IQ Star Lines - User Manual (Intraquotes Product)

In the spirit of Shoshin (初心) - keeping a beginner’s mind, staying open, curious, and free of rigid assumptions, let us explore IQ Star Lines, a Vedic astrology tool for trading that will bring a true paradigm shift in your trading journey. It’s about seeing markets through a new perspective of 'Vedic' lens , where ancient science meets modern strategies.

🔗 Indicator Video Guide:



Overview



In astrology, planetary movements are believed to influence human life by emitting subtle cosmic energies that interact with our physical and emotional states. Astrologers believe planetary movements not only impact individuals but also influence global financial markets. Each planet represents specific economic sectors – for instance, Mercury governs trade and communication, while Jupiter rules expansion and wealth. When planets form significant aspects or transits, they can trigger shifts in market sentiment, volatility, and trends. IQ Star Lines is a premium astro indicator that brings the calculations of original vedic cosmic science, right onto your chart. Welcome to a new paradigm of Vedic Astrological Financial Trading.

© 2026 Intraquotes.



Latest Version: MT4 - 1.3 | MT5 - 1.3



🔗Indicator Download Links- MT4 | MT5 New Versions Include the following features: 1. Redesigned Dashboard

A new Dark/Light Mode toggle for a more comfortable and customizable user experience. 2. Cleaner Astro Levels

1 Dynamic Star Pivot + precise Star Support/Resistance levels. 3. Astro-Fib Scale (Volatility 1x-5x)

Instantly align the harmonic levels based on market volatility with 1-click! 4. Live Pip/Point Tracker

The dashboard now live-tracks the exact pip/point movement generated during an aspect's Active Status! 5. Perfect Star Price Levels Alignment

Astrological harmonic price levels now automatically adjust as per the planetary movement to match the market rhythm. 6. Smart Alert for Active Aspect Timing

Get an alert notification the second a planetary event enters its prime trading window. No more chart-staring! Instantly align the harmonic levels based on market volatility with 1-click!The dashboard now live-tracks the exact pip/point movement generatedan aspect's Active Status!Astrological harmonic price levels now automatically adjust as per the planetary movement to match the market rhythm.Get an alert notification the second a planetary event enters its prime trading window. No more chart-staring! 7. Upgraded UI

Modern UI dashboard design for better and clearer understanding. 8. Significantly optimized

The indicator is now updated and optimized with high-quality code improvements for smoother and more efficient overall performance.



▲ NEW DASHBOARD! ➡️ Update Instructions (for existing users):



1. Remove the old version of the indicator from your chart.

2. In your MetaTrader terminal, go to the Market tab.

3. Open the Purchased section.

4. Locate IQ Star Lines and click Update.

Indicator Purpose



The purpose of IQ Star Lines is simple, to give you a clear roadmap of intraday market rhythm by combining ancient Vedic astrological timing with modern market structure. Most indicators focus only on price action, moving averages, oscillators, or lagging signals. IQ Star Lines goes deeper. It reveals the hidden timing windows and price zones that align with the Moon’s movement through Nakshatras and its aspects with major planets. This means you’re no longer reacting to what just happened; you’re anticipating what’s about to unfold.

IQ Star Lines is built to help you avoid random entries and focus only on the high-energy, high-probability windows of the day.

Why Financial Astro Trading?

Traditional trading tools analyse past price data and attempt to project it forward. But markets are not driven by price alone; they move in cycles of time and energy, reflected by planetary motion.

IQ Star Lines is unique, and financial astro trading will open a new trading dimension for you because it:

Plots Star Lines (price levels) derived from Vedic astrological principles of Nakshatra rulership.



Marks Moon–planet aspects as vertical timing lines, along with the peak aspect timing with countdown (with aspect alert system) highlighting when market sentiment is most likely to shift.



Automatically adjusts the Star S/R levels in real time as the market evolves and planets shift their positions; always aligned with the market’s natural rhythm.



Reveals turning points that often synchronize with major news events, proving that time cycles are the deeper cause behind volatility.

While other indicators lag, IQ Star Lines anticipates. That’s the edge.

Good News! It is Built for Scalpers and Intraday Traders



Scalping and intraday trading are battles of timing and precision. Seconds matter, and one wrong entry can turn a winning idea into a losing trade.

IQ Star Lines gives scalpers and intraday traders three major advantages:

Precision Timing: Vertical aspect lines show when market sentiment is most likely to flip, letting you enter before the spike instead of chasing after it.

Hidden Price Levels: Star Lines act as invisible support and resistance zones where most intraday highs and lows tend to form. Volatility Awareness: By tracking aspects with bigger planets like Jupiter or Saturn, you know when to expect explosive volatility, perfect for planning aggressive trades or tightening risk.

With these tools combined, scalpers can catch faster moves with tighter stops, and intraday traders can focus only on the sessions where probability is stacked in their favor.

THE BASIC ASTRO DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

IQ Star Lines algorithm calculates planetary positions using Vedic astrological calculations. Different planets carry different "masses" in the market psychology:

The Heavyweights (Jupiter & Saturn)

Slow-moving, massive planets. Aspects involving these usually dictate the macro-trend of the day. Saturn brings restriction and major support/resistance. Jupiter brings expansion and breakouts.





Slow-moving, massive planets. Aspects involving these usually dictate the macro-trend of the day. Saturn brings restriction and major support/resistance. Jupiter brings expansion and breakouts. The Inner Planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars)

Fast-moving. Mercury drives rapid, erratic price spikes. Venus generally brings smooth, harmonic trend flows. Mars acts as the "trigger"—injecting sudden volume and aggression into the market.





Fast-moving. Mercury drives rapid, erratic price spikes. Venus generally brings smooth, harmonic trend flows. Mars acts as the "trigger"—injecting sudden volume and aggression into the market. The Nodes (North & South)

Shadow points that often act as mysterious "black holes" for liquidity. Expect erratic behavior here.

🌕🪐 Understanding Aspect Types & Their Market Influence :

Conjunction (0°)

Two planets occupy the exact same space. Incredible, focused market energy.

In markets, this often signals the start of new momentum or volatility bursts. Expect large, directional breakouts.





Two planets occupy the exact same space. Incredible, focused market energy. In markets, this often signals the start of new momentum or volatility bursts. Expect large, directional breakouts. Square (90°)

A stressful, frictional angle. This causes "fight or flight" in the market.

Often results in sharp reversals, fakeouts, or sudden corrections.





A stressful, frictional angle. This causes "fight or flight" in the market. Often results in sharp reversals, fakeouts, or sudden corrections. Trine (120°)

A harmonious angle. Markets tend to trend smoothly with less aggressive pullbacks during a Trine.

Typically reinforces existing trends, leading to smoother and more reliable intraday moves.





A harmonious angle. Markets tend to trend smoothly with less aggressive pullbacks during a Trine. Typically reinforces existing trends, leading to smoother and more reliable intraday moves. Opposition (180°)

A tug-of-war. Usually signifies major daily Tops or Bottoms as buyers and sellers reach maximum exhaustion.

Commonly marks strong intraday turning points or trend reversal.



Aspects Market Influence Moon + Sun Sentiment reset, directional shifts. Moon + Mercury News-like volatility, fast moves. Moon + Venus Liquidity and flow changes, smoother trends. Moon + Saturn Heavy drag, grinding reversals. Moon + Jupiter Expansive, volatile bursts with a large range.



Understanding Dashboard Components & Usage

The IQ Star Lines dashboard is your command centre. Here is how to read it:







Lunar Phase: Located at the top, this tells you the current phase of the moon and its illumination percentage. Full Moons and New Moons are notorious for triggering major market reversals or explosive trend continuations.





Located at the top, this tells you the current phase of the moon and its illumination percentage. Full Moons and New Moons are notorious for triggering major market reversals or explosive trend continuations. Astro-Fib Scale (Volatility 1x - 5x): Click these buttons to instantly align the Star Support and Resistance levels based on the market volatility.





Click these buttons to instantly align the Star Support and Resistance levels based on the market volatility. Live Astro-Timing Console: Aspect: Displays the specific planetary event happening today (e.g., Moon Trine Venus).



Status: Reads "UPCOMING" (waiting), "ACTIVE" (the window where a major market shift takes place), or "COMPLETED" (when the planetary aspect has passed).



Countdown: A live, ticking timer until the exact peak of the planetary aspect.



Pips/Points: This column live-tracks how many Pips/Points the market has moved specifically during the Active Zone. If you see an aspect generating 50+ pips of movement, you know the market is respecting the Vedic Astrological calculation very meticulously!



Supported Pairs

Major Pairs Minor Pairs Metals Cryptocurrency EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, GBPCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCHF, EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, EURNZD XAUUSD (Gold)



XAGUSD (Silver) BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

Supported Timeframes

While the indicator calculates the macro Daily harmonic cycle, it is built exclusively for intraday trading.

To understand the Entry points with better precision, we highly recommend M5 and M15.

Also Compatible: M1, M30, and H1 (Can be used for broader intraday trend analysis, but entries should be refined on lower timeframes).

Understanding the Key Astro-Trading Points

Moon–Planet Aspects in Intraday Market Movement

Influence of Lunar Mansions and Lunar Cycles

The Moon moves quickly, forming aspects with planets almost daily. These aspects act like emotional triggers for market participants. A conjunction with Mercury may cause sudden spikes in information flow, while an opposition with Saturn may create heavy reversals. IQ Star Lines highlights these aspects as timing windows, helping you anticipate sentiment flips.

In Astro-trading, lunar mansions and lunar phases add additional layers of market influence. These cycles can amplify or soften the effect of planetary aspects. For example, aspects occurring during a certain moon phase tend to be more volatile, while those during quieter lunar phases may be muted.



⚡️Some traders use Vedic astrology only to forecast market trends as planetary shifts affect individual decisions; they have also been proven to shape collective market sentiment, guiding when to enter or exit trades.

Indicator Components and Specialities

Star Lines

Star Lines are horizontal levels plotted on your chart based on the cosmic lunar position in the universe. These levels often align closely with intraday highs and lows, acting as powerful hidden zones of support or resistance.

Aspect Timing Lines

Aspect Timing Lines are vertical markers on the chart that represent the exact moment of a significant moon aspect with a major planet. These lines indicate when the market is most likely to experience shifts in momentum, reversals, or bursts of volatility.

Automatic Adjustment Mechanism

Markets are dynamic, and so are the levels plotted by IQ Star Lines. The indicator automatically adapts Star Lines as market conditions evolve, ensuring the plotted zones remain relevant throughout the trading day. This keeps you aligned with the market’s internal rhythm.

How to Use IQ Star Lines

Basic installation and chart loading

Step 1: Download the indicator from the MQL5 marketplace.

Step 2: Open MetaTrader 4/5, and go to Terminal ⟶ Markets ⟶ Purchased.

Step 3: Under the ‘Purchased’ tab, you will find all of your purchased indicators and EA. Here, find the IQ Star Lines indicator, then click on the install button. It will automatically install this indicator on your MetaTrader.

Step 4: After installation, you will find this indicator in the MetaTrader Navigator section ⟶ Markets ⟶ IQ Star Lines. Then, drag and drop the indicator onto your chart to use it.

Upgrading IQ Star Line

If any new upgraded version gets published. You can upgrade your indicator from Terminal -> Purchased Tab.

Indicator Input Settings



Enable Alerts: Turn this ON to receive pop-up alerts when an aspect enters the prime trading window.

Turn this ON to receive pop-up alerts when an aspect enters the prime trading window. Dashboard Position: Easily move the sleek UI dashboard to any corner of your screen using X & Y offsets.

Easily move the sleek UI dashboard to any corner of your screen using X & Y offsets. Line Colors: Fully customize the color of your main Dynamic Star Pivot and your Star Support & Resistance lines.

Fully customize the color of your main Dynamic Star Pivot and your Star Support & Resistance lines. Aspect Zone & Peak Colors (New!): You can now fully customize the colors of the shaded background zones for Conjunction, Square, Trine, and Opposition aspects, as well as the dotted vertical "Peak Timeline" that marks the exact center of the astrological event.

The IQ STAR LINES Trading Strategy

Trading with IQ Star Lines is incredibly visual and rule-based.

The Setup:

When you look at the chart, you will see a solid line (The Dynamic Star Pivot) and several dotted Star support & resistance levels above it (R1, R2, R3) and below it (S1, S2, S3).

