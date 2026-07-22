XAUUSD: Breakout to 4,150 — resistance test into Fed week

Gold pushed +1.8% today to 4,150, breaking out of the 4,075–4,100 zone that capped price for days. Softer dollar and Fed-outlook focus driving the move. Now testing resistance right at recent highs.





Levels I'm watching:

▪️ 4,150–4,175 — resistance / decision zone. Price just tapped this. A clean break and hold above opens continuation; rejection here sends it back to retest support.

▪️ 4,075–4,100 — support (former resistance). The zone that just flipped. First place I'd expect buyers to defend on a pullback — a clean breakout-retest setup would interest me here.

▪️ 4,000 — key support. Round number, structural floor. As long as it holds on a daily basis, the broader structure stays bullish.





Big week: jobless claims (Thu), PMIs (Fri), FOMC (Jul 29). A breakout into event risk can reverse fast — I trade the confirmed move with a defined SL and TP, not the anticipation.

Not financial advice. Just how I read the chart.