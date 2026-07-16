Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME

✅ Test it now (Indicator version) : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129435

✅ Test it now (Utilities version) : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132925

Complete User Guide & Documentation

📌Contents

1️⃣What is Smart Money Concepts (SMC)?

2️⃣ Why Choose Entry In The Zone & SMC Multi Timeframe?

3️⃣ Key Features

4️⃣ Dashboard Overview

5️⃣ Single Timeframe vs Multi Timeframe Analysis

6️⃣ Real-Time Alerts & Mobile Push Notifications

7️⃣ User Interface & Chart Customization

8️⃣ Swing Zig Zag Settings

9️⃣ What is the difference between the Indicator Version and the Utility Version (Risk Per Trade)

🔟 Risk Per Trade Calculator Feature (Utility Version Only)

1️⃣1️⃣ Trading Workflow Using Smart Money Concepts

1️⃣2️⃣The FABLE Pro Suite User Guide & Current Tool Version Check

📌📌 Download The FABLE Pro Suite Here 🎁 Adaptive_Rsi_Filter

Fable_Bar_Count_Down

Multi Trendlines – Breakout Signal Alerts

Price_Action_Radar

Smart_Strength

Volume_Profile

Adapt_Nadaraya_MTF I recommend using Smart Strength , Adaptive RSI Filter , Volume Profile , and Multi Trendlines – Breakout Signal . As for the other tools, you can choose whichever ones you would like to use. Note: All 7 indicators included in The FABLE Pro Suite will only function when attached to the same chart as Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe.

📌📌To help you make a more confident purchasing decision,We recommend watching Fable Edge YouTube Live to see the indicator in action under real market conditions, 24/7, before making your purchase. :🔴Fable Edge

1️⃣What is Smart Money Concepts (SMC)? Smart Money Concepts (SMC) is a price action analysis approach focused on understanding how large market participants, or institutional traders, drive the market. Rather than relying solely on traditional technical indicators, SMC analyzes the market through Market Structure, Liquidity, and key Points of Interest to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The core components of Smart Money Concepts include: Market Structure (BOS and CHoCH)

Liquidity

Order Blocks

Supply & Demand Zones

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Premium & Discount Zones These concepts help traders understand not just where price is moving, but also why it is moving that way. Instead of chasing every price swing, SMC allows traders to see the overall market structure, identify areas where Smart Money is likely to buy or sell, and capture high-probability trading opportunities based on price action. However, applying Smart Money Concepts manually — analyzing and drawing every component by hand — can be quite time-consuming. Traders need to continuously identify Market Structure, mark Order Blocks, locate Liquidity, and switch between multiple timeframes to make informed trading decisions. This is exactly why Entry In The Zone & SMC Multi Timeframe was developed — to simplify and streamline this entire analysis process.

2️⃣ Why Choose Entry In The Zone & SMC Multi Timeframe?

We carefully designed our indicator to be easy to use, simple, and as clean as possible, so users can learn it quickly, use it conveniently, and continue using it for the long term. Instead of manually analyzing and drawing every Smart Money Concepts component yourself, this indicator automatically analyzes the market and updates the results in real time. The system can automatically detect and display: SMC Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, mBOS, and mCHoCH)

Major Trend and Minor Trend

Swing High and Swing Low

HH, HL, LH, and LL

Order Blocks (OB) / Volumized Order Blocks (VOB)

Supply & Demand Zones

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Liquidity and Liquidity Sweep (LQS)

Equal High and Equal Low

PDH and PDL

PWH and PWL

Premium & Discount Zones

Auto Fibonacci

Trading Sessions 3️⃣ Key Features of Entry In The Zone & SMC Multi Timeframe 📍Market Structure Comes First Before choosing an SMC tool, always consider the most important foundation first... Market Structure is the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). If the market structure is incorrect, other components such as BOS, CHoCH, Liquidity, Order Blocks (OB), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) may also become inaccurate. Do not evaluate the quality of an indicator solely by the number of features or the visual appearance of the chart. Instead, consider whether the entire analysis is built upon a consistent and well-defined market structure. When the foundation is correct, the entire analysis becomes more reliable and helps traders make more logical and systematic trading decisions. Key Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Market Structure The system automatically detects market structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles (BOS, CHoCH, mBOS, and mCHoCH), while clearly identifying the Major Trend and Minor Trend. It also automatically detects Swing Highs and Swing Lows, along with Market Structure Labels such as (HH, HL, LH, and LL.) The system supports both Single Timeframe Analysis and Multi Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer overall view of market conditions. Key Price Zones (Points of Interest) The system automatically detects high-probability Points of Interest (POI), including: Order Blocks

