Temporal Inertia Law: Why Temporal Space Cannot Change Instantaneously
Analytics & Forecasts

Temporal Inertia Law: Why Temporal Space Cannot Change Instantaneously

29 July 2026, 10:30
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
62

Temporal Inertia Law: Why Temporal Space Cannot Change Instantaneously

Abstract: Most forecasting models assume that market conditions may change abruptly from one minute to the next. The statistical analysis of the VISTmany Temporal Space demonstrates the opposite. The density field evolves continuously. Its internal structure possesses measurable inertia. Abrupt transitions are statistically suppressed. This paper introduces the Temporal Inertia Law, describing one of the fundamental dynamic properties of Temporal Space.

1. Introduction

Temporal Space is not a collection of isolated timestamps. It behaves as a continuous field. Every temporal state is connected to neighboring states through measurable transition probabilities. This implies that Temporal Space cannot instantly reorganize itself. Instead, every structural change requires time.

2. Transition Matrix

The transition probability matrix reveals an unexpected property.
For all density states:
P(T→T)=0.73–0.92
Transitions to neighboring densities:
P(T→T±1)=0.07–0.14
Transitions larger than one density level:
P(T→T±2)<0.02
These probabilities form an almost perfectly tridiagonal matrix. Large structural jumps are practically absent.

4. Autocorrelation

Spatial me

mory confirms the same phenomenon.

Autocorrelation values:

  • Lag 1: 0.981
  • Lag 5: 0.940
  • Lag 30: 0.815
  • Lag 60: 0.721
  • Lag 1440: ≈0

    • This means that neighboring temporal coordinates remain highly correlated. Only after approximately one day does the system completely lose memory of its previous configuration.

The full article can be read on our website in the Research Journal section:

All articles from the scientific journal VISTmany (Studying financial markets using time. Temporal space):

Article 1. The Beginning of the VISTmany Research Journal
Article 2. Why Time Has Been Forgotten in Financial Market Analysis. A Fundamental Research Problem
Article 3. The Time Hypothesis: Can Time Be an Independent Variable in Financial Markets?
Article 4. From Price to Time: A New Methodology for Financial Market Research
Article 5. From Signals to Temporal Space: Why Market Time Should Be Studied as an Independent Scientific Object
Article 6. From Time Signals to Temporal Space: Why Market Structure Matters More Than Individual Timings
Article 7. Temporal Density Theory: Why Signal Clusters Are More Important Than Individual Timings
Article 8. Temporal Space Is Not Time: Discovery of an Independent Market Coordinate
Article 9. The Temporal Space Density Law: Why Signal Density Matters More Than Individual Signals
Article 10. Temporal Stability: Evidence That Market Time Preserves Its Structure Across Changing Financial Conditions
Article 11. Temporal Inertia Law: Why Temporal Space Cannot Change Instantaneously

© VISTmany Research Journal
Exploring the architecture of Temporal Space in financial markets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJ9PuzwBTQA - #XAUUSD: LAP (timings) sell 12:19 // 7 min/5weeks/29.07.2026 (#iVISTscalp5 mt5)



#iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, LAP, Temporal_Space