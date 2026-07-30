Elliott wave analysis of the market for July 30, 2026 BTCUSD

BTCUSD: BUY 64100, SL 62900, TP 68900

There were no significant developments in Bitcoin during the previous trading session. The price continued to trade confidently within the expanding range, remaining near its lower boundary.





As a result, the previously discussed bullish outlook remains unchanged. The expected rally is still likely to be driven by the development of the final fifth wave of the leading diagonal.





The completion of this move would also mark the end of Wave 1, after which a corrective pullback is expected to develop, most likely in the form of a simple zigzag.





Under these conditions, the current market environment continues to favor long positions.





Investment idea: BUY 64100, SL 62900, TP 68900.