Supply & Demand Zones

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) All zones are plotted automatically in real time, based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles. All Essential Market Data in One Tool To support comprehensive and efficient market analysis, the system consolidates all essential market data into a single indicator, including: Liquidity

Equal Highs & Equal Lows

Previous Day High / Previous Day Low (PDH / PDL)

Previous Week High / Previous Week Low (PWH / PWL)

Premium & Discount Zones

Auto Fibonacci

Trading Sessions In addition, the system automatically detects Liquidity Sweeps (LQS), Equal Highs / Equal Lows, Previous Day High / Previous Day Low (PDH / PDL), Previous Week High / Previous Week Low (PWH / PWL), Swing Highs, and Swing Lows — providing a more complete and accurate picture of market structure. Real-Time Signal & Alert System — No Repaint The built-in signal engine generates BUY and SELL signals in real time, strictly following a No-Repaint policy. The system is designed to help reduce false signals, minimize trading risk, and improve the overall quality of trading opportunities. Signals are only displayed once all defined conditions have been fully confirmed. The system also sends alerts whenever a significant market event occurs, including: BUY / SELL signals

Reversal signals within trading zones

Break of Structure (BOS) / Change of Character (CHoCH) All alerts can be sent directly to your mobile phone via Push Notifications, ensuring you never miss an important market event. Designed for Traders of Every Level Financial markets are constantly changing, so your trading tools need to adapt as well. This indicator continuously updates all its calculations using live market data, making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles, including: Scalping

Intraday Trading

Swing Trading Whether you're just starting to learn Smart Money Concepts or you're an experienced trader, this indicator is designed to simplify market analysis while still allowing you to customize it to fit your own trading style. Beginners can more easily learn market structure and the core components of Smart Money Concepts, without spending months practicing how to draw every element manually. Experienced traders can save analysis time by letting the indicator automatically detect Market Structure and Points of Interest, allowing them to focus fully on planning entries, exits, and risk management. 4️⃣ Dashboard Overview Customizable Chart Display













Every trader has a different workflow and chart layout preference. Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe lets you turn each chart feature on or off as needed.

Available display options include:

1. Time Frame Selected Timeframe Dashboard 2. Chart SMC Market Structure (Major Trend) / (Minor Trend)

Premium & Discount Zones

Auto Fibonacci

Order Blocks (OB) / Volumized Order Blocks (VOB)

Supply & Demand Zones

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Equal Highs & Equal Lows

Previous Day & Previous Week Levels

Liquidity Sweeps (LQS)

Trading Sessions 3. Signal Switch BUY / SELL Signals This flexibility keeps your chart clean, organized, and focused only on the information that matters most.

1. Time Frame Select the timeframes you want displayed on the dashboard and receive real-time alerts whenever price reaches a key zone. You only need to set up your preferred timeframes on the dashboard once. 2. Chart Settings You can turn each chart element on or off to match your trading style, based on the following options:

2.1 Unmitigated (Unused Zones)

Enabled: Displays only zones that have not been used (Unmitigated Zones).

Disabled: Displays all zones, both mitigated and unmitigated.



2.2 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Market Structure Enable or disable the display of SMC Market Structure.

Major: Displays only the Major Trend market structure (primary trend).

Minor: Displays only the Minor Trend market structure (short-term trend within the Major Trend).



2.3 Premium / Discount Enable or disable the display of Premium and Discount zones. Using Premium / Discount in Trading Decisions Uptrend: Look for buying opportunities in the Discount Zone.

Downtrend: Look for selling opportunities in the Premium Zone.

