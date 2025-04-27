🚨 Scam Alert: Beware of Fake Websites Imitating Intraquotes Products
- Our products are available only on mql5.com.
- We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
- We do not provide any personal trading advice.
- We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform, or website.
People who have been with us for many years would know that even though our products are listed on our official website, we do not sell our products there. We sell ONLY on the MQL5 platform. Even after creating a reputation and recognition through our hard work and winning a silver trophy from MQL5, it is extremely heartbreaking to see our products' name/images/description, and other details being misused by scammers to scam people all around the world. We can not stop every one of them, but that doesn't mean we won't do anything! So here we are, creating awareness and exposing all those scam websites that are illegally using Intraquotes products and scamming traders who wish nothing but to become successful traders.
We have identified several unauthorized websites fraudulently using the Intraquotes brand name, product titles, and visuals to deceive traders. These sites replicate our indicators and content to appear legitimate, but they are not affiliated with Intraquotes and are designed to scam unsuspecting users.
⚠️ How These Scams Operate:
Impersonation: These websites copy our product names, descriptions, and visuals to mimic the official Intraquotes offerings.
Unauthorized Sales: They offer our indicators at discounted prices or with false claims, enticing traders to make purchases.
Fake Testimonials: Some sites display fabricated reviews and ratings to build trust and credibility.
Risk to Users: Purchasing from these sites can lead to financial loss, compromised personal information, and exposure to malicious software.
✅ Official Intraquotes Product Links:
IQ GOLD GANN LEVELS Indicator: MT4 | MT5
Hydra Trend Rider Indicator: MT4 | MT5
IQ FX GANN LEVELS Indicator: MT4 | MT5
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🔒 Stay Safe:
✅Verify Sources
✅Avoid Third-Party Offers
✅Report Suspicious Activity
Your safety and trust are paramount. Stay vigilant and ensure you're dealing with official channels to avoid scams.
Risk Disclosure:
Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions, but it does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.
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