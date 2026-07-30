$3,855 NAS100 Breakout Trade

Hello traders,

Today was an amazing trading day. I managed to get $3,855 total profit in one session by trading NAS100 index. I placed two short breakout trades using the Supply Demand EA ProBot alongside the Quant Direction indicator.

When i placed the short trades Quant Direction showed 96% Bullish for Scalping, 97% Bullish for Intraday and Swing was at 80% Bullish. On the way downside there was no opposing higher timeframe supply zone, so this was a big plus for the trade. Finally price dropped and both of trades were in profit.





On the photos below you able to see the short setup.









👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045



👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