2.4 Auto Fib Levels Enable or disable the display of automatic Fibonacci Levels. Fibonacci automatically calculates from the latest market structure and updates its levels in real time whenever a new market structure is confirmed (BOS or CHoCH) to remain aligned with the current market conditions.

2.5 Order Blocks (OB) / Volumized Order Blocks (VOB) Enable or disable the display of Order Blocks.

📌Note: Previously mitigated Order Blocks may remain visible, as they can later function as Breaker Blocks (BB) . Keeping these zones on the chart helps identify potential support, resistance, and price reversal areas. 📌Note: The latest zone may briefly flash as the system continuously recalculates to ensure the most accurate and valid zone based on its conditions.

2.6 Supply and Demand (Sz / Dz) Enable or disable the display of Supply and Demand Zones.

2.7 FVG (Fair Value Gap) Enable or disable the display of Fair Value Gaps.

2.8 EQH / EQL (Equal Highs / Equal Lows) Enable or disable the display of Equal Highs and Equal Lows. Equal Highs / Equal Lows : Price levels where the market has repeatedly reacted, commonly serving as areas where retail traders place their stop-loss orders.

2.9 PDH / PDL / PWH / PWL Enable or disable the display of Previous Day High/Low and Previous Week High/Low levels. PDH / PDL (Previous Day High/Low) The previous day's high and low, often targeted by Smart Money to trigger stop hunts and mislead retail traders. PWH / PWL (Previous Week High/Low) The previous week's high and low, key zones where large clusters of stop-loss orders are often found, making them primary targets for liquidity sweeps by institutional traders.

2.10 Liquidity Sweep (LQS) Enable or disable the display of Liquidity Sweeps and related liquidity levels. Automatically detects Liquidity Sweeps, Equal Highs/Lows, Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL), Swing Highs, and Swing Lows, displaying them on the chart in real time to support market structure analysis based on Smart Money concepts. Liquidity Sweeps: Price movements that sweep above/below key levels to grab liquidity before reversing.

Equal Highs / Equal Lows: Price levels where the market has repeatedly reacted and where stop losses are commonly placed.

PDH / PDL (Previous Day High/Low): The previous day's high and low, often targeted by Smart Money for stop hunts.

PWH / PWL (Previous Week High/Low): The previous week's high and low, key zones with large clusters of stop-loss orders.

Swing Highs / Swing Lows: Significant highs and lows used to identify market structure and potential reversal zones.



2.11 Trading Sessions Enable or disable the display of major trading sessions (Tokyo, London, and New York). Trading sessions are extremely important in financial market trading because they affect several key factors that traders must consider, including liquidity, volatility, economic news, and selecting the appropriate trading instruments. Trading Sessions can be displayed in two different modes: Above Candles or Price Boxes.

Above Candles

Price Boxes.



3. Signal Switch Enable or disable the display of trade signals. Dashboard Overview Why the Dashboard Matters One of the biggest challenges retail traders face is information overload across multiple timeframes. Constantly switching between charts makes it difficult to see the overall market picture, causing traders to miss trading opportunities or enter trades against the trend without realizing it. The Dashboard Overview was designed to solve this problem by bringing the most important information together in a single window, allowing you to analyze the market more quickly and efficiently. The dashboard consists of three main sections: Major Trend Direction This window displays the Major Trend direction across all selected Timeframes, allowing you to quickly evaluate the overall market trend in each timeframe. Minor Trend Direction This window displays the Minor Trend, or short-term trend, across all selected Timeframes, allowing you to quickly monitor short-term trend changes in each timeframe. Mitigated Zone This window displays all Mitigated zones from the selected Timeframes, sorted from the most recent to the oldest. It allows you to quickly identify the most important zones and see which zones price is currently reacting to across all selected Timeframes. Press the Click button to switch between different Timeframes.













