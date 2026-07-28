The Problem With The EA Market

Two Years Of Watching This Marketplace Every Day Taught Me Something I Did Not Expect.

When I started building Nova, I thought the hardest part would be the code. Getting the logic right. Backtesting it properly. Making sure the risk management actually held up once real money and real pressure got involved.

I was wrong. The hardest part turned out to be something nobody really warns you about when you get into this. Getting anyone to believe you.

That did not hit me all at once. It built up slowly, over roughly two years of watching this marketplace every single day. Not as a buyer looking for a system to trade with. As a seller, watching what rises, what survives, and what quietly disappears.

I want to be upfront about something before I go further. This is not an attack on any specific seller or product. I am not naming anyone, because I do not have proof about any individual case, only a pattern I have watched repeat for two years straight. What follows is my honest attempt to describe that pattern and ask the questions it raises. I do not have all the answers. I would like to hear yours.

What I Kept Noticing

For close to two years, I have watched the front page of this market change hands over and over again.

New products show up, climb fast, and for a while they look untouchable. Then, at some point, they are gone. Not lower on the list. Gone entirely.

In that whole stretch of time, I cannot think of a single product that stayed on the front page the entire way through. Maybe I missed one. Maybe I was not paying attention on the right week. But if I am right about this, that is a strange thing for a marketplace to look like. Hundreds of products have been good enough, at some point, to reach the top. Almost none of them stayed there.

Why?

The Moment Everything Changes

One thing I am more confident about, because it is easy to watch happen in real time, is how much a product's visibility can shift the moment it gets its first few reviews.

Before those reviews, a product sits quietly no matter how solid the logic behind it is. After them, sometimes within days, it jumps. More views. More sales. More momentum, seemingly out of nowhere.

Is that because reviews are a genuinely reliable signal of quality? That would make sense. Reviews are supposed to tell you something real about a product.

Or is it because the ranking system responds to any kind of engagement, positive or negative, and reviews are simply the strongest kind of engagement for a product to generate early on?

I do not know which one it is. Probably some mix of both. But if it leans more toward the second explanation, that changes what "front page" actually represents. It stops being a signal of quality and starts being a signal of activity, and those are not the same thing.

Where They Go

The disappearing part is the one I think about the most.

The easy explanation is that this is just normal competition. A product rises, sells well for a while, the early excitement fades, a newer product with more hype takes its place. That happens in every marketplace that has ever existed, and on its own, it is not suspicious at all.

But that explanation does not fully hold up, because a lot of these products do not fade. They vanish. One month they are on page one with hundreds of five star reviews attached to them. The next, the listing does not exist anymore.

A slow fade looks like a ranking decline. A sudden disappearance usually means something else happened.

If I had to guess, and this really is a guess, I think a lot of it comes down to results. A curve can be presented well for a while. Eventually the market moves in a way a curve cannot hide from, and at that point, quietly removing the product is a lot easier than explaining to hundreds of buyers what happened to their money.

I want to repeat that I am not saying this is what happened in every case. I do not have access to anyone's internal decisions or account statements. I am only telling you what the pattern looks like from where I have been standing, watching it happen on repeat for two years.

A Question I Cannot Answer

There is a deeper question underneath all of this that I keep coming back to, and I genuinely do not have an answer for it.

This marketplace takes a share of every sale made on it. That is a completely normal business model, and I am not criticizing it by itself, every platform needs to earn money somehow.

But it does mean the platform's income is tied to sales volume, not to how long any individual trader stays satisfied with what they already bought.

A market where a trader tries ten products, eventually finds one that actually works for them, and sticks with it for years, generates a certain amount of revenue over that time.

A market where that same trader cycles through five different products a year, because the earlier ones did not hold up, generates a lot more.

I am not saying that difference is intentional anywhere. I have no way of knowing that, and I would rather ask the question honestly than pretend I have evidence I do not have. Maybe there are technical reasons behind how ranking actually works that I simply do not understand. Maybe it really is mostly buyer behavior driving all of this, and the system is just reflecting what people already do on their own. I do not know. But it feels like a question worth sitting with instead of ignoring.

