Welcome at Intraquotes

Boost Your Trading with Precision & Confidence 🚀
In the fast-moving world of financial markets, having the right tools at your disposal can mean the difference between success and missed opportunities. At Intraquotes, we bring you a cutting-edge suite of trading indicators
designed to help traders like you navigate the markets with confidence, accuracy, and ease.
Introducing our flagship indicators:
|Intraquotes Indicator Names
|Brief Introduction
|Key Features
|Indicator Video Guide
| Related Blog Posts
| 🔥 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH 🔥
🔹IQ FX Strength - Scans 28 pairs in Realtime, AI-POWERED Currency Strength Indicator
Indicator User Manual NEW!
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|IQ FX Strength is a professional multi-timeframe currency strength indicator that shows which currencies are in control. It combines M5, H1, and H4 into a real-time power ranking, helping traders identify true momentum and trade with institutional flow, not noise.
|✅ Instantly know which currencies are in control
✅ Stop wasting time scanning random pairs
✅ Trade only pairs with real institutional momentum
✅ Multi-timeframe strength calculator combining M5, H1, and H4
✅ Weighted composite “Power” algorithm with user-defined timeframe bias
✅ Built-in preset strategy: Scalper, Swing, or Balanced modes + custom mode to define multi-timeframe currency strength weights based on your own trading strategy
✅ Stat-based volatility normalization for fair currency comparison
✅ Acceleration & velocity detection for momentum shifts
|Full Video Guide NEW!
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|🔥 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH 🔥
🔹Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard - Track multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trend in a single dashboard
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is an advanced AI-Powered multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trend scanner designed for traders who want instant clarity across the market. Built on the proven Hydra algorithm, this dashboard allows you to monitor trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes from a single panel, eliminating chart clutter and decision fatigue.
|✅ Scans multiple symbols and multiple timeframes simultaneously
✅ Displays real-time trend direction using Hydra’s proprietary algorithm
✅ Identifies early trend shifts before traditional indicators
✅ Reduces screen time by eliminating the need to open multiple charts
✅ Ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing traders
✅ Works seamlessly across Forex, Gold, Crypto, and indices (broker-dependent)
✅ Optimized for low CPU usage despite multi-symbol scanning
✅ Perfect companion for Gann Levels and price-action-based strategies
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|🔥 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH 🔥
🔹IQ Trade Status - See Your Trades & Risk at a Glance
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|IQ Trade Status is a smart trade dashboard for MetaTrader that shows all your important account and trade information in one place. It helps you quickly understand your daily profit or loss, open trades, and total risk without opening multiple terminal windows.
| ✅ Shows live Balance, Equity, Margin, Drawdown, and Day P/L
✅ Displays all open trades with profit, loss, lot size, and direction
✅ Calculates total risk if all stop losses are hit
✅ Helps control over-risking and over-leveraging
✅ Clean, compact dashboard with light and dark themes
✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes
✅ Especially useful for prop firm and disciplined traders
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🔹IQ STAR LINES - Pure Vedic Astrology right on your chart
Indicator User Manual
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|Introducing IQ Star Lines - a unique astrological indicator purely based on
Vedic astrology calculations, for the first time on Metatrader.
This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars,
constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts.
|✅ Plots astrological price levels automatically on your chart
✅ Plots major lunar aspect timings automatically on your chart
✅ Buil-in alert system for aspect timings
✅ Works on Forex, Commodities, Crypto (check product description for supported symbol list)
|Full Video Guide NEW!
|✅ IQ Star Lines + Hydra Trend Rider Trading Guide.
✅ Step-by-step Trading Guide NEW!
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🔹IQ GOLD Gann Levels –High Precision Trading for XAUUSD SPECIAL OFFER!Indicator User Manual
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|Gold trading requires a specialized approach, and the IQ GOLD GANN LEVELS
indicator is tailored specifically for XAUUSD traders.
Based on W.D. Gann's time-tested methodologies, this tool plots advanced
support and resistance levels in real-time,offering unparalleled
accuracy for intraday trading.
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✅ Automatically plots both major and minor Gann support/resistance levels
– ensuring traders have a clear roadmap for price action.
✅ Ideal for scalping and intraday strategies on gold (XAUUSD)
– precision-tested levels allow for effective short-term trading.
✅ Non-repainting levels for reliable and consistent trading insights
– giving traders confidence in every trade.
✅ Prop firm-ready & compatible with leading trading strategies.
✅ Works seamlessly with HYDRA TREND RIDER for optimal setups.
✅ Designed specifically for gold traders to maximize profit potential.
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Full Video Tutorial
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✅ XAUUSD Trading Strategy with the IQ Gold Gann Levels & the Hydra Trend Rider
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🔹IQ FX GANN LEVELS –Predictive Market Levels with Accuracy Indicator User Manual NEW!
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Gann trading principles have stood the test of time, and our IQ FX GANN LEVELSindicator makes them even more powerful!
It maps out high-probability market levels where price reactions are likely, helping you
anticipate the next big move before it happens.