5️⃣ Single Timeframe vs Multi Timeframe Analysis

Two Powerful Analysis Modes

Single Timeframe Analysis





Multi Timeframe Analysis



Single Timeframe View Market Structure, all zones, and all trade signals are based on the current active timeframe. This mode is ideal for traders who prefer a simple, focused trading approach centered on a single timeframe. Multi Timeframe View Multi-Timeframe Analysis is more than just displaying multiple timeframes on the dashboard. It performs true Higher Timeframe analysis by automatically projecting SMC Market Structure Analysis and key Smart Money Concept (SMC) zones—such as Order Blocks (OB), Supply & Demand Zones, Liquidity, and other essential SMC elements—from higher timeframes directly onto your current chart. This provides a clearer view of the overall market structure. For example: If you set H1 as the Higher Timeframe, all displayed Market Structure and zones will be based on H1.

If you set M15 as the Lower Timeframe, trade signals will be generated from M15. This approach allows traders to track the major trend on a higher timeframe while using a lower timeframe to find more precise entry points — enabling tighter stop losses and improving the potential Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratio. Single Timeframe Analysis Single Timeframe Analysis is a method of analyzing the market using only one timeframe to observe an asset's price and trend. This means the trader considers all information — such as the major trend, entry/exit points, and trade signals — within that single timeframe only. Analysis Steps Choose an appropriate timeframe

Traders should select a timeframe that suits their trading style — for example, H4 or Daily for medium- to long-term trading, or M15 and M5 for short-term trading. Analyze the trend within that timeframe

Use the selected timeframe to analyze Market Structure, identify price direction, and look for high-probability trading opportunities using Points of Interest (POI), Liquidity, Premium & Discount zones, Auto Fibonacci levels, and trade signals. Determine entry and exit points

Decide where to enter and exit the trade, including setting Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, all within the same timeframe, to control risk and manage trades effectively. Multi-Timeframe Analysis Multi-Timeframe Analysis is a market analysis technique that combines multiple timeframes to provide a clearer view of the overall major trend while identifying more precise entry and exit points. Analysis Steps Analyze the major trend using a higher timeframe

For example, the 4-hour (H4) or Daily chart, to determine the market's overall direction (uptrend, downtrend, or sideways). Find entry and exit points using a lower timeframe

For example, the 1-hour (H1) or 15-minute (M15) chart, to identify suitable trading opportunities that align with the major trend. Confirm signals across multiple timeframes

Signals on the lower timeframe should align with the trend from the higher timeframe, increasing confidence before entering a trade. 6️⃣ Real-Time Alerts & Mobile Push Notifications Never Miss an Important Market Event Again The indicator supports instant alerts for: Alert Signal

Alert Mitigation Zone

Market Structure Change Alert (BOS and CHoCH) All alerts can be sent directly to both your desktop MetaTrader 5 and your mobile device via push notifications.



Alert Signal

Alert Mitigation Zone





Market Structure Change Alert (BOS and CHoCH)





All alerts can be sent directly to both your desktop MetaTrader 5 and your mobile device via push notifications.

Steps to Set Up Notifications from MT5 to Your Mobile Device

1. Open MT5 on Your Computer (PC)

Go to Tools > Options.

Open the Notifications tab.

Enable Push Notifications.

Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MT5 mobile app (see the next step).

2. Find Your MetaQuotes ID on Your Mobile Device

Open the MetaTrader 5 app on your smartphone.

Go to Settings.

Scroll down to find your MetaQuotes ID.

Copy the MetaQuotes ID and paste it into the corresponding field in MT5 on your PC.

3. Test the Notification

Click Test.

If everything is set up correctly, a test notification will be sent to your mobile device immediately.







7️⃣User Interface & Chart Customization

Available features include:

- Theme Settings



Light Mode

Dark Mode

Fully customizable themes

You can also customize the colors of your chart, candlesticks, market structure, trading zones, and other visual elements as desired.





Light Mode

Dark Mode





Fully customizable themes





How to Use Custom Mode

1. Select User Theme

Go to the Inputs menu.

Locate the userTheme option.

2. Switch to Custom Mode

Click the Value field for userTheme.

Select Custom.

This mode allows you to fully customize the colors of all elements.

3. Customize Colors

Once Custom mode is selected, you can adjust the colors of various elements, such as:

Chart background

Other chart components listed in the settings

Click each color field to choose the colors that match your trading style.

