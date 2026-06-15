XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY: Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system from June 8 to 12, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the XAUUSD, EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs for the week from June 8 to 12, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





XAUUSD review



The first signal on XAUUSD was received on June 9 and was a strong signal. In this case, the entry point formed near the H1 level, so the signal met the system conditions and was considered a valid trading setup. The price was located near an important higher timeframe area, which improved the signal quality and provided a reason to open a trade according to the Owl Smart Levels rules.

After the signal appeared, a SELL trade on XAUUSD was opened. However, the market failed to continue moving downward: after the entry, the price moved against the position and reached the StopLoss level.





Fig. 1. XAUUSD SELL, Lot = 1.18, OpenPrice = 4333.34, StopLoss = 4346.05, TakeProfit = 4292.24, Profit = -$1 497.42

The second signal on XAUUSD was received on June 10 and was a weak signal. In this case, the signal appeared after the market had already made a significant move downward. The main part of the impulse had already been completed by that point, so entering at the current price offered a less favorable balance between potential continuation and pullback risk.

No trade was opened based on this signal. Although the direction visually matched the current market movement, according to the filtering rules such a signal is better skipped: after a strong price move, the probability of a late entry increases, while the remaining potential to the target becomes less reliable.





Fig. 2. Weak XAUUSD signal: the market had already made a significant move, no trade was opened





EURUSD review



The first signal on EURUSD was received on June 9 and was a weak signal. In this case, the signal appeared near the end of the trading day, when there was little time left for the move to fully develop. Such entries are less suitable for opening a trade because the market may not have enough time to travel a sufficient distance toward the target.

No trade was opened based on this signal. Despite the presence of a signal from Owl Smart Levels, according to the filtering rules, entries at the end of the day are skipped to avoid opening positions when the trading session is already close to ending.





Fig. 3. Weak EURUSD signal near the end of the trading day, no trade was opened

The second signal on EURUSD was received on June 10 and was a weak signal. In this case, the signal formed inside the red zone, so it was not considered a quality entry point for opening a trade. This area indicates that the market is located in a less favorable part of the structure, where entries become riskier and do not meet the system filtering criteria as well.

No trade was opened based on this signal. Despite the appearance of a BUY signal, the conditions were not clean enough: the price remained inside the red zone, so the entry was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 4. Weak EURUSD signal in the red zone, no trade was opened

As a result, no trades were opened on EURUSD during the past trading week.

USDJPY review



The first and only signal on USDJPY was received on June 9 and was a weak signal. The signal appeared near the end of the trading day, when too little time remained before the main trading activity ended. In such a situation, even if the indicator shows a valid direction, the move may not have enough time to develop properly, and the trade risks remaining open at an inconvenient moment before manual closing.

For this reason, no USDJPY trade was opened. The signal was filtered out not because of its direction, but because of its timing: an entry at the end of the day does not provide enough room for the setup to play out comfortably.





Fig. 5. Weak USDJPY signal near the end of the trading day, no trade was opened

And no trades were opened on USDJPY either.

Summary:



During the past trading week, Owl Smart Levels generated 5 signals. Of these, 1 signal was strong and met the conditions for opening a trade, while the remaining 4 signals were weak and were filtered out according to the system rules.

The main focus of this week was not the number of entries but the quality of selection. Most of the signals did not provide sufficiently clean conditions for opening a position, so they were not considered valid trading setups. In such situations, it is important not to open trades on every signal that appears, but to follow the filtering rules: if the conditions are not good enough or the timing of the entry is unfavorable, the signal is skipped regardless of the market direction.

As a result, only 1 trade was opened during the week, and it was closed by StopLoss. The total weekly result was -$1 497.42.

Despite the negative result of the only opened trade, the selection logic remains valid: long-term performance is driven not by the number of entries, but by filtering out weak signals and trading only those setups that meet higher-probability conditions.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!





Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



