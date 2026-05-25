XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from May 18 to 22, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the XAUUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs for the week from May 18 to 22, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





XAUUSD review



The first signal on XAUUSD was received on May 20 and was considered a high-probability signal. In this case, the signal belonged to the category of smooth directional movement: the price had already formed a bearish scenario in advance, then made a pullback, creating an opportunity to consider a continuation of the downward movement from a clearer trading area.

The market was gradually moving lower, maintaining selling pressure, and after the correction provided an entry point to continue the main idea.

After the signal appeared, a SELL trade on XAUUSD was opened. The price continued to follow the bearish scenario and reached the target, so the trade was closed by TakeProfit.





Fig. 1. XAUUSD SELL, Lot = 1.11, OpenPrice = 4499.15, StopLoss = 4512.71, TakeProfit = 4455.29, Profit = +$4 868.46









The second signal on XAUUSD was also received on May 20 and was again considered high-probability. In this case, the signal formed near the H1 level, so the entry point itself looked valid from a structural perspective: the price was located near an important higher timeframe area, and after the previous trade was closed, a new signal appeared for a continuation of the movement.

However, no trade was opened based on this signal. The reason was not the weakness of the signal itself, but a violation of one of the key conditions of the Owl Smart Levels trading system. On the 15M timeframe, the arrow changed direction, and the lower timeframe was already showing a bullish trend. According to the system rules, trades are opened only when three timeframes are synchronized in the same direction. In this situation, such synchronization was no longer present, so the entry was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 2. High-probability signal — entry near the H1 level, but the trade was not opened due to the lack of timeframe synchronization





Fig. 3. Direction change on 15M: the arrow indicates a bullish trend, so the SELL signal does not comply with the Owl Smart Levels system rules

EURUSD review



The first signal on EURUSD was received on May 19 and belonged to the category of weak signals. In this case, the main reason for skipping it was the timing of the signal: it formed near the end of the trading day, when opening a new position according to the system rules was no longer advisable.

Even if the direction after the signal looked logical, the timing of the entry itself reduced the quality of the trade. At the end of the trading day, the market has less time left for proper scenario execution, and the position may transition into overnight movement, where the risk becomes less manageable.





Fig. 4. Weak signal — the signal formed near the end of the trading day

The second EURUSD signal was received on May 20 and also belonged to the category of weak signals. In this case, the signal appeared after the market had already completed a large directional movement downward, so opening a trade became delayed relative to the main impulse.

According to the system, such signals are better skipped because most of the movement may already have been completed before the entry point appeared. After a strong decline, the probability of a pullback against the position becomes higher, while the quality of the entry point decreases. For this reason, no trade was deliberately opened based on this signal.





Fig. 5. Weak signal — the market had already completed a large movement before the signal appeared

The third EURUSD signal was received on May 21 and was again weak. The main reason for skipping it was that the signal formed closer to the end of the trading day, when according to the system rules it is no longer recommended to open a new position.

In such a situation, even if there is a clear direction on the chart, the trade becomes lower quality: there is little time left for full scenario execution, and the position may transition into overnight movement. Therefore, this signal was deliberately ignored and was not taken into consideration for trading.





Fig. 6. Weak signal — the signal formed near the end of the trading day

The fourth signal on EURUSD was received on May 22 and was considered a high-probability signal. In this case, the signal belonged to the category of overnight movement and pullback: after an active move, the market returned to the trading area, while the overall idea of continuing the decline remained valid. Such a scenario is considered high quality because the entry appears not after a random impulse, but after a pullback, when the price provides an opportunity to enter from a clearer level.

After the signal appeared, a SELL trade on EURUSD was opened. The idea was to continue the downward movement after the overnight impulse and the following pullback. However, this time the market failed to continue moving toward TakeProfit: after the entry, the price moved against the position, and the trade was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 7. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 24.59, OpenPrice = 1.16111, StopLoss = 1.16172, TakeProfit = 1.15915, Profit = -$1 500.00

The fifth signal on EURUSD was also received on May 22 and belonged to the category of weak signals. In this case, the signal was not taken into consideration for two reasons at once: it appeared at the end of the trading day and additionally formed near the close of the trading week.

Such a situation reduces the quality of the entry because the trade has almost no proper time left for full scenario execution. In addition, opening a new position at the end of the week is less rational: the market may transition into less predictable movement, while holding a trade through the weekly close no longer aligns with the logic of careful trade management. Therefore, this signal was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 8. Weak signal — the signal formed at the end of the trading day and near the close of the trading week

USDJPY review



The first signal on USDJPY was received on May 19 and belonged to the category of weak signals. The main reason for skipping it was that the signal formed at the end of the trading day, when opening a new position no longer met the conditions for a quality entry according to the system.

At such moments, the market has less time left for proper scenario execution, while the trade itself may transition into overnight movement, where trade management becomes less controllable.





Fig. 9. Weak signal — the signal formed at the end of the trading day

The second signal on USDJPY was received on May 20 and was strong, belonging to the category of smooth directional movement signals. The scenario looked quite clean: the price was moving consistently, which allowed the entry to be considered high quality according to the Owl Smart Levels system rules.

The trade was opened because the signal met the entry conditions, but later the market failed to continue moving in the expected direction, and the position was closed by StopLoss. Despite the loss, the entry itself was justified and fully aligned with the logic of the trading system.





Fig. 10. USDJPY BUY, Lot = 25.79, OpenPrice = 158.956, StopLoss = 158.868, TakeProfit = 159.242, Profit = -$1 500.00

The third signal on USDJPY was received on May 22 and belonged to the category of weak signals. In this case, the signal formed inside the red zone, so according to the system rules such a situation is not suitable for opening a trade.

Even if a technical signal appears on the chart, the entry zone itself does not provide the required quality here. The red area acts as a filter where opening a position becomes less justified because the scenario does not offer sufficient advantage according to the Owl Smart Levels system.

Ass a result, no trade was opened based on this signal. The signal was deliberately skipped because it was located in a zone where, according to the system, entries are better ignored.





Fig. 11. Weak signal — the signal appeared inside the red zone

Summary:



The trading results for the past week once again show that the main work was not in the number of entries, but in the proper filtering of signals according to the Owl Smart Levels system.

During the reviewed period, 10 signals were received for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY. Of these, 4 signals belonged to the category of high-probability signals, while 6 signals were weak.

A total of 3 trades were opened during the week. The only XAUUSD trade closed by TakeProfit, while the two EURUSD and USDJPY trades ended by StopLoss.

The total result for the opened trades during the week amounted to +$1 868.46, which corresponds to +1.87% of the deposit.

The main conclusion of this week is that the positive result was achieved precisely through discipline. There were quite a lot of weak signals in the market, but most of them were deliberately ignored. Even one high-probability signal was skipped when one of the system rules stopped being fulfilled. This clearly demonstrates the essence of the Owl Smart Levels approach: profit is generated not by trying to trade every arrow, but by selecting only those situations where there is a complete alignment of entry conditions.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!





Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.

















I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



