XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from May 25 to 29, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the XAUUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs for the week from May 25 to 29, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





XAUUSD Review



The first and only signal on XAUUSD was received on May 28 and belonged to the high-probability category. The signal formed near an H1 level, making the entry point well-justified and strong: after a bearish impulse, the price reached a significant higher-timeframe area and then made a pullback upward, creating an opportunity to continue the main bearish scenario.

A sell trade was opened, but immediately after entry the market made a local move upward and hit the StopLoss. Despite the negative result, the entry fully met the conditions of the Owl Smart Levels trading system — the stop was triggered within the normal risk framework and was not related to any weakness of the signal itself.





Fig. 1. XAUUSD SELL, Lot = 0.42, OpenPrice = 4423.57, StopLoss = 4458.90, TakeProfit = 4309.27, Profit = −$1 500.00

EURUSD Review



The first signal on EURUSD was received on May 28 and belonged to the weak signal category. By the time it appeared, the market had already completed a significant downward move — the price had made a strong bearish impulse, and the signal formed near the end of that movement.

Opening a trade in such a situation is not advisable: most of the move has already taken place, and entering after a strong decline increases the probability of a correction against the position. According to the system rules, such signals are not taken into work for exactly this reason — the quality of the entry point is reduced by the market context itself. The trade was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 2. Weak signal — by the time the signal appeared, the market had already completed a large downward move









The second signal on EURUSD was received on May 29 and also belonged to the weak signal category. The reason for skipping it was that the signal formed inside the red zone, where opening trades is not recommended according to the Owl Smart Levels system rules.

The red zone marks an area where opening a position does not provide a sufficient advantage: market conditions do not offer the quality required for a trade, even if a technical arrow appears. In such situations, the signal is ignored regardless of timeframe alignment — the entry location itself is enough to disqualify it. No trade was opened deliberately.





Fig. 3. Weak signal — signal formed inside the red zone

USDJPY Review



The first signal on USDJPY was received on May 27 and was a high-probability signal. It belonged to the "night move and pullback" category: during the night session, the market made a directional upward impulse and then pulled back into the working area, creating an opportunity to continue the bullish scenario.

This is exactly the type of setup considered high quality — the entry appears not during the impulse itself, but after the pullback, when the price returns to a justified area and provides a clearer entry point.

A buy trade was opened, and the market continued moving upward as expected. The price reached the target, and the position closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 4. USDJPY BUY, Lot = 31.87, OpenPrice = 159.258, StopLoss = 159.183, TakeProfit = 159.502, Profit = +$4 879.22

The second signal on USDJPY was received on May 27 and belonged to the weak signal category. The main reason for skipping it was the timing: the signal formed near the end of the trading day, when opening a new position is no longer advisable according to the system rules.

At that point, there is too little time left for the setup to develop properly during the current session, while the position risks carrying over into the night session, where management becomes less predictable. Although the chart direction itself looked reasonable, the timing reduced the trade quality to an unacceptable level. The signal was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 5. Weak signal — signal formed near the end of the trading day

Summary:



The trading results for the past week once again show that the key factor was not the number of entries, but the correct filtering of signals using the Owl Smart Levels system.

During the reviewed period, 5 signals were received across XAUUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY. Of these, 2 were high-probability signals, while 3 were classified as weak.

A total of 2 trades were opened during the week. The USDJPY trade closed at TakeProfit, while the XAUUSD trade closed at StopLoss.

The overall result from the opened trades for the week was +$3 379.22, which corresponds to +3.38% of the deposit.

The main conclusion of this week is that the positive result was achieved through discipline and precise use of the system filters. Most of the signals were weak and were deliberately ignored — only setups that fully met all conditions were taken into work. This clearly demonstrates the core idea behind the Owl Smart Levels system: profits are generated not by trading every signal, but by selecting only those situations where all entry conditions are fully satisfied.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!





Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



