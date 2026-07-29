Introducing VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard for XAUUSD M3





WHAT THE EA CHECKS





Before entry, the EA evaluates a four-part signal structure:





1. Stochastic overbought or oversold condition

2. Bollinger Band breakout

3. Distance from the Ichimoku cloud

4. Price movement stage measured from a detected pivot





An ADX strength and direction guard is then applied. With the default profile, ADX must be at least 25, and the +DI / -DI relationship must agree with the actual entry direction.





BIDIRECTIONAL ENTRY STRUCTURE





The EA can hold BUY and SELL positions at the same time on a hedging account. It does not simply keep adding in one direction. When a new valid upper or lower signal stage appears, one new position may be opened, subject to the configured limits.





Default exposure controls:





- 0.04 lot per entry

- Maximum one entry per signal

- Maximum four managed positions in total

- Existing positions do not block a new valid signal





BASKET MANAGEMENT





All managed BUY and SELL positions are treated as one basket. The default profile attempts to close the complete managed basket when its combined floating result reaches approximately:





- Profit target: +75 USD

- Loss limit: -250 USD





These values apply to the combined basket, not to each individual position.





DEFAULT OPERATING PROFILE





- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M3

- Account type: Hedging

- Reference test deposit: 3,000 USD

- Reference test leverage: 1:1000

- Stochastic: 12 / 5 / 3

- Overbought / oversold: 85 / 15

- Bollinger Bands: 20 / 2.0

- Ichimoku: 9 / 26 / 52

- ADX period / minimum: 14 / 25

- Minimum cloud distance: 17

- Trend stage distance: 18





The EA includes an on-chart information panel showing operating status, balance, equity, basket floating result, position count, margin level, observed drawdown, ADX values and basket close counters.





IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION





This is an aggressive trading profile. It does not guarantee profit or capital protection. Historical Strategy Tester results do not guarantee future performance.





The loss limit is a close trigger, not a guaranteed execution price. Fast markets, spread expansion, slippage, market closure, connection problems or rejected close requests may cause the final realized loss to exceed the configured amount.





The EA manages positions by symbol and magic number. Manual trades or positions using another magic number are not part of its basket. Reusing the same magic number with another EA can mix position management.





A demo-account test is strongly recommended before live use. Broker symbol naming, contract specifications, spread, execution and tick value can materially change results.





LAUNCH INFORMATION





The current launch price shown on the official product page is USD 49 for the first seven calendar days after publication. The product page states that the price is planned to change to USD 150 after the launch period.





Product page:





Please review the full description, screenshots, input details and risk information on the official page before purchasing or testing the free Market demo.

VALTOR ADX 4 Signal Guard is an aggressive automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M3 timeframe.