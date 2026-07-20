The Seller Who Posts Every Losing Trade

XAUUSD Loses Happen. What A Developer Does With Them Tells You Everything About The System Underneath.

Spend enough time evaluating EAs on this platform and you will notice a pattern in how developers communicate around drawdowns. The good weeks get screenshots. The bad weeks get silence, or a vague update about current market conditions being unusual, or a comment about how the system is designed for the long term and short-term losses are expected.

What you almost never see is a developer posting a losing trade the day it happens, with the chart, the entry reason, and a straightforward explanation of why the stop fired and what the system does next.

That silence is informative. A developer who cannot post losing trades comfortably is a developer whose system produces losing trades that are hard to explain. Either the loss is larger than the description implied. Or the trade was part of a recovery basket that the closed trade history does not show. Or the position sizing on the loss does not match what the risk inputs would suggest.

Any of those possibilities is a reason not to have the conversation. So the conversation does not happen.

Why Nova Posts Every Session Including The Losing Ones

The Nova Telegram channel posts every session from the Nova 002 live signal the day it happens. Winning sessions, losing sessions, flat sessions where no trades qualified. Same format every time. Chart screenshot, trades taken, entries and exits, a short note on the setup.

This is possible for one reason. Nova GOLD Breakout runs a hard stop loss on every position from the moment it opens. When a trade closes at the stop, the loss is exactly what the risk parameters said it would be. There is nothing to hide and nothing to explain away. The stop fired at the defined level, the position closed, the session ended. That is the complete story and it fits on a Telegram post with room to spare.

A system that cannot be described that simply after a losing trade is a system where the losing trades are not actually that simple.

Read The Losing Sessions. Then Decide.

Join the Nova Telegram channel free and read back through the session history. Look specifically for the losing sessions. See what the chart looked like, how large the loss was relative to the account, and what the developer said about it. That is the most reliable evaluation you can do on any trading system.

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A losing trade that can be posted comfortably is a losing trade that was always part of the design. That is the only kind of loss worth accepting.