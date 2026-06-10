Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters.
For MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180849?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006
The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement.
Main Features
- Heiken Ashi based trend visualization
- Smooth trend-following structure
- Optional EMA line display
- ADX, CCI and MACD confirmation inputs
- Customizable trend colors
- Suitable for XAUUSD, Forex, indices and crypto
- Designed for MT4 users
This tool can be used for trend-following strategies, pullback confirmation, and visual market direction analysis.
Thank you for downloading Heiken Ashi Trend Pro.
For the best experience, please download and install the attached MT4 template. The template will automatically apply the recommended chart layout, colors, and visual settings used in the product screenshots.
Template Installation Guide
- Open MetaTrader 4
- Click File → Open Data Folder
- Open the templates folder
- Copy the attached .tpl file into this folder
- Restart MT4 or refresh the Navigator window
- Open your chart
- Right-click on the chart and select Template → Load Template
- Choose Heiken Ashi Trend.tpl
The chart will now appear exactly as shown in the screenshots.
Recommended Usage
- Follow the main trend direction shown by the indicator.
- Use higher timeframes for stronger confirmations.
- Combine the indicator with proper risk management.
- Always test the settings on a demo account before using them on a live account.
Support
If you experience any installation issues or need help with setup, strategy configuration, or indicator settings, please do not hesitate to contact me through MQL5 private messages.
I also welcome suggestions, feedback, and improvement ideas from users. Your feedback helps make future updates even better.
Author: Qiyas Baghirov
Thank you for your support and happy trading!