The First MQL5 EA to Publicly Compete in the Trading Championship

Aero EA Is Competing in the Robbins Cup Championship of Forex Trading

Most EA developers will tell you their system works. Few will put it on a real account and show the actual picture.— where a third party records every result and nothing can be quietly deleted afterwards.

Aero EA is officially entered in the Q3 quarterly Forex division of the World Cup Championship of Forex Trading — the Robbins Cup. The competition started on July 1st and runs until September 30th, 2026.

The account is real. The trading is fully automated. And every position Aero opens over the next three months will be tracked publicly.





Why This Matters



The EA market has a credibility problem, and everyone in it knows why.

Signals get deleted when they blow up. Backtests get presented as live results. Drawdowns get masked. A system can look flawless for months and vanish overnight — and by then the developer has already moved on to the next product.

A live, third-party championship removes all of that.

Real money, real execution — no demo accounts, no simulated fills

— no demo accounts, no simulated fills Independently tracked — the results aren't reported by me, they're recorded by the competition

— the results aren't reported by me, they're recorded by the competition Fixed timeframe — three months, start to finish, no cherry-picking the good weeks

— three months, start to finish, no cherry-picking the good weeks Nothing can be hidden — a bad quarter stays on the record just as much as a good one

That last point is the one that matters most. I'm not entering this because I know the outcome. I'm entering because the outcome will be honest either way.





What Aero Is Bringing Into the Competition

For anyone who hasn't followed the project — Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor trading XAUUSD on D1, built around a kNN pattern recognition engine trained on 25+ years of gold price data.

The core principle is selectivity. The algorithm compares each new market situation against thousands of historical setups and only enters when the statistical edge is clearly defined. The rest of the time it waits.

Its track record going into the championship:

7 months live at 0.1% maximum drawdown and 24% Growth

at 0.1% maximum drawdown and 24% Growth 86.8% win rate , 100% algorithmic — no manual intervention

, 100% algorithmic — no manual intervention 7-year backtest (2020–2026) on real tick data with 6.95% maximum drawdown



Follow the Results

I'll be publishing regular updates throughout the competition — trades, drawdowns, monthly performance, and an honest breakdown of what worked and what didn't.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ferwer31234/news





Let's see how it goes.

More info about my product: Aero EA on MQL5