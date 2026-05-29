XAUUSD M5 Trade Update — 29 May 2026 (TrendCue Smart Trend + Trend Cue Basket Manager)

This is a short update for my XAUUSD M5 trading journal.





I already explained the full workflow in the previous posts, so I will keep this update simple.

Previous reviews:

26 May 2026 review:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770626

27–28 May 2026 review:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770720

The workflow is still the same:

I read the market with TrendCue Smart Trend.

I open the first trade manually.

Trend Cue Basket Manager manages the basket after entry.

Today, there were earlier setups on the chart based on the same workflow.

However, I opened the chart late because I was busy, so my trade started later and took more time to finish.

This is important to mention because the chart may show other valid opportunities before my entry.

The logic did not change.

TrendCue Smart Trend gave the market context.

After the first manual entry, Trend Cue Basket Manager managed the position group based on the selected settings.

The main point is simple:

I do not want to manage every single trade emotionally.

I want the first trade idea to come from the market context.

Then I want Basket Manager to manage the basket with rules.

Statement Summary





Statement period: 26–29 May 2026

Trading days covered: 4 days

Starting balance: 1,000 USD

Final balance: 1,807.46 USD

Total net profit: 807.46 USD

Profit Factor: 10.25

Total trades: 31

Winning trades: 25

Win rate: 80.65%

Maximal balance drawdown: 3.65%

This is a demo account, so it is not a guarantee of future results.

Basket trading and grid-style management can be risky.

That is why my focus is not only on profit.

My focus is on the workflow:

read the market,

open the first trade manually,

let Basket Manager manage the basket,

and keep risk management as the main priority.

Tools used in this journal:

TrendCue Smart Trend

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174993

Trend Cue Basket Manager

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172172