A Free EA That Teaches You To Evaluate Every Other EA

After Running Nova FI Trader In The Strategy Tester, You Will Know Exactly What Questions To Ask Before Buying Anything Else.

The most common mistake in automated trading is not picking the wrong EA. It is not knowing how to evaluate one before you commit to it. Most traders enter this marketplace with strong opinions about indicators and weak frameworks for assessing automated risk management. They can read a chart but they have never examined what a stop loss actually looks like when it fires on a backtested system, or what the difference feels like between a system that takes defined losses and one that defers them through recovery logic.

Nova FI Trader fixes that. Not because it teaches. Because it gives you the experience of running a fully transparent system in the Strategy Tester until you can see the difference yourself.

What The Experience Of Running It Builds

Run Nova FI Trader across a long historical period in the Strategy Tester. Find a month where the system had a losing streak. Look at what happened. Each losing trade closed at the stop level defined by the input parameters. The next trade opened on the same logic, same risk percentage, same stop placement. The sequence of losses did not change the position sizing of the subsequent trades. There was no recovery mechanism attempting to claw back the drawdown through larger positions. The system just kept applying the same rules.

That experience, watching a drawdown play out cleanly with defined stops and consistent sizing, teaches you something specific. You develop an intuition for what controlled risk management feels like from the inside. And that intuition becomes a filter when you evaluate anything else in this marketplace.

When you look at another EA's backtest and the drawdown periods show smooth recoveries with no visible single-trade losses at defined stop levels, you will know to ask why. When a developer uses language that describes risk management without specifying how individual trade losses are capped, you will know what is missing from the description.

That knowledge is free. It comes from running an EA that has nothing to hide in the Strategy Tester for long enough to understand what you are seeing.

Download It Today. The Setup Library Saves You Time.

Nova FI Trader is a free download. No payment, no trial period. The full product with every input accessible. The Nova Telegram channel has a free setup library with tested configurations and documented logic so you have a real starting point for your Strategy Tester work instead of configuring from zero.

Join the channel, download a setup file, and start building the understanding that protects every purchase decision you make in this marketplace from here forward.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

The EA is free. The understanding you build with it applies to every purchase decision you make after it. That is worth more than the EA itself.