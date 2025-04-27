🚨 Scam Alert: Beware of Fake Websites Imitating Intraquotes Products



Disclaimer:

Our products are available only on mql5.com.

on mql5.com. We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

contact anyone or sell our products privately. We do not provide any personal trading advice.

provide any personal trading advice. We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website.

People who have been with us for many years would know that even though our products are listed on our official website, we do not sell our products there. We sell ONLY on the MQL5 platform. Even after creating a reputation and recognition through our hard work and winning a silver trophy from MQL5, it is extremely heartbreaking to see our products' name/images/description, and other details being misused by scammers to scam people all around the world. We can not stop every one of them, but that doesn't mean we won't do anything! So here we are, creating awareness and exposing all those scam websites that are illegally using Intraquotes products and scamming traders who wish nothing but to become successful traders. We have identified several unauthorized websites fraudulently using the Intraquotes brand name, product titles, and visuals to deceive traders. These sites replicate our indicators and content to appear legitimate, but they are not affiliated with Intraquotes and are designed to scam unsuspecting users.

⚠️ How These Scams Operate:

Impersonation: These websites copy our product names, descriptions, and visuals to mimic the official Intraquotes offerings.

Unauthorized Sales: They offer our indicators at discounted prices or with false claims, enticing traders to make purchases.

Fake Testimonials: Some sites display fabricated reviews and ratings to build trust and credibility.

Risk to Users: Purchasing from these sites can lead to financial loss, compromised personal information, and exposure to malicious software.

Important Reminder:

We will never ask you to invest money with us, Intraquotes. We are not brokers, fund managers, or involved in handling any investments. We do not have any secret, special, paid VIP trading group.

Stay vigilant, and always verify the authenticity of any account claiming to represent us. Protect yourself from scams by dealing only with official Intraquotes channels.



✅ Official Intraquotes Product Links: IQ GOLD GANN LEVELS Indicator: MT4 | MT5 Hydra Trend Rider Indicator: MT4 | MT5 IQ FX GANN LEVELS Indicator: MT4 | MT5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

🔒 Stay Safe: ✅Verify Sources

✅Avoid Third-Party Offers

✅Report Suspicious Activity Read about Telegram Scammers impersonating intraquotes



Read about Telegram Scammers impersonating intraquotes here Your safety and trust are paramount. Stay vigilant and ensure you're dealing with official channels to avoid scams.

Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions, but it does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.