This Free EA Has Nothing To Hide

When An EA Can Be Fully Examined Before You Spend Anything, The Trust Question Answers Itself.

The trust problem in automated trading is structural. You are being asked to hand capital to a system whose internal logic you cannot see, built by a developer whose live signal shows you the results but not the process, on a platform where the ranking is determined by recent performance metrics that a new signal starting from zero can optimize for immediately.

Most buyers navigate that problem with a combination of research, reviews, and ultimately an act of faith. They do their best to evaluate the product and then deposit and hope the evaluation was right.

Nova FI Trader removes the need for that faith entirely. Download it free and examine the logic yourself before any money is involved.

What Examining It Actually Looks Like

Open the EA in MetaEditor and read the inputs. Every parameter has a clear name and a documented purpose. There is no input called "magic recovery factor" or "intelligent loss management" that could mean anything. Risk percentage means the percentage of account balance risked per trade. Stop loss means the stop loss. Session start and end means the trading hours. Every input does what it says.

Run it in the Strategy Tester across a long data range. Watch which sessions trigger an entry and which ones the EA skips. Find a trending period and see how the Force Index signal performs. Find a choppy ranging period and see how the filters respond. Find the losing trades and check that the stop fired at the level the input specified.

Every one of those checks confirms or contradicts the description before you spend anything. That is due diligence that is not possible with most EAs because the inputs are either locked or described vaguely enough that you cannot verify them independently.

Nova FI Trader gives you full access because there is nothing in there that needs hiding.

Free. Complete. Nothing Locked.

The full product. Free to download today. Free setup library in the Nova Telegram channel with tested configurations and documented logic. Free daily session updates from the Nova GOLD Breakout live signal so you can see the same framework applied to live gold trading in current market conditions.

None of it requires a payment. All of it is available the moment you download the EA.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

Full input access before you spend anything. That is the only due diligence that actually works in this marketplace.