4. Save the Settings

After finishing your customization, click OK at the bottom to confirm and apply the settings immediately.

Screen Display Adjustment

Choose the display mode that best matches your screen size.

Small Screen

Large Screen

Automatic Detection

Showing/Hiding the Control Panel

You can show or hide the Control Panel by clicking the FABLE LOGO.









The system allows you to show or hide all SMC components on the chart with a single click. Use the SMC ON/OFF button to show or hide the entire indicator.

Scale Locked / Unlocked

Locks or unlocks the dashboard size for easier chart navigation and historical review, such as tracing the origin of lines and market structure.





8️⃣Swing Zig Zag Settings

The default Swing Zig Zag setting has already been optimized for most trading instruments (default value: 6).

You can use the default mode right away, but for traders who want additional flexibility, the Zig Zag value can be adjusted to suit different market conditions and trading styles.

It is generally recommended to set the value between 6 and 12 for balanced market structure analysis.

How to Adjust the SWING ZIGZAG / Calculate Total Bar Setting

Go to the Inputs menu.

Select SWING ZIGZAG or Calculate Total Bar.

Adjust the value as desired.

Click OK to apply the changes.



During back testing, you can adjust the Calculate Total Bar setting to control the number of candles displayed. After completing your backtesting, remember to restore the Calculate Total Bar setting to its default value to maintain optimal program performance.



📌 📌 9️⃣ What is the difference between the Indicator Version and the Utility Version (Risk Per Trade) ?

Both versions include exactly the same core SMC trading features. The only difference is that the Utility Version includes the Risk Per Trade tool. All other features are identical. Indicator Version : Recommended for users who use or plan to use other Trade Assistant tools in the future, as it allows additional Trade Assistant tools to be attached to the same chart.

for users who use or plan to use other tools in the future, as it allows additional tools to be attached to the same chart. Utility Version (Risk Per Trade): Includes the built-in Risk Per Trade tool but does not support using other Trade Assistant tools on the same chart. Its advantage is a simpler, all-in-one setup. ⚠️ Important : Once activated, the version cannot be changed. Please make sure you select the correct version before activation.



🔟Risk Per Trade Calculator Feature (Utility Version Only)

The Utility version includes a built-in Risk Per Trade Calculator for faster and more precise trade execution.

Features include:

Automatic lot size calculation

Risk-to-Reward calculation

Automatic order type detection

Pending Orders

Market Execution

Visual Trade Management

Simply set your risk percentage and drag your desired entry level — the calculator handles the rest of the calculations automatically.





Enter the percentage of your acceptable loss (Risk).

Order Types

2.1 Pending Order : Examples: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

2.2 Market Execution : The opening price will be at the current market price.

The system will automatically determine whether it is a Limit or Stop order.

Order Type: Buy or Sell

Order Details include:

Type

Volume

Price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Press the Execute button to place the order.

Risk management made simple with the built-in Risk Per Trade Calculator.

The system automatically calculates the appropriate lot size based on your selected Stop Loss level and risk percentage — while assigning the correct order type accordingly.

Simply drag to your desired price level and the system will automatically select Type: AUTO.

It analyzes the current price position and classifies the order as Stop or Limit under the appropriate conditions.

Fewer steps. Reduced errors. Greater execution precision.

















Gold Box: Represents the opening price line. Displays Order Type, Price, Risk-Reward (RR), and Lot size.

Blue Box: Represents the Take Profit price line. Displays Price, Number of Points, and the expected profit amount.

Red Box: Represents the Stop Loss price line. Displays Price, Number of Points, and the amount of money at risk.

For the Risk Per Trade Calculator Feature (Utility Version Only)

Installation and User Guide

Check the Following Options

2.1 Allow modification of Signal settings

2.2 Allow Algo Trading







Click the Algo Trading button.













1️⃣1️⃣ Trading Workflow Using Smart Money Concepts

SMC 5-Step Trading & Analysis: A Systematic Approach to Analyzing and Entering Trades with Smart Money Concepts

Many traders are familiar with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) as a theory, but when it's time to actually sit in front of the charts, they often don't know where to start — should you look at market structure first, or POI first? And how do you know when to wait versus when to enter?

