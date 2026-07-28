From Mobile Alerts to 10 Selective XAUUSD SELL Entries: M1 Prime Scalper on July 28, 2026

July 28 began with gold trading above 4070. Less than two hours later, XAUUSD had broken through 4060 and continued toward the low 4040s.

The move looked clear in hindsight. While it was unfolding, however, traders still had to answer the difficult questions: Was the first decline genuine or just another M1 pullback? Was it already too late to sell? Did the next setup still have enough quality-or was the market becoming overextended?

M1 Prime Scalper approached the session one confirmed candle at a time.

As bearish conditions developed, the indicator delivered three SELL notifications with different entry references, Setup Quality scores and signal classifications. Those alerts were followed by two manually executed groups containing 10 SELL positions in total. The screenshots below document the complete sequence-from the first mobile notification to the closed account history.

The technical reading was also consistent with the wider market environment. Gold came under pressure as the US dollar traded near a one-month high and investors focused on the approaching Federal Reserve decision. Reuters reported spot gold falling approximately 0.5% to $4,056.03 during the July 28 session.

M1 Prime Scalper did not predict the Fed or the movement of the US dollar. Its role was more practical: identify when the price action on XAUUSD M1 had formed an eligible closed-bar setup-and present enough information for the trader to decide whether to act.

Here is how the session developed.

🔔 The setup reached the trader before the move was over







Image 1 shows the Mobile Push Notifications available in M1 Prime Scalper v1.2.

When an eligible setup is confirmed on a closed M1 candle, the indicator can generate a desktop alert and send the corresponding information to the MetaTrader 5 mobile app.

The notifications shown in the image included:

SELL direction and reference entry price

XAUUSD symbol and M1 timeframe

Bearish market context

Setup Quality score

Confirmation strength

Continuation or Reaction classification

Closed-bar, no-repaint status

During this session, the phone received three SELL alerts:

SELL at 4073.57 - Bearish context, 85/100 quality, Strong confirmation

SELL at 4072.01 - Bearish context, 75/100 quality, Strong confirmation

SELL at 4048.55 - Bearish context, 70/100 quality, Moderate confirmation

The changing scores also provided useful context. The earlier continuation setup carried stronger conditions, while later Reaction signals appeared after the bearish move had already developed.

This is more informative than receiving an unexplained arrow.

M1 Prime Scalper does not open the trade automatically. The notification tells the trader that a confirmed setup has appeared; execution, position size and risk remain under manual control.

For mobile notifications to work, Push Notifications must be configured correctly in MT5 and the desktop terminal or VPS running the indicator must remain connected.

💎 Five SELL entries built around one bearish scenario







The first execution group consisted of five manually placed SELL positions in a narrow area around 4071.77 - 4071.95:

SELL at 4071.80

SELL at 4071.79

SELL at 4071.77

SELL at 4071.78

SELL at 4071.95

As gold fell to 4062.89, the five 1.00-lot positions showed a combined floating result of $4,464.

The aggregate calculated movement across the five positions was 446.4 pips. This figure represents the sum of the movement recorded by all five positions-not a claim that gold moved 446.4 pips from one entry.

The result is attractive, but the more important part is the decision process behind it.

These were not unrelated trades opened randomly in both directions. They belonged to one bearish scenario supported by the panel’s Context, Setup Quality, Confirmation and Signal Class.

After price moved in favor of the positions, the stop levels shown in the example were brought to their respective entries. Moving a stop to break-even can reduce planned downside exposure, but it cannot eliminate execution risks such as spread expansion, slippage or market gaps.

The 1.00-lot positions shown are illustrative and are not a recommended position size. Every trader should calculate volume according to account equity, stop distance, broker conditions and personal risk tolerance.

🌟 A second bearish wave completed the session

The first five positions represented only the opening phase of the move.

As bearish conditions continued, another group of selective SELL entries appeared around 4048.16–4048.85. The M1 Prime Scalper panel continued to show:

Bearish market context

Strong confirmation

Continuation signal class

READY trade state

Closed-bar confirmation

Across the one-hour-and-45-minute session shown in Image 3, the MT5 account history recorded:

10 manually executed SELL trades

Two separate bearish execution groups

10 closed positions

A combined closed result of $6,908

The distinction between Images 2 and 3 is important.

Image 2 shows floating profit while the first five positions were still open. Image 3 shows the outcome recorded after all 10 positions had been closed. Account history is more meaningful than a temporary floating-profit snapshot because it reflects the actual exit prices.

The value of this case study is not that every session will produce the same result. It demonstrates how a consistent decision framework can be applied when the indicator’s bearish context agrees with the active market direction.

On July 28, the stronger US dollar and uncertainty ahead of the Fed meeting were already weighing on gold. The indicator did not predict the macroeconomic news; its technical reading remained compatible with the bearish price behavior that followed.

🏆 Built to filter decisions-not fill the chart with arrows

Image 4 summarizes the purpose of M1 Prime Scalper.

It is a manual XAUUSD decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is not an automated trading robot and it is not designed to display a signal on every candle.

Its core structure includes:

Selective BUY and SELL signals

30+ internal conditions and confirmations

Closed-bar, no-repaint historical signals

Bullish or bearish market context

Setup Quality scoring

Confirmation-strength assessment

Primary, Continuation, Reaction and Pullback classifications

READY and WAIT trade states

Desktop alerts and mobile push notifications

Manual, risk-first execution

The compact panel keeps the most important information visible without forcing the trader to interpret multiple separate indicators.

This structure is designed to address several habits that quietly damage M1 trading accounts:

Entering before a candle has confirmed

Chasing a move after price has already extended

Trading against the active market context

Reacting emotionally to every short-term fluctuation

Overtrading during weak or unclear conditions

Depending on an arrow without understanding the setup behind it

M1 Prime Scalper cannot remove uncertainty or guarantee that a trade will be profitable. Its purpose is to replace an impulsive reaction with a clearer sequence:

Wait for confirmation → review the context → define risk → execute manually → protect the position → manage the exit.

🎁 Special Launch Offer



The current special launch price is $69. It increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $139. The next price is $79.

Want to try it first? Try all premium features for 1 month at just $30 before committing to the full lifetime purchase.

Every purchase includes the Complete Buyer Kit, containing:

M1 Prime Execution Lite - a lightweight manual execution companion tool for BUY, SELL, MOVE BE, PARTIAL 50%, and CLOSE ALL .

- a lightweight manual execution companion tool for . 43 Professional Resources , including: MT5 indicator presets PDF guides Trading checklists Mindmaps Reference cards Excel workbooks Structured XAUUSD workflow materials



These resources were developed from eight years of building structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchasing, send me a message through the MQL5 inbox (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samurai2025). Your Complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

If you are tired of staring at every gold candle-or discovering a useful setup only after the move has already happened - Download the Free Demo and evaluate M1 Prime Scalper on XAUUSD M1 in your own MetaTrader 5 environment.

M1 Prime Scalper - selective information, closed-bar confirmation and manual risk-first control:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186675



Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for serious XAUUSD traders - shaped by 8 years of building and trading real systems, with no hype, no profit guarantees, and no unrealistic promises.

Risk disclaimer: The screenshots present one illustrative historical session with manual execution. They do not represent guaranteed or typical results. Outcomes vary according to market conditions, broker pricing, spread, slippage, position size and individual trader decisions. M1 Prime Scalper is a technical decision-support indicator, not an automated trading system, financial advice or a guarantee of profit.



