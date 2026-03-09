Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels strategy for the week from March 2 to 6, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl strategy - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from March 2 to 6, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

For convenience and timely receipt of signals I use the Owl Smart Levels Indicator. The main trading timeframe is M15, while the H1 and H4 timeframes are used to confirm the trend direction of the higher timeframe.





EURUSD review



The first trade on the EURUSD pair was opened on March 2, 2026. When the market opened on Monday, the EURUSD price showed a strong impulsive decline, which immediately defined a downward movement.

After that, the market formed a corrective pullback upwards, and it was in this zone that the Owl Smart Levels indicator determined the level for a possible entry into the position. When the price returned to this level during the correction, a sell signal was formed.

After opening the position, pressure from sellers continued, and the movement continued in the direction of the main downward trend. As a result, the price reached the Take Profit level, where the trade was closed with a profit.





Fig. 1. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 5.64, OpenPrice = 1.17993, StopLoss = 1.18259, TakeProfit = 1.17131, Profit = +$4,860.90

The second trade on the EURUSD pair was also opened on March 2, 2026, after the Owl Smart Levels indicator gave a new signal. By this point, the market continued to develop a downward movement, and after a slight correction, the price again approached the level that the indicator identified as a potential zone for opening a position.

After the price returned to this level, a sell signal was formed, and the position was opened in the direction of the current movement. Shortly after entry, the market intensified its decline again, and the downward momentum continued.

The movement turned out to be quite strong, and the price reached the set Take Profit level without significant pullbacks, where the trade was closed with a profit.





Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 7.54, OpenPrice = 1.17040, StopLoss = 1.17239, TakeProfit = 1.16394, Profit = +$4,870.84

The third trade on the EURUSD pair was opened on March 4, 2026. By this point, the market continued to maintain a downward movement structure, but the downward impulse had already begun to weaken and the price entered a correction phase.

After the signal was formed, a sell position was opened, but the market was unable to continue moving in the direction of the previous trend. The price reversed upward and, as a result, reached the Stop Loss level, where the position was closed with a pre-determined loss.





Fig. 3. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 8.62, OpenPrice = 1.16029, StopLoss = 1.16203, TakeProfit = 1.15467, Profit = -$1,500.00

GBPUSD review



The first and only trade on the GBPUSD pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on March 4. After the signal was generated, the price corrected to the area indicated by the indicator, from which a short position was opened.

However, the expected continuation of the downward movement did not follow — the market formed a reverse reaction and began to move upward.

As a result, the price reached the protective stop level, and the trade was closed with a fixed loss of $1,500, which corresponds to the pre-set risk of 1.5% within the trading system.





Fig. 4. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 13.04, OpenPrice = 1.33299, StopLoss = 1.33414, TakeProfit = 1.32925, Profit = -$1,500.00

AUDUSD review



Only one trade was opened on the AUDUSD pair by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on March 3. After the signal was generated, the price returned to the correction zone, which allowed us to open a short position from the indicated area.

It was expected that the market would continue its downward movement towards the target level. However, after entry, the price failed to develop downward momentum and began to gradually move in the opposite direction.

As a result of the upward reaction, the market reached the protective stop level, and the position was closed with a fixed loss, as provided for by the risk management rules.





Fig. 5. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 3.87, OpenPrice = 0.70069, StopLoss = 0.70457, TakeProfit = 0.68815, Profit = -$1,500.00

Summary:



Over the past trading week, 5 trades were made based on signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. Despite the fact that 3 positions were closed at Stop Loss, the overall result for the week remained positive.

This was made possible by the principles of the Owl strategy. The approach is based on determining the direction of market movement on higher timeframes and finding entry points after corrective price movements. This model allows you to find trades with a risk/reward ratio of about 1:3, which makes it possible to cover several losing positions with one successful trade.

At the end of the week, the total trading result is +$5,231.74, which confirms the effectiveness of the strategy when trading rules are consistently followed. The detailed data for all trades are presented in the final table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