This article breaks down the SMC trading approach into 5 practical, actionable steps — from reading the bigger picture to managing risk.

Step 1: Identify Market Structure — The Bigger Picture Shows Direction, the Smaller Picture Shows Timing

Every SMC trade begins by answering one key question: "What is the market doing right now?"

Identify the major trend: Uptrend (consecutive HH/HL), Downtrend (consecutive LH/LL), or Sideways/Range.

Watch for a Structure Shift (CHoCH) as a signal to prepare — not as an immediate entry signal.

Clearly define your timeframes: Higher timeframes (H1/H4/D1) are used to read context and the overall direction, while lower timeframes (M15/M5/M1) are used to find precise entry timing.

The simple rule: never trade against the bigger picture, no matter how attractive the smaller picture may look.

Step 2: Map Points of Interest (POI) — Plan Ahead Where Smart Money Is Likely to Be

Once the direction is clear, the next step is to mark zones with a high probability of large capital movement.

Identify Order Blocks (OB), Supply/Demand Zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

Look for Liquidity : EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL — areas price is often drawn toward before reversing.

Use the Premium/Discount Zone together with Fibonacci levels (50 / 61.8 / 78.6) to assess whether the current price is in an "expensive" or "cheap" zone.

Mark zones that are still Unmitigated (not yet retested), as these carry more weight than zones price has already passed through.

This step is essentially "setting the trap in advance" and then waiting for price to come to you.

Step 3: Wait for Price & Evaluate Context — Don't Chase Price, Let Price Come to You

One of the most common mistakes beginner traders make is entering too early, before price has reached the planned zone.

Wait for price to reach the POI marked in Step 2.

Watch for a Liquidity Sweep above/below EQH-EQL or PDH/PDL / PWH/PWL before a reversal occurs — this signals that Smart Money may be "sweeping liquidity" before entering a real position.

Consider the current Trading Session (Tokyo, London, New York) and major news events, since different sessions have different characteristics in terms of volatility and liquidity.

Step 4: Confirm Entry (Lower Timeframe) — Clear Signal, Clear Entry

Once price has reached the zone and the context aligns, this step involves confirming the signal on a lower timeframe before entering the trade.

Reversal: Look for CHoCH/mCHoCH, indicating a structural change.

Continuation: Look for BOS/mBOS, confirming the existing trend continues.

A common pattern: Sweep → Return into Range → CHoCH/BOS.

Enter near an OB/SD/FVG, confirmed by its position within a Discount Zone (for Buy) or Premium Zone (for Sell).

Step 5: Execute Trade & Manage Risk — Trade with Discipline, Manage Risk Systematically

The final step is putting everything into practice with clear risk management rules.

Entry: Enter only after confirmation at the POI.

Stop Loss: Placed below/above the zone, or below/above the most recent swing point.

Take Profit: Set at the next OB/SD/FVG, or use market structure/Fibonacci to define multiple target levels.

Risk Management: Maintain a Risk:Reward ratio of at least 1:2 (adjustable to your own strategy), and consider using Partial Close or Trailing Stop to lock in profits.

Doing These 5 Steps Manually vs. Letting the System Help You

The 5 steps above represent the correct mindset for SMC trading — but in practice, each step demands significant time and screen monitoring, especially Steps 1–2, which require watching multiple timeframes simultaneously, and Step 3, which requires waiting in real time for a Liquidity Sweep.

This is exactly why Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe was designed to work directly in line with these 5 steps:

Step 1 (Market Structure) → The system automatically detects BOS, CHoCH, mBOS, mCHoCH, Major/Minor Trend, and labels HH/HL/LH/LL — across both Single-Timeframe and Multi-Timeframe modes.

Step 2 (Map POI) → The system instantly identifies Order Blocks (Volumized), Supply/Demand Zones, FVGs, and Liquidity (EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL), along with Premium/Discount Zones and Auto Fibonacci.

Step 3 (Wait & Evaluate) → Displays Trading Sessions and alerts you when price approaches a key zone, while detecting Liquidity Sweeps in real time.

