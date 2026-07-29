The calm before the storm: Crypto is preparing for its next move

As of July 29, 2026, the cryptocurrency market remains in wait-and-see mode ahead of today’s Federal Reserve decision. BTCUSD is trading around $63,700, ETHUSD near $1,900, and SOLUSD at approximately $73. Open interest continues to rise while funding rates remain neutral, suggesting that traders are building positions without committing to a clear market direction. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin Volatility Index (BVIV) has fallen into the 34–38% range—a level that has historically preceded significant price moves. The longer the market stays quiet, the stronger the eventual breakout could be.

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BTCUSD: Institutional investors remain cautious. Demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs remains inconsistent. Strong inflows recorded on July 20–22 were followed by outflows on July 23–24, while net outflows narrowed to $11.6 million on July 27. Although selling pressure has eased, there is still no clear sign of sustained institutional buying.

ETHUSD: Strong technology, weak demand. Ethereum continues to underperform Bitcoin. After $70.7 million in ETF outflows on July 24, funds attracted only $11.7 million on July 27, indicating that investors are returning cautiously. The Fusaka network upgrade launched in May has significantly improved Ethereum’s scalability, but stronger technology alone has not yet been enough to offset the market’s limited appetite for risk.

SOLUSD: Risk appetite remains the key driver. Solana continues to attract institutional interest, with cumulative inflows into SOL ETFs reaching $1.14 billion. However, only $1 million of new inflows was recorded on July 27, highlighting the market’s cautious stance. Historically, Solana tends to react more aggressively to changes in investor sentiment, making Bitcoin’s next move a key factor for SOLUSD.

What could move the market?

Today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision is expected to be the main catalyst for cryptocurrency markets. Investors are split between expectations of unchanged rates and the possibility of a more hawkish policy stance. However, the accompanying statement may prove even more important than the decision itself, as it will influence both the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. A more dovish tone could support Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and lift Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Solana (SOLUSD) alongside it. Conversely, a hawkish message or a stronger U.S. dollar could trigger another wave of selling across the crypto market.

According to FreshForex analysts, today’s calm should not be mistaken for inactivity — it may simply be the market preparing for its next major move. Experienced traders know that periods of low volatility often create the foundation for the strongest trends.

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