DIVERGENCE SCREENER













MQL5 Blogs = https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773190

MT4 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187704

MT5 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187705

















































DIVERGENCE SCREENER [tambangEA] is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe analytical dashboard designed to identify Regular and Hidden Divergence across multiple markets without requiring traders to open and inspect every chart manually.

The indicator organizes symbols into rows and timeframes into columns. Each dashboard cell shows the latest divergence classification, operational bias, current status, and signal age.

Click any dashboard cell to switch the active chart directly to the corresponding symbol and timeframe, then review the complete divergence structure on both the price chart and oscillator window.

The Problem

Traditional divergence analysis requires traders to:

Open multiple charts.

Change symbols repeatedly.

Compare several timeframes manually.

Inspect price and oscillator pivots one by one.

Remember which signals remain valid.

Track whether a divergence is new, active, old, or already invalidated.

This process is slow, repetitive, and difficult to manage when monitoring many markets.

The Solution

DIVERGENCE SCREENER [tambangEA] transforms divergence analysis into a structured command center.

From one dashboard, traders can immediately see:

Which symbol has a divergence.

On which timeframe it occurred.

Whether the signal is bullish or bearish.

Whether it is a reversal or continuation setup.

Whether the divergence remains active or has been broken.

How many bars have passed since the signal appeared.

The dashboard is not only a scanner. Every signal cell also works as an interactive chart-navigation control.

Multi-Symbol Scanner

Key Features

Monitor multiple broker symbols from one chart.

The default symbol list includes:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

USDCAD

The symbol list is fully configurable.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Scan several timeframes simultaneously.

The default dashboard uses:

M15

H1

H4

D1

Supported timeframe tokens include M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1.

Direct Internal Calculation Engine

Every symbol and timeframe combination is calculated directly by the indicator's internal engine.

The scanner does not recursively load another copy of itself through iCustom , helping provide a cleaner and more stable multi-market scanning architecture.

Interactive Dashboard Cells

Every data cell is clickable.

Clicking a cell automatically changes the active chart to:

The selected symbol.

The selected timeframe.

A gold border identifies the cell that matches the currently displayed chart.

Automatic Broker Symbol Matching

The scanner can automatically recognize broker prefixes and suffixes.

Examples:

XAUUSD

XAUUSD.a

XAUUSDm

EURUSD.pro

EURUSDb

This reduces the need to rewrite the entire scanner list for different brokers.

Bullish Regular Divergence

Four Divergence Classifications

Price forms a Lower Low, while the oscillator forms a Higher Low.

Dashboard interpretation:

BUY REVERSAL

This condition may indicate weakening bearish momentum and the possibility of an upside reversal.

Bearish Regular Divergence

Price forms a Higher High, while the oscillator forms a Lower High.

Dashboard interpretation:

SELL REVERSAL

This condition may indicate weakening bullish momentum and the possibility of a downside reversal.

Bullish Hidden Divergence

Price forms a Higher Low, while the oscillator forms a Lower Low.

Dashboard interpretation:

BUY CONTINUATION

This condition may support continuation of an established bullish trend.

Bearish Hidden Divergence

Price forms a Lower High, while the oscillator forms a Higher High.

Dashboard interpretation:

SELL CONTINUATION

This condition may support continuation of an established bearish trend.

Professional Signal Status System

Each dashboard cell displays both the divergence type and its current lifecycle status.

ACTIVE

The latest divergence remains valid according to the indicator's invalidation rule.

NEW

The active divergence is one bar old or less.

BROKEN

Price has closed through the divergence endpoint in the invalidating direction.

Broken signals remain visible as historical context, but they should not be treated as active setups.

WAIT SIGNAL

Calculation is complete, but no divergence is currently available.

DATA LOADING

The selected symbol or timeframe does not yet have sufficient historical data, or the terminal is still preparing the required series.

Color-Coded Dashboard

The dashboard uses an intuitive visual classification system:

Green: Active bullish divergence.

Active bullish divergence. Red: Active bearish divergence.

Active bearish divergence. Purple: Broken or invalidated divergence.

Broken or invalidated divergence. Gray: Waiting or data-loading condition.

Waiting or data-loading condition. Gold border: Current chart symbol and timeframe.

The dashboard uses a modern dark interface with configurable colors and a professional Consolas font.

Price and Oscillator Confirmation

When a dashboard cell is selected, the indicator displays the detailed divergence geometry.

Price Chart

The indicator can display:

Price divergence lines.

Bullish and bearish color classification.