Who Is Actually At Fault

If the pattern is real, and I believe it is, the next question is who is actually responsible for it. I have gone back and forth on this more than anything else in this post.

Is it the sellers who quietly remove products once they stop performing? Some clearly do. But most of them are regular people trying to make a living inside a system that rewards speed over patience. Blaming individuals for responding to the incentives placed in front of them only explains so much.

Is it the buyers, for chasing good looking curves without asking harder questions first? Maybe, partly. But most buyers are not trading professionals. They see a strong curve and reasonably assume a strong curve means something real. That is not naivety. That is just trusting the information they were given.

Or is it the system itself, the actual mechanics of ranking, reviews, and visibility, that ends up rewarding whichever behavior generates the most activity, whether or not that behavior is actually good for the trader on the other end of it?

I lean toward the third one. But I want to be honest that this is my opinion, shaped by two years of watching this happen, not a fact I can hand you proof of.

If you have made it this far, thank you. Genuinely. This has not been a short read, and I know that.

You are probably one of few people. Either a trader who has been let down by something bought here before. Or a developer who has watched solid work go unnoticed while wondering what they were doing wrong.

If you are either one, this post was written for you specifically.

The Bet I Made Instead

Here is where I put myself into this properly, because it would be strange to write this much about a marketplace and act like I am just an outside observer of it. I am not. I have been trying to make Nova work inside this exact system for years, with mixed results, and I have made my own mistakes along the way.

Early on, I published more products than I run today. Not because they failed technically. Because at the time, I believed more listings meant more chances of being seen, and I was chasing the same hype cycle I have just spent this whole post describing. I eventually cut that down on purpose, to a small number of products I can actually stand behind for the long run.

That decision has not made me rank higher. If anything, running fewer products has probably hurt visibility. There have been stretches where watching everyone else win by playing the other way made it tempting to just do the same thing. Chase the hype cycle, post the smoothest looking result, stay quiet about the parts that were not so smooth, and see if that worked better than staying honest ever did.

I decided not to find out. Instead of optimizing for the next thirty days, I am trying to optimize for the next five years.

In practice, that looks pretty boring, and I think that is the actual point of it. I post the results of my live signal every day, win or loss, on the same account, without cutting anything out afterward. When I change the risk or the logic behind something, I explain why, publicly, instead of quietly changing it and hoping nobody notices the difference. When a strategy takes a real drawdown, the explanation stays up next to it. Nothing gets deleted and relaunched under a clean slate with the bad part missing.

None of that is dramatic. It does not screenshot well. But it is the only version of "trustworthy" I actually believe in, the boring kind you can go back and check for yourself, months later, and find it still matches what was said at the time.

Something Is Shifting

I want to end on something more hopeful than the rest of this post, because I do think something is genuinely starting to change.

Recently I saw someone building a tool meant to help traders check whether an EA is running something like a grid or martingale system underneath, no matter what the marketing around it claims. I do not know that person. I have no connection to them at all. But seeing it made me stop, because two years ago, nobody was building tools like that. Nobody was asking these kinds of questions in public at all.

Now more people are. More sellers are talking openly about transparency instead of just claiming it in a product description. More traders are asking what is actually happening inside a system before buying it, instead of judging it purely on how smooth the curve looks in a screenshot.

I do not know if that turns into a lasting shift or ends up being a passing conversation that fades out in a few months. I hope it is the first one. Markets tend to shift slowly, and quietly, long before anyone agrees out loud that it happened at all.

I might be wrong about all of this. Maybe five years from now this marketplace looks exactly the same as it does today.

I would rather put that possibility on the table myself than have someone else point it out in the comments for me.

What I do believe, even without being able to prove it, is that traders deserve a market where they are not left guessing who to trust. That does not feel like too much to ask for.

So tell me what you think. Have you noticed the same pattern, or does it look different from where you are standing? Am I onto something real here, or just frustrated that Nova has not broken through the way I hoped it would by now? Leave a comment, or send me a message directly. I would genuinely like to know.