trading day.

Permanent Stop If equity drawdown reaches 18% from its historical peak, the EA permanently stops opening new positions. Existing positions continue to be managed normally. This mechanism prevents additional exposure but does not guarantee that maximum drawdown will remain below 18%. At the Default and Medium Risk settings, this protection never activated during the 19-year historical backtest.

Japanese Holidays (Fade Module)

The "Skip Fade entry on Japanese holidays" option is enabled by default.

When enabled, the Fade module skips trading on days when the Tokyo Fix does not take place, including:

Japanese national holidays

Substitute holidays

Year-end and New Year bank holidays (December 31, January 2–3)

The holiday calendar is calculated internally and requires no internet connection.

If Japanese holiday rules change before an EA update is released, you can manually add or override dates using the provided date-list inputs.

The other three trading modules continue to operate normally.





3. Quick Start

Follow the steps below to start using BUSHIDO with the recommended settings.

Step 1 — Prepare Your Trading Environment

Install MetaTrader 5 .

. Log in to a supported hedging account .

. Open a USDJPY chart.

Step 2 — Attach the EA

Drag BUSHIDO onto the USDJPY chart.

Enable:

Allow Algo Trading

Step 3 — Confirm the Settings

For most users, no parameter changes are required.

Simply keep the default settings.

Only users trading with account currencies other than USD or JPY need to configure "Anchor equity in ACCOUNT CURRENCY" as described in Section 2.

Step 4 — Enable Algo Trading

Make sure the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5 is enabled.

When initialization is complete, the EA will begin monitoring the market automatically.

Step 5 — Verify Normal Operation

Open the Experts tab in MetaTrader 5.

Confirm that:

No error messages are displayed.

The broker server time has passed the TZ-CHECK verification.

verification. Initialization completed successfully.

Once these checks are complete, BUSHIDO is ready to trade.

Note

BUSHIDO trades only when its entry conditions are satisfied.

It is normal for the EA to remain inactive for extended periods if no valid trading opportunities are present.

No manual intervention is required during normal operation.





4. Full Setup

This section explains all available input parameters.

For most users, the default settings are recommended.

Only change a parameter if you fully understand its purpose.

Money Management

Risk level

Select the desired risk profile.

Available options:

Default (Recommended)

Medium Risk

High Risk

This setting automatically adjusts the Effective Anchor used for position sizing.

Refer to Section 2 for detailed risk and performance comparisons.

Anchor equity in ACCOUNT CURRENCY

Used only when the account currency is not USD or JPY.

For USD and JPY accounts, this value is configured automatically and should not be changed.

For other account currencies:

Attach the EA to a chart. Check the recommended Base Anchor printed in the Experts log. Enter that value into this field. Restart the EA.

This setup is required only once.

Trading Modules

Each trading module can be enabled or disabled independently.

Trend

Tokyo Range Break

Fade

NY Continuation

Disabling a module removes only that strategy.

All remaining modules continue to operate normally.

Fade Module

Skip Fade entry on Japanese holidays

Default: Enabled

When enabled, the Fade module skips trading on Japanese bank holidays and other dates when the Tokyo Fix does not take place.

The holiday calendar is maintained internally.

If necessary, additional dates can be entered manually using the holiday override inputs.

Advanced Settings

The remaining parameters are intended for advanced users.

Changing these settings may cause the EA to behave differently from the published backtest.

Unless you are conducting your own validation, it is recommended to leave these parameters at their default values.

Recommendation

To reproduce the published performance as closely as possible, use the default settings and the recommended trading environment described in Section 1.





5. Monitoring

Once the EA has been initialized successfully, no manual intervention is required during normal operation.

BUSHIDO continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades automatically when its entry conditions are satisfied.

Checking EA Status

The current operating status can be monitored using the following windows in MetaTrader 5:

Experts

Journal

Trade

History

The Experts tab is the primary source for initialization messages, status updates, and diagnostic information.

During Normal Operation

The following behavior is expected:

The EA may remain inactive for extended periods.

Trades are opened only when all strategy conditions are met.

Position size changes automatically according to account balance and the selected Risk level .

. Trading may temporarily pause when no valid market opportunities are available.

These behaviors are normal and do not indicate a malfunction.

Daily Breaker

If the daily loss reaches 6% of the day's starting equity, the EA temporarily suspends opening new positions.

Trading resumes automatically on the next trading day.

No manual action is required.

Permanent Stop

If equity drawdown reaches 18% from its historical peak, the EA permanently stops opening new positions.

Existing positions continue to be managed according to their normal exit rules.

Restarting MetaTrader 5 or reattaching the EA clears the Permanent Stop. When this happens, the peak value used for drawdown measurement is re-initialized to the equity at the time of restart, and the 18% threshold is applied from that new peak going forward.

VPS Operation

For stable long-term operation, running BUSHIDO on a reliable VPS is recommended.

An uninterrupted internet connection and continuous MetaTrader 5 operation help ensure that trading opportunities are not missed.

