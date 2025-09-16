Step-by-step Astrological Trading Guide with IQ Star Lines

Hello Traders! 👋🏻

If you've been wondering how to trade using IQ Star Lines, here's a quick step-by-step guide on how we take trades using this indicator. Hope it helps.

🌕 Why Time Matters in Trading?

Most traders obsess over entries, exits, and chart patterns. Yet they overlook one crucial factor--> time.

Markets don’t just move randomly. They follow cycles- natural, mathematical, and planetary. That’s where astrological trading steps in. Based on original vedic astrological calculations, the IQ Star Lines has been built, that plots powerful planetary support & resistance levels on your charts.

🌕 The Strategy: Step-by-Step

Let’s break down how to trade using IQ Star Lines + Hydra Trend Rider + Volatility Master, with real examples on XAUUSD (Gold).

Step 1: Pick the Right Pair (You wouldn't want to lose your money in a dead market)

Open the Volatility Master dashboard.

Focus only on symbols with at least 30%+ volatility .

High volatility = high probability moves.

🌙 In our case (Image 1): Volatility Dashboard displayed XAUUSD volatility percentage: 45%+ with a Bullish signal in H1 , that's when we shifted our focus to the XAUUSD pair and started monitoring it's movement near the Star Line 3666.65 on M5 chart for entry precision.







Step 2: Confirm Trend with Hydra (No entry if trend is not confirmed)

Check the Hydra Trend Rider signal on your trading timeframe (M5 in this example).

Confirm with M1 and M15 to avoid false entries.

Green = bullish trend, Red = bearish trend.

Tracking volatility + price reaction near planetary level.

🌙 On our chart (Image 2): Hydra flashed green on M1, M5, and M15 (when the XAUUSD price broke out the planetary Star Line 3666.65).

Step 3: Watch Star Lines (Planetary Price Levels)

These levels are not random . They are planetary cycles plotted as support & resistance.

If price rejects a Star Line → expect reversal.

If price breaks and holds a Star Line → strong continuation.

🌙 Our Trade Example (Image 2): Price broke 3666.65 with volatility >40% with confirmed trend direction by Hydra → Buy confirmed, trade placed.







Image 2: First breakout trade



Step 4: Take Profits with Star Lines

Use the next Star Line as your TP (take profit).

As the trade moves in your favor, trail your TP to the next line.

We placed 2nd trade when the volatility percentage of XAUUSD was above 80 and all of Hydra time-frame signal was bullish, confirming trend continuation.



🌙 Our Trade Example: Trade 1: Buy at 3666.65 → TP at 3673.15 → Hit! 🎯 Trade 2: Buy at 3673.15 → TP at 3679.65 → Hit again!🔥







Image 3: Second breakout trade



🌕 So, What was Our Total Profit?





Image 4: Total $997 profit in 10 minutes with just 1 standard lot each.

Note: These are the techniques that we use for trading using these indicators. These are NOT any HOLY GRAIL strategies that you have to follow exactly to get profitable. You can always be flexible and creative and build your own strategies with these indicators. This is just an example of how we use these indicators for our personal trades. Trading involves risks. Trade responsibly by making your own trading decisions.

🌕 Why IQ Star Lines is Different

Most indicators react to price. They lag.

IQ Star Lines predicts price levels in advance using planetary movements occurring LIVE up in the sky 🌏🪐🌙⭐️

🌏 You trade with time + price alignment.

🌏 You catch moves others miss.

🌏 You stop chasing entries- you start anticipating them.

👉 For a fraction of what most traders lose daily, you can own IQ Star Lines and completely change how you see the markets.

Ready to trade the market’s hidden calendar? Try IQ Star Lines today.





Product Links:

IQ Star Line MT4 | MT5

Hydra Trend Rider MT4 | MT5

Volatility Master MT4 | MT5

Join Official MQL5 Channel for daily market update and to learn more about Gann & Astro Trading.

Also Check out: Seller Page | Welcome Post



Want to learn more about Astrological Trading and how IQ Star Line works? Here's a video you SHOULDN'T MISS! ⤵️









Disclaimer:

• Trading involves financial risk. Know all the risks before investing. Read all the Terms & conditions of each of the product pages before purchasing indicators.

• Our products are available only on mql5.com.

• We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

• We do not provide any personal trading advice.

• We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.



©intraquotes | DO NOT COPY THIS CONTENT

RISK DISCLOSURE

T rading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.



