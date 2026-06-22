XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from June 15 to 19, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the XAUUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs for the week from June 15 to 19, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





XAUUSD review



The first signal on XAUUSD was received on June 15 and was a weak signal. In this case, the signal formed near the end of the trading day, leaving limited time for the move to fully develop. Therefore, despite the buy direction, the conditions were not suitable for opening a position according to the system rules.

No trade was opened on this signal. The entry was deliberately skipped due to the late timing of the signal.





Fig. 1. Weak XAUUSD signal near the end of the trading day, no trade opened

The second signal on XAUUSD was received on June 16 and was a high-probability signal. In this case, the entry point formed near the H1 level, so the signal met the system conditions and was considered a quality trading setup. The price was near an important higher timeframe area, and after the pullback there was an opportunity to open a trade in the direction of the continuing uptrend.

After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on XAUUSD was opened. The entry matched the Owl Smart Levels logic, as it was received near the H1 level and fit the continuation scenario. This time, the market worked out the signal in the direction of the position, and the trade closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 2. XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 1.54, OpenPrice = 4317.433, StopLoss = 4307.700, TakeProfit = 4348.927, Profit = +$4 850.08









The third signal on XAUUSD was received on June 17 and was once again a high-probability signal. In this case, the signal belonged to the high-probability category because the market had been moving smoothly and directionally before it appeared, without sharp chaotic fluctuations. Such a market structure meets the system conditions and allows the signal to be considered a quality trading setup.

After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on XAUUSD was opened. The entry matched the Owl Smart Levels logic, as it formed during a smooth directional move and fit the continuation growth scenario. However, this time the market failed to continue moving higher: after the trade was opened, the price moved against the position and reached the StopLoss level.





Fig. 3. XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 2.13, OpenPrice = 4335.669, StopLoss = 4328.620, TakeProfit = 4362.711, Profit = -$1 501.44

The fourth signal on XAUUSD was received on June 19 and was a weak signal. By the time it appeared, the market had already completed the main part of the downward move, so an entry at the current price was considered too late. The potential for further decline was already limited, while the probability of a pullback after the prolonged impulse had increased.

No trade was opened on this signal. Despite the sell direction remaining valid, the entry was skipped according to the filtering rules because the main move had already taken place.





Fig. 4. Weak XAUUSD signal after the main move had already occurred, no trade opened

EURUSD review



The first signal on EURUSD was received on June 15 and was a weak signal. By the time it appeared, the price had already covered a significant part of the upward move, so the BUY entry formed too late. The main impulse had already played out, and the potential for further movement toward the target became less reliable.

No trade was opened on this signal. According to the system rules, such entries are skipped because after a move has already occurred, the risk of entering the market before a possible pullback increases.





Fig. 5. Weak EURUSD signal after a large move had already occurred, no trade opened

The second signal on EURUSD was received on June 16 and was a strong signal. In this case, the price formed a deep pullback within the trend, so the signal met the system conditions and was considered a valid trading setup. After the pullback ended, an opportunity appeared to open a BUY trade in the direction of the main trend continuation.

After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on EURUSD was opened. The price continued moving higher, but by 23:00 of the current day it had not reached the TakeProfit level. In accordance with the system rules, the trade was closed manually at the price of 1.16075.





Fig. 6. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 9.74, OpenPrice = 1.15894, StopLoss = 1.15750, TakeProfit = 1.16362, ClosePrice = 1.16075, Profit = +$1 402

USDJPY review



The first signal on USDJPY was received on June 16 and was a weak signal. The signal formed near the end of the trading day, when there was not enough time left for the move to fully develop. In such a situation, even a suitable direction does not provide sufficient grounds for opening a position, since the trade may not have enough time to realize its potential before the end of the day.

For this reason, the USDJPY entry was skipped. No trade was opened because the timing of the signal did not meet the selection criteria.





Fig. 7. Weak USDJPY signal near the end of the trading day, no trade opened

The second signal on USDJPY was received on June 18 and was also a weak signal. It formed near the end of the trading day, when the main market activity was already coming to an end. Under such conditions, there was not enough time left for the move to fully play out, so the signal did not meet the system requirements for opening a position.

No trade was opened on this signal. The late appearance of the entry was the main reason why it was filtered out.





Fig. 8. Weak USDJPY signal near the end of the trading day, no trade opened

As a result, no trades on USDJPY were opened during the past week.

Summary:



During the past trading week, Owl Smart Levels generated 8 signals. Of these, 3 signals were strong or high-probability and met the conditions for opening a trade. Another 5 signals belonged to the weak category and were filtered out according to the system rules.

This week, most of the signals appeared under conditions that did not provide sufficient grounds for entering the market. In such situations, the goal of the system is not to increase the number of trades but to maintain discipline and select only those setups where the signal quality meets the established requirements. As a result, three positions were taken, while the remaining signals had no impact on the account performance.

At the end of the week, 3 trades were opened: 1 TakeProfit, 1 StopLoss, and 1 manual close in profit. A total of 5 weak signals were skipped. The overall weekly result was +$4 750.64, which corresponds to +4.75% of the deposit.

The positive result was achieved not by opening trades on every signal, but by filtering and trading only those entries that met the system conditions. At the same time, the losing trade remained within the predefined risk limits and did not have a critical impact on the weekly result.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!





Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



