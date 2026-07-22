Oil, the Yen, and #NQ100: Three Signals of Rising Volatility

Financial markets have received several fresh catalysts for increased volatility. #Brent crude has climbed close to multi-week highs, the Japanese yen has weakened to levels not seen in decades, and the U.S. technology sector is preparing for earnings releases from its largest companies.

Although these markets are driven by different factors, they share one common theme: shifting expectations for inflation, interest rates, and demand for risk assets.

Get a 202% Drawdown Bonus on deposits of $202 or more. Enter the promo code July in your Client Area and claim your bonus! Terms





#Brent: Supply Risks Remain in Focus

Brent crude has climbed toward $95 per barrel as tensions in the Middle East continue to fuel supply concerns. Additional pressure comes from threats to shipping routes in the Red Sea and reduced maritime activity around the Strait of Hormuz.

Any further disruptions could increase both shipping costs and delivery times for crude oil. If geopolitical tensions escalate, Brent could move closer to the $100 mark. On the other hand, easing tensions would likely reduce the geopolitical risk premium currently supporting prices.





USDJPY: Intervention Risk Is Growing

USDJPY has traded above 163, reaching its highest level in roughly four decades. Japanese authorities have once again signaled their readiness to act against excessive weakness in the national currency.

The yen continues to face pressure from the wide interest rate gap between the United States and Japan. Higher oil prices add to the challenge, as a weaker yen makes imported energy more expensive and reinforces inflationary pressures.

The probability of a currency intervention is increasing, meaning USDJPY could experience sharp price swings. However, without a change in the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy, any intervention may have only a temporary impact.





#NQ100: A Key Test for the Technology Sector

The #NQ100 index is entering a crucial period as major technology companies prepare to report quarterly earnings. Investors will be watching profit figures, artificial intelligence spending, and forward guidance particularly closely.

Strong earnings could revive demand for technology stocks. Conversely, disappointing results or rising AI-related spending without corresponding profit growth could trigger another wave of selling.

Another important risk factor is rising U.S. Treasury yields. Elevated oil prices continue to support inflation expectations, potentially delaying Federal Reserve policy easing—a scenario that typically weighs on growth stocks.





What Comes Next?

#Brent, USDJPY, and #NQ100 are all trading near important technical and fundamental levels. Their next major moves will largely depend on developments in global oil supply, potential action by Japanese authorities, and earnings results from leading technology companies.





According to FreshForex analysts, the combination of geopolitical uncertainty, elevated interest rates, and corporate earnings season is likely to keep volatility high across commodity, currency, and equity markets. Stay ahead of the market with FreshForex—and make the most of every opportunity.

Profit from market moves