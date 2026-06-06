Trading Expert Advisors, Indicators and Utilities by Golden Wolf

This article contains my trading Expert Advisors, indicators, panels and utilities for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Golden Wolf products are created for traders who need practical tools for automated trading, manual trading, market analysis, candlestick pattern detection, risk calculation and trade copying between terminals.

Full list of products:

Golden Wolf products on MQL5 Market

Automated Trading

PatternGuard VWAP Trader, Gold Wolf EA, Dream of the Golden Wolf, Golden Wolf Grid PRO

Indicators

Quantum SuperTrend AI, Japanese Candlestick Patterns, Candlestick Patterns Pro, Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner, Investors Dream, MPA Trend Dashboard

Trading Panels and Utilities

Trade Assistant, Risk Calculator Assistant, Universal Trade Copier

Automated Expert Advisor for trading consolidation zone breakouts

PatternGuard VWAP Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on VWAP logic, a NO TRADE zone, candlestick patterns and a trend filter. The Expert Advisor waits for the price to break out of the uncertainty zone and checks additional conditions before opening a trade.

Main features:

VWAP-based trading logic;

NO TRADE zone filtering;

entry confirmation by candlestick patterns;

trend filtering;

position management according to predefined rules.

MT4 version:

PatternGuard VWAP Trader MT4

Automated Expert Advisor for trading gold

Gold Wolf EA is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated XAUUSD trading. The Expert Advisor logic is based on trend analysis, market condition filtering and risk control.

The Expert Advisor is focused not on generating a large number of trades, but on finding higher-quality trading situations when the market structure matches the strategy conditions.

Main features:

automated XAUUSD trading;

trend-based logic;

market condition filtering;

risk control;

operation according to predefined rules.

MT4 version:

Gold Wolf EA MT4

Expert Advisor for automated XAUUSD trading

Dream of the Golden Wolf is an automated Expert Advisor for trading gold, optimized for the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor analyzes trend direction, impulse, market structure and additional confirmation conditions before opening a trade.

The main idea of the product is not to open trades randomly, but to wait for several factors to align.

Main features:

XAUUSD trading;

optimization for M5;

trend and impulse analysis;

additional entry filters;

automatic trade management.

MT4 version:

Dream of the Golden Wolf MT4

Grid Expert Advisor for trading gold

Golden Wolf Grid PRO is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 created for automated XAUUSD / GOLD trading on the M15 timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses a grid trading strategy and comes with ready-made optimized settings.

Main features:

automated gold trading;

grid logic;

M15 timeframe;

ready-made parameters for XAUUSD;

manual customization according to the trader’s style.

MT4 version:

Golden Wolf Grid PRO MT4

Professional trend indicator

Quantum SuperTrend AI is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on SuperTrend. It helps determine trend direction, display Buy/Sell signals, ATR Take Profit levels and additional signal statistics.

The indicator is suitable for traders who use trend strategies and want to see signals in a clear format directly on the chart.

Main features:

Buy/Sell signals;

SuperTrend logic;

ATR Take Profit;

ADX and RSI filters;

AI signal quality assessment;

statistical panel on the chart.

MT4 version:

Quantum SuperTrend AI MT4

Additional notification indicators:

Notification Indicator 1

Notification Indicator 2

Candlestick pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5

Japanese Candlestick Patterns is a free basic version of a candlestick pattern indicator for MetaTrader 5. The tool helps traders find classic Price Action patterns on the chart faster.

It is suitable for traders who use Japanese candlesticks, manual trading and visual market analysis.

Paid versions of the product line:

Candlestick Patterns Pro

Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner

Candlestick Pattern Product

Candlestick pattern indicator for MetaTrader 4

Candlestick Pattern Detector MT4 is a free basic version of a candlestick pattern indicator for MetaTrader 4. The indicator helps detect candlestick patterns on the chart and use them as part of a trading system.

Paid versions of the product line for MT4:

Candlestick Pattern Detector MT4 Version 1

Candlestick Pattern Detector MT4 Version 2

Candlestick Pattern Detector MT4 Version 3

Comprehensive indicator based on Bill Williams’ methodology

Investors Dream MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Fractals and Market Facilitation Index into a single visual system.

It helps analyze the trend, movement strength, fractals and possible entry points.

MT4 version:

Investors Dream MT4

Multi-currency signal indicator

MPA Trend Dashboard is an informational indicator for MetaTrader 5 that shows BUY, SELL or WAIT status for multiple trading instruments at the same time.

The tool is suitable for traders who need to quickly assess the overall market picture without switching between many charts.

MT4 version:

MPA Trend Dashboard MT4

Professional trading panel

Trade Assistant MT5 PRO is a trading panel for MetaTrader 5 created for manual trading, fast trade opening, risk calculation and position management directly on the chart.

The panel helps traders work with Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, Trailing Stop and partial position closing.

Main features:

risk and lot calculation;

visual trade planning;

Entry / SL / TP management;

Break Even;

Trailing Stop;

Partial Close;

convenient work directly from the chart.

Standard version:

Trade Assistant MT5

Free risk calculator:

Risk Calculator Assistant MT5

Professional trading panel for MetaTrader 4

Trade Assistant MT4 PRO Panel is a panel for manual trading in MetaTrader 4. It helps prepare a trading scenario faster, calculate position size based on risk and manage trades directly on the chart.

Standard version:

Trade Assistant MT4

Free risk calculator:

Risk Calculator Assistant MT4

Local trade copier

Universal Trade Copier MT5 is a trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to copy trading operations between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals on one computer or VPS.

Supported copying directions:

MT4 → MT4;

MT5 → MT5;

MT4 → MT5;

MT5 → MT4.

MT4 version:

Universal Trade Copier MT4

Who Golden Wolf Products Are For

Golden Wolf products are suitable for traders who:

trade manually and want to improve risk control;

use automated trading;

work with gold / XAUUSD;

analyze the market using trends, candlestick patterns and Price Action;

use multiple accounts or terminals;

want to speed up trading scenario preparation;

prefer visual tools directly on the MetaTrader chart.

Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Expert Advisors, indicators, panels and utilities do not guarantee profit and do not eliminate market risk.

Before using any product on a real account, it is recommended to:

test the product in the Strategy Tester;

check its operation on a demo account;

use conservative risk;

take into account spread, commission, execution and instrument specifications;

carefully study the product settings.

Support and Questions

All questions about installation, settings and product operation should be asked in the Comments section on the relevant product page.

Full list of my products:

Golden Wolf products on MQL5 Market