Regular and Hidden Divergence labels.

Configurable line style and width.

Oscillator Window

The oscillator window displays:

The selected oscillator series.

Matching oscillator divergence lines.

Pivot labels.

Visual confirmation of the dashboard classification.

Label convention:

D = Regular Divergence.

= Regular Divergence. H = Hidden Divergence.

Eight Built-In Oscillators

Choose from eight internal oscillator models:

RSI — Relative Strength Index

CCI — Commodity Channel Index

CMO — Chande Momentum Oscillator

COG — Center of Gravity

MFI — Money Flow Index

ROC — Rate of Change

STOCH — Stochastic

WPR — Williams %R

The indicator can also read an external oscillator through a configurable indicator name and buffer.

Zigzag Structure

Three Trend Detection Methods

Uses market structure around the divergence pivots:

HH and HL as bullish context.

LL and LH as bearish context.

MA Difference

Uses the direction of a configurable moving-average series between divergence pivots.

Multiple MA calculation models are available, including:

EMA

SMA

RMA

HMA

WMA

VWMA

SWMA

Linear Regression

Median

Momentum

Highest and Lowest series

Percent Rank

High/Low midpoint

External Trend

Reads a selected external indicator buffer:

Positive value = bullish trend.

Negative value = bearish trend.

Zero = neutral trend.

EARLY / REPAINT Mode

Early and Confirmed Signal Modes

Uses the newest developing pivot.

Advantages:

Earlier signal detection.

Suitable for active discretionary monitoring.

Important:

The latest pivot may move.

The divergence line may change.

A signal may disappear before confirmation.

CONFIRMED Mode

Ignores the newest unconfirmed pivot.

Advantages:

More stable divergence signals.

Better suited to alerts and systematic workflows.

Reduced dependence on a developing pivot.

Confirmed signals appear later because the next opposing pivot must first establish the previous pivot.

Close Mode

Price Pivot Modes

Compares closing prices at oscillator-pivot bars and follows the converted source methodology.

High/Low Mode

Uses:

Candle high for pivot-high analysis.

Candle low for pivot-low analysis.

This mode provides a more classical price-extreme interpretation of divergence.

Flexible Alert System

Alerts can be enabled independently for:

Bullish Regular Divergence.

Bearish Regular Divergence.

Bullish Hidden Divergence.

Bearish Hidden Divergence.

Available delivery methods:

MetaTrader popup alert.

Mobile push notification.

Email notification.

Sound alert.

The user can also choose between:

Closed-bar alerts.

Current-bar alerts.

Duplicate-signal protection prevents the same divergence time and type from being repeatedly reported.

Customizable Dashboard

The scanner interface can be adjusted through inputs for:

Symbol list.

Timeframe list.

Scanner refresh interval.

Chart corner.

X and Y position.

Symbol-column width.

Timeframe-cell width.

Row height.

Font name.

Font size.

Background colors.

Bullish and bearish colors.

Broken-state color.

Waiting-state color.

Grid color.

Active-cell border color.

This allows the dashboard to fit different chart sizes, resolutions, and workspace layouts.

Advanced Integration Buffers

The indicator provides 13 output buffers for advanced users and EA integration.

Outputs include:

Oscillator value.

Current Bullish Regular signal.

Current Bearish Regular signal.

Current Bullish Hidden signal.

Current Bearish Hidden signal.

Last active signal by divergence type.

Last detected divergence type.

Last detected signal state.

Signal age in bars.

Signal detection time.

This makes it possible to read divergence conditions from another indicator or Expert Advisor through iCustom .

Attach DIVERGENCE SCREENER [tambangEA] to one chart. Make sure the required symbols are available in Market Watch. Configure the scanner symbol list. Configure the required timeframes. Select the oscillator and its period. Choose the trend-detection method. Select EARLY/REPAINT or CONFIRMED mode. Review green and red active cells. Check whether the setup is reversal or continuation. Review the signal age. Click the selected cell. Confirm the price and oscillator divergence geometry. Evaluate market structure, volatility, spread, and risk before making a trading decision.

How to UseRecommended Workflow

Scan → Classify → Prioritize → Navigate → Validate → Plan Risk → Monitor

Scan active dashboard cells.

Classify Regular or Hidden Divergence.

Prioritize suitable symbol and timeframe combinations.

Click the selected cell.

Validate the setup on price and oscillator charts.

Define invalidation, stop loss, target, and position size.

Monitor whether the signal remains active or becomes broken.



