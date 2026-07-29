Temporal Inertia Law: Why Temporal Space Cannot Change Instantaneously

Abstract: Most forecasting models assume that market conditions may change abruptly from one minute to the next. The statistical analysis of the VISTmany Temporal Space demonstrates the opposite. The density field evolves continuously. Its internal structure possesses measurable inertia. Abrupt transitions are statistically suppressed. This paper introduces the Temporal Inertia Law, describing one of the fundamental dynamic properties of Temporal Space.

1. Introduction

Temporal Space is not a collection of isolated timestamps. It behaves as a continuous field. Every temporal state is connected to neighboring states through measurable transition probabilities. This implies that Temporal Space cannot instantly reorganize itself. Instead, every structural change requires time.

2. Transition Matrix

The transition probability matrix reveals an unexpected property.

For all density states:

P(T→T)=0.73–0.92

Transitions to neighboring densities:

P(T→T±1)=0.07–0.14

Transitions larger than one density level:

P(T→T±2)<0.02

These probabilities form an almost perfectly tridiagonal matrix. Large structural jumps are practically absent.

4. Autocorrelation

Spatial me

mory confirms the same phenomenon.

Autocorrelation values:

Lag 1: 0.981

Lag 5: 0.940

Lag 30: 0.815

Lag 60: 0.721

Lag 1440: ≈0 This means that neighboring temporal coordinates remain highly correlated. Only after approximately one day does the system completely lose memory of its previous configuration.

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