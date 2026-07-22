Funded Gold: Second Trade on July 22 on XAUUSD

Welcome to another Funded Gold advisor review.

To provide a more transparent overview of the advisor's performance, I'll be publishing each position after it closes. At the end of each trading week, I'll also publish a general overview, summarizing all trades and the final statistics for the selected period .

This format allows you to monitor not only the final result, but also how it is formed: how many positions the advisor opens, how individual trades are performed, and how the overall statistics change after profitable and unprofitable results.

The current performance of Funded Gold can be monitored via an open MQL5 signal:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



Funded Gold page and demo:

Second Funded Gold deal of July 22

On July 22, Funded Gold opened its second position of the day on XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

Basic transaction details:

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Direction: BUY

Result: +$4,868.89





The position was opened and closed completely automatically by the advisor. Funded Gold independently determined the entry conditions, calculated the trading volume, and managed the trade according to the predefined algorithm.

No manual intervention was used to open or close a position.

How to check the results

You can monitor current Funded Gold trading via the open MQL5 signal. The page provides account history, new trades, and key EA performance indicators:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



You can also test Funded Gold's performance in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. To do this, download the demo version of the advisor, select XAUUSD, set the H1 timeframe, and run the test for the desired period.

Results may vary between brokers due to quotes, spreads, trading server time, and order execution features.

Funded Gold page and demo:

Result

The second Funded Gold trade on July 22nd closed with a gain of $4,868.89 . The EA opened two profitable positions that day, with a combined gain of $10,759.39 .

Each subsequent closed trade will be published separately. After the trading week ends, a general overview will be released with all positions and Funded Gold's final statistics.

The results presented relate to the advisor's past performance and do not guarantee similar returns in the future.