While trading forex, this tool gives you the precision you need to identify key entry
and exit points at powerful Gann support and resistance levels.
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✅ Real-time dynamic Gann levels for precise trading zones.
✅ Ideal for scalping and intraday forex trading.
✅ Works across 1M, 5M and 15M timeframes and selected Major & Minor pairs
(check product description for full details).
✅ High-probability support & resistance detection with the W.D.Gann square root of 9 calculation.
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Trick to Create Custom Market Watch List
|✅ Why 5M Chart is preferred over M15 for Gann Trading?
✅ Gann Trading Example with Live Trade: USDJPY
✅ Gann Resistance Breakout Strategy
✅ Gann Trading Strategies NEW!
✅ Trading Strategy: How to use the 3-in-1 combo of IQ FX Gann Levels + Hydra Trend Rider + Volatility Master NEW!
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🔹HYDRA TREND RIDER –Stay Ahead of the Market TrendsIndicator User Manual
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|Markets move in cycles, and missing a strong trend can be costly.
The HYDRA TREND RIDER indicator simplifies trend analysis,
helping you ride the waves with confidence.
With AI-powered algorithms,color-coded trend lines, and buy/sell Hydra Arrows,
you’ll never be left guessing the trend direction again.
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✅ Works across all symbols and timeframes.
✅ Perfect for scalping, intraday and even swing trading.
✅ AI-powered trend identification for precise trading.
✅ Clear buy/sell arrow signals for hassle-free trade entries.
✅ Color-coded Hydra line signal for easy trend interpretation.
✅ Multiple-timeframe trend detection dashboard for easier MTF-analysis for pro traders.
✅ Mobile alerts so you never miss a trade setup.
✅ Resizable and movable dashboard.
✅ Lots of customization options.
|Full Video Tutorial
|✅ XAUUSD Trading with Hydra Trend Rider & IQ Gold Gann Levels
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🔹 VOLATILITY MASTER –Trade Only the Most Profitable MarketsIndicator User Manual
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|Not all markets are worth trading—some are stuck in choppy, low-volatility ranges.
VOLATILITY MASTER helps you filter out these unprofitable conditions
by tracking market volatility and identifying only high-momentum opportunities.
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✅ Real-time dashboard monitoring the top 28 most volatile assets.
✅ Helps you avoid sideways markets and focus on trending ones.
✅ Multi-timeframe support (H1, H4, D1) for better market analysis.
|Video coming soon.
|✅ Trading Strategy: How to use the 3-in-1 combo of Volatility Master + Hydra Trend Rider + IQ FX Gann Levels NEW!
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🔹IQ FX CORRELATION MATRIX – Optimize Risk & Maximize ProfitsMT4 Link
MT5 Link
|Understanding asset correlation is key to managing risk.
The IQ FX CORRELATION MATRIX gives you a comprehensive
visual representation of how different currency pairs or assets move in
relation to each other, ensuring you make informed trading decisions
without unnecessary exposure.
|✅ Avoid trading multiple highly correlated pairs that increase risk.
✅ Identify hidden trading opportunities with negative correlations.
✅ Essential for portfolio diversification and risk management.
|Short Video
Note: This is an older version of the indicator. We will be uploading a new video with the updated version soon.
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🔹IQ CHART CLEANER - A Master Utility Tool
MT4 Link
MT5 Link
|Get a clean chart in an instant! This script is extremely helpful
in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the indicators from the chart.
|✅ Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.).
✅ Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows).
✅ Prints information about the cleaning process in the Experts tab.
✅ Automatically refreshes the chart after cleaning.
|Check Product Description Screenshot Section
🚀 Why Choose Intraquotes Indicators?
🔸 User-Friendly Dashboards – Sleek, intuitive, and easy to interpret.
🔸 Real-Time Signals – Stay ahead with instant buy/sell alerts.
🔸 Tested & Proven Strategies – Designed for traders, by traders.
🔸 Multi-Asset Compatibility – Works on forex, indices, commodities & crypto.
ALL IMPORTANTS LINKS LISTED BELOW
Intraquotes MQL5 Profile
Seller Page
MQL5 Channel
Official Website
YouTube Channel
Indicator Video Playlist
Basic Indicator Troubleshoot Guide
Ready to Transform Your Trading?
Don’t waste another minute in uncertainty. Whether you’re a beginner looking for guidance or an experienced trader seeking an edge, our indicators will take your trading to the next level.
💡 Take control of your trading today! Get access to these premium indicators and start trading smarter, faster, and with greater precision.
🔥 Your edge in the market starts here. Welcome to the future of trading!
As we release more indicators, we will keep adding them to the above list. Bookmark this page for easier access.
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Disclaimer:
• Trading involves financial risk. Know all the risks before investing. Read all the Terms & conditions of each of the product pages before purchasing indicators.
• Our products are available only on mql5.com.
• We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
• We do not provide any personal trading advice.
• We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
©intraquotes | DO NOT COPY THIS CONTENTRISK DISCLOSURE
Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.