Recommendation

Check the Experts and Journal tabs periodically to confirm that the EA is operating normally.

Frequent manual intervention is neither required nor recommended.





6. FAQ

Q. The EA has not opened any trades. Is something wrong?

Not necessarily.

BUSHIDO opens trades only when all entry conditions are satisfied.

Depending on market conditions, it is normal for the EA to remain inactive for extended periods.

Q. Can I use this EA on multiple charts?

No.

Attach only one instance of BUSHIDO to a single USDJPY chart.

The chart timeframe does not affect trading.

Q. Can I change the chart timeframe?

Yes.

BUSHIDO is timeframe-independent.

Any chart timeframe may be used.

Q. Can I use a netting account?

No.

BUSHIDO requires a hedging account because multiple trading modules may hold long and short positions simultaneously.

Netting accounts and U.S. retail accounts operating under NFA FIFO / No-Hedging rules are not supported.

Q. Why are the published results different from my account?

Performance may vary due to factors such as:

Broker server time

Spread and commission

Execution quality

Slippage

VPS stability

For the closest possible reproduction of the published results, use the recommended trading environment described in Section 1.

Q. My demo backtest looks worse than the published results. Why?

Because your broker's default history differs from the data conditions of the published backtest. This is not a malfunction.

The published backtest was performed on approximately 20 years of tick data (2006–2026) from the price feed of Dukascopy Bank SA (Switzerland), exported via the Historical Data Export tool of the JForex 4 platform (available with a free demo account), imported into MT5 as a custom symbol, and run with "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling (history quality 98%, ~0.7 pips total trading cost included).

The four main factors that cause different results:

History depth — default broker history typically contains only a few years of real ticks.

— default broker history typically contains only a few years of real ticks. Tick quality — periods without real ticks use ticks generated from M1 bars, changing execution precision.

— periods without real ticks use ticks generated from M1 bars, changing execution precision. Cost conditions — data with wider spreads degrades results.

— data with wider spreads degrades results. Server time — BUSHIDO evaluates Tokyo-session timing assuming a New-York-close (GMT+2/+3) server. On data with a different timezone, all session windows shift. The EA warns about timezone mismatch in live trading, but no warning is shown in the Strategy Tester.

To reproduce the published backtest, import equivalent long-term tick data (e.g., via a free Dukascopy demo account + JForex 4 Historical Data Export) into MT5 as a custom symbol, and run with real-tick modeling and matching cost conditions.

Q. Can I change the input parameters?

Yes.

However, the published performance was validated using the default settings.

Changing input parameters may produce results that differ from the published backtest.

Q. Does BUSHIDO use Martingale or Grid trading?

No.

BUSHIDO does not use Martingale, averaging down, or grid trading.

During development, these approaches were extensively tested but were intentionally excluded because they consistently increased drawdowns and long-term failure risk.

Q. Does the EA stop after a large loss?

Yes.

BUSHIDO includes two built-in protection mechanisms:

Daily Breaker — Temporarily suspends new entries after a daily loss of 6%.

— Temporarily suspends new entries after a daily loss of 6%. Permanent Stop — Permanently suspends new entries after an 18% equity drawdown from the historical equity peak.

These mechanisms are designed to limit additional risk during adverse market conditions.





7. Support & Updates

BUSHIDO is continuously maintained and improved through ongoing research and development.

Updates may include performance improvements, compatibility enhancements, bug fixes, and other refinements when appropriate.

Product Updates

Customers who have purchased BUSHIDO through the MQL5 Market can download the latest version directly from their MQL5 account whenever an update is released.

Always use the latest version to benefit from the most recent improvements.

Technical Support

If you have questions regarding installation, configuration, or normal operation, please contact us through the MQL5 Market.

When requesting support, including the following information will help us respond more efficiently:

EA version

MetaTrader 5 build number

Broker name

Account currency

A description of the issue

Relevant Experts or Journal log messages (if available)

Before Contacting Support

Please confirm the following:

The recommended operating environment described in Section 1 is being used.

is being used. The latest version of BUSHIDO is installed.

The issue is not already covered in the FAQ section.

Thank You

Thank you for choosing BUSHIDO.

Your feedback helps us continue improving the product and providing better long-term support.





8. Risk Information

Trading foreign exchange on margin involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Although BUSHIDO was developed through extensive historical research and validation, future market conditions may differ significantly from those observed during the development period.

As a result, losses may occur, including losses greater than those experienced during historical testing.

Please Note

Historical backtest results are provided for reference only.

Actual trading results will vary depending on market conditions, execution quality, spread, commission, slippage, and broker environment.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

Never trade with funds that you cannot afford to lose.

User Responsibility

By using this software, you acknowledge and accept all risks associated with algorithmic trading.

The user is solely responsible for all trading decisions, account management, and financial outcomes resulting from the use of this Expert Advisor.

Neither the developer nor the distributor shall be liable for any direct or indirect financial losses arising from the use of this product.

Developed by ORIGIN-U Project

Thank you for choosing BUSHIDO.