Step 4 (Confirm Entry) → No-Repaint BUY/SELL signals with instant alerts as soon as a BOS/CHoCH occurs, helping you enter with confidence.

Step 5 (Execute & Backtest) → Every zone is displayed on historical data, supporting backtesting so you can systematically test and refine your own risk management strategy.

In short, this 5-step framework is still something you need to understand and decide on yourself — but the most time-consuming work, such as drawing structure, identifying POIs, and watching the screen for signals, can be left to Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe, working for you in real time.

1️⃣2️⃣ The FABLE Pro Suite User Guide & Current Tool Versions

📌The FABLE Pro Suite

📍If you have already purchased the product and would like to receive the complete user guide, please contact us via MQL5 Private Message .

📍Current Tool Versions (All 7️⃣ Indicators)

Tool Name Version Last Update 1️⃣ Multi Trendlines V 1.1 11 Jun 2026 2️⃣Price Action Radar V 1.2 22 May 2026 3️⃣Smart Strength V 1.6 28 July 2026 🆕 4️⃣Adaptive RSI Filter V 1.0 17 Nov 2025 5️⃣ Volume Profile V 2.6 28 May 2026 6️⃣Bar Count Down V 1.2 18 July 2026 🆕 7️⃣Adapt Nadaraya MTF V 1.75 12 Mar 2026

📌 The FABLE Pro Suite User Guide









1️⃣

Multi Trendlines is an indicator that automatically draws Trendlines by detecting Swing Highs and Swing Lows across up to 3 Timeframes, helping you analyze market trends more clearly, cover multiple timeframes, and gain a better overall view of the market.

Features

Supports Multi-Timeframe analysis (up to 3 Timeframes simultaneously)

Alerts when a Trendline Breakout occurs

Enable or disable Breakout Signal Alerts through the Inputs Settings menu

2️⃣ Price Action Radar

A multi-timeframe pattern scanner that detects key price action signals across multiple timeframes in real time. It highlights recent structure formations and provides a clear top-down view, helping traders quickly identify high-probability setups and align entries with overall market context.

Patterns Detected by the Indicator

CRT (Candle Range Theory)

ENG (Engulfing)

PIN (Pin Bar)

TTL (Turtle Soup)

TWZ (Tweezer)

3️⃣ Smart Strength

is a market force analysis tool that measures currency and asset strength across the entire market, helping traders identify where money is flowing in real time. It highlights strength imbalances between instruments, providing clear market context to support smarter trading decisions.

Includes support for Gold (XAU).

4️⃣ Adaptive RSI Filter

An adaptive momentum filter that adjusts its responsiveness to market conditions, helping confirm entry timing and reduce false signals without repainting.

5️⃣ Volume Profile

is an analysis tool that displays the distribution of trading volume across price levels, independent of time intervals. It helps identify the price levels with the highest accumulated trading volume, allowing traders to clearly recognize areas of genuine buying or selling interest. It is designed to align with Market Structure principles to support more effective market analysis.

The visibility and Line Style of VAH, VAL, and POC can be turned on/off and adjusted from the Inputs menu.

6️⃣ Bar Count Down

A real-time candle countdown that helps traders manage timing, avoid premature entries, and execute trades with greater precision.

7️⃣Adaptive Nadaraya Multi-Timeframe

A non-repainting, auto-tuned multi-timeframe trend indicator designed to keep traders aligned with continuous market flow.

📌📌We have spent more than two years developing Entry In The Zone & SMC Multi Timeframe to create an efficient and reliable indicator for real market conditions, while keeping it affordable for traders of all levels.

Thank you for your trust and support. We wish you continued success in your trading, and we will continue improving and enhancing our product to provide you with the best possible trading experience.🙏💙

If you have any questions, please contact me via MQL5 private message .



⚠️Important Warning⚠️

Trading financial instruments, CFDs, commodities, or other leveraged financial products carries a high level of risk. Users should assess their own risk tolerance and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decisions.

📌 No trading indicator is 100% accurate, and neither is ours. This indicator helps analyze the market, identify high-probability trading opportunities, and save time, allowing you to focus on trade planning, decision-making, and risk management more effectively.





