Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters.

For MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180849?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006

The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement.

Main Features

Heiken Ashi based trend visualization

Smooth trend-following structure

Optional EMA line display

ADX, CCI and MACD confirmation inputs

Customizable trend colors

Suitable for XAUUSD, Forex, indices and crypto

Designed for MT4 users

This tool can be used for trend-following strategies, pullback confirmation, and visual market direction analysis.









Thank you for downloading Heiken Ashi Trend Pro.

For the best experience, please download and install the attached MT4 template. The template will automatically apply the recommended chart layout, colors, and visual settings used in the product screenshots.

Template Installation Guide

Open MetaTrader 4 Click File → Open Data Folder Open the templates folder Copy the attached .tpl file into this folder Restart MT4 or refresh the Navigator window Open your chart Right-click on the chart and select Template → Load Template Choose Heiken Ashi Trend.tpl

The chart will now appear exactly as shown in the screenshots.

Recommended Usage

Follow the main trend direction shown by the indicator.

Use higher timeframes for stronger confirmations.

Combine the indicator with proper risk management.

Always test the settings on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Support

If you experience any installation issues or need help with setup, strategy configuration, or indicator settings, please do not hesitate to contact me through MQL5 private messages.

I also welcome suggestions, feedback, and improvement ideas from users. Your feedback helps make future updates even better.

Author: Qiyas Baghirov

Thank you for your support and happy trading!







