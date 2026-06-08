XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from June 1 to 5, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the XAUUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs for the week from June 1 to 5, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





XAUUSD review



The first signal on XAUUSD was received on June 1 and belonged to the weak signal category. In this case, the main reason for skipping it was that the signal formed inside the red zone, where the system rules do not allow opening a trade.

Even if there is price movement and a technical signal appears, the entry area itself does not provide enough edge. The red zone acts as a filter, so such setups are not considered high-quality trading opportunities.

For this reason, no trade was opened on this signal.





Fig. 1. Weak signal — signal formed inside the red zone

The second signal on XAUUSD was also received on June 1 and was another weak signal. In this case, the main reason for skipping it was that the signal appeared at the end of the trading day, when opening a new position is no longer advisable under the system rules.

At the end of the trading day, there is less time for the trade to fully develop, and the position may carry over into the overnight session, where trade management becomes less controlled.

No XAUUSD trade was opened because the signal did not meet the time requirements for a quality entry.





Fig. 2. Weak signal — signal formed at the end of the trading day

As a result, no trades were opened on XAUUSD.





EURUSD review



The first signal on EURUSD was received on June 1 and was a strong signal. In this case, the entry point formed near the H1 level, so the setup matched the system rules and was considered a valid trading opportunity. The price was close to an important higher timeframe area, and after the pullback, a buy trade could be opened in the direction of the ongoing uptrend.

After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on EURUSD was opened. However, this time the market failed to continue moving higher: after the entry, the price moved against the position and reached the StopLoss level.





Fig. 3. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 16.85, OpenPrice = 1.16501, StopLoss = 1.16412, TakeProfit = 1.16791, Profit = -$1 500.00

The second signal on EURUSD was received on June 3 and belonged to the weak signal category. In this case, the main reason for skipping it was that the signal formed inside the red zone, where the Owl Smart Levels system rules do not allow opening a trade.

The red zone acts as a filter, so this setup was not considered a valid opportunity to open a position. The signal was deliberately skipped because it did not meet the system requirements.





Fig. 4. Weak signal — signal formed inside the red zone

USDJPY review



The first and only signal on USDJPY was received on June 1 and belonged to the weak signal category. In this case, the signal appeared too late during the trading session: by the time it formed, the trading day was already coming to an end, making a new position a poor choice under the system rules.

Even if the market moves in the direction of the signal, such an entry loses quality because of the timing factor. There is simply not enough trading time left for the setup to fully develop, while carrying the position overnight does not fit the logic of careful trade management. For this reason the signal was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 5. Weak signal — late signal during the trading day

As a result, no trades were opened on USDJPY either.

Summary:



The trading results for the past week show that most signals during this period were filtered out by the Owl Smart Levels system rules.

During the reviewed period, 5 signals were generated on XAUUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY. Of these, 1 was a strong signal, while 4 were weak signals.

All weak signals were deliberately skipped. On XAUUSD, the first signal appeared inside the red zone, while the second one was generated at the end of the trading day. On EURUSD, one of the signals also formed inside the red zone, and on USDJPY, the signal appeared too late during the trading day, leaving no quality trading window for opening a new position.

Only one strong signal on EURUSD was traded. The setup formed near the H1 level, met the system requirements, and was opened as a BUY trade. However, the market failed to continue moving higher, and the position was closed by StopLoss.

In total, 1 trade was opened during the week, and it ended with a loss. The overall result of all executed trades was -$1 500.00, which equals -1.50% of the deposit.

The main takeaway from the week is that the negative result was not caused by breaking the rules but occurred within the normal operation of the trading system. Most signals were weak and therefore skipped, while the only executed trade fully met the entry conditions but did not receive follow-through from the market. This week once again highlights the importance of discipline: even with a small loss, the system keeps risk under control and avoids unnecessary entries in weak areas.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!





Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



