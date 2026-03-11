How correction levels work in a trend

How to use corrections to enter a trend



Any trend movement consists of impulses and corrections. After a strong movement, the price almost always retraces before continuing in the direction of the main trend. It is these retracements that often provide the most convenient entry points.

On the chart, it looks like a sequence of waves: impulse → correction → continuation of movement.





Fig. 1. Example of how the price moves: impulse → correction → continuation of movement

In an upward trend, the price updates its highs, while pullbacks form higher lows. In a downward trend, the situation is the opposite — lows are updated, while corrections form lower highs.





Fig. 2. Structural price movement on the chart

That is why one of the key tasks of a trader is to wait for a correction and enter the market in the direction of the main trend, rather than opening a position at the moment when the impulse movement has already begun.

How corrections are used in the Owl Smart Levels indicator



In the Owl Smart Levels system, corrections are used to find entry points through the Fibonacci grid.

First, the Valable ZigZag indicator determines the change in the direction of market movement. After that, the Fibonacci grid is automatically plotted based on the formed fractals.

The main correction levels are 38.2, 50, and 61.8.

It is in these zones that the correction most often ends and the continuation of the trend begins.





Fig. 3. Example of plotting a Fibonacci grid in Owl Smart Levels

Example of entry after correction



After the impulse is formed, the indicator plots a Fibonacci grid between two fractals. When the price returns to the correction levels, it becomes possible to open a position in the direction of the ZigZag movement.

StopLoss is usually placed behind the zero level of the Fibonacci grid, and the main target level of movement is in the 161.8 area.





Fig. 4. Example of an Owl Smart Levels indicator signal

Such corrections allow you to enter the market after a pullback, when the price returns to key levels. In the Owl Smart Levels system, these moments are used to find entry points using fractals, ZigZag, and Fibonacci levels.





If you want to learn more about the Owl Smart Levels strategy itself and see real examples of how it works, I recommend checking out the following materials:





I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



