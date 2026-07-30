



GOLD Pulsar MT5

GOLD Pulsar is a reliable professional system for long-term profitable trading. The strategy underlying the Expert Advisor is the result of my extensive observation of market behavior and its patterns. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market factors and price movements, identifying optimal profit opportunities. Low risk, strict discipline, and precision. Each trade contains stop and take profit levels and is supported by a smart position control algorithm.





Main principle: accuracy, stability, safety.





Platform MT5;

ECN account;

Symbol XAUUSD M1;

Minimal deposit $200;

Leverage 1:20 and higher

Stable and fast VPS is recommended.



EA perfomance:





3 year tests:

Risk = 3%









Risk = 5%

Risk = 7%













How to install

Attach Pulsar on the XAUUSD M1 chart. If AutoLot = true: set trading risk. Recommended range 1-3%. if AutoLot = false: set your fixed lot. Setup the economic news filter. Allow live trading.













News filter setup

Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com" At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.





Gold Pulsar 1.8 settings: