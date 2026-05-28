XAUUSD M5 Trade Review — 27 and 28 May 2026 (TrendCue Smart Trend + Trend Cue Basket Manager)

In this post, I want to continue the XAUUSD M5 trading journal using TrendCue Smart Trend together with Trend Cue Basket Manager.

This is a demo account.

The goal is not to focus only on the profit number.

The goal is to explain the workflow as clearly as possible:

read the market,

take the first trade manually,

then let Basket Manager manage the position group based on the selected settings.

You can also see the previous review here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770626

27 May 2026 — Sell Setup

On 27 May, the first idea was a sell setup.

The reason was clear:

Chaser Cloud was red.

TrendCue Smart Trend gave sell signals.

SuperTrend was bearish.

HalfTrend was bearish.

We also had a fractal break.

You can learn about fractal breakout here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769643

So the market context was bearish.

That was the reason for looking for sell positions.

The first trade was opened manually based on this setup.

After that, Trend Cue Basket Manager detected the manual trade and started managing it as part of its basket.

I also entered some trades aggressively and even after price had already moved a lot.

Why?

Because I wanted to see how Basket Manager would behave if the entry was not perfect and the account entered drawdown.

This is an important part of testing.

A system should not only look good when the entry is perfect.

It should also be tested when price pulls back and the basket needs management.

In this case, price moved against the first idea for a while.

The account entered drawdown.

Then Basket Manager managed the basket according to the settings:

it grouped the positions,

managed the average price,

used the basket TP logic,

and closed the basket in profit.

This is the most important point for me.

The first trade decision matters.

But trade management after the entry is even more important.

Pulling the trigger in the right area is important.

Managing the position correctly after the trigger is what protects the account.





28 May 2026

On 28 May, there was also a sell opportunity in the morning.













If I had been at the chart, the sell setup could have been managed in profit.

But I was at university :), so I did not take that trade.

Later, I also took a buy setup.

The reason for the buy was also clear:

Chaser Cloud turned green.

The setup became bullish.

We had a fractal break.

TrendCue Smart Trend supported the buy idea.

So I opened the first buy trade manually.

After the first manual entry, Basket Manager handled the rest of the position group.

Again, the logic was simple:

TrendCue Smart Trend gave the trade context.

I opened the first trade manually.

Basket Manager managed the basket after entry.

How Basket Manager Fits With Smart Trend

TrendCue Smart Trend is used to read the market.

It helps me understand the direction, signal context, and timing.

Trend Cue Basket Manager does not replace that first decision.

It starts working after the first manual trade is opened.

Once the first trade is opened, Basket Manager can manage the position group based on the selected settings.

It can manage:

average price,

basket TP,

grid steps if needed,

drawdown control,

and basket closing logic.

This is why the two tools fit well together.

Smart Trend helps with the first trade idea.

Basket Manager helps manage the trade after entry.





Risk Note

Basket and grid-style trading can grow an account quickly when the market moves well.

But it can also be risky if it is used without control.

That is why my focus is not only on profit.

My focus is on workflow and risk management.

The goal is not to add trades randomly.

The goal is to manage the whole trade idea with structure.

Statement Summary









Statement period: 26–28 May 2026

Trading days covered: 3 days

Starting balance: 1,000 USD

Final balance: 1,669.52 USD

Total net profit: 669.52 USD

Profit Factor: 9.69

Total trades: 26

Winning trades: 22

Maximal balance drawdown: 3.65%

This is a demo account, so it is not a guarantee of future results.

The main point is the workflow:

read the market with TrendCue Smart Trend,

open the first trade manually,

let Basket Manager manage the basket,

and always keep risk management as the main focus.

Tools used in this review:

TrendCue Smart Trend

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174993

Trend Cue Basket Manager

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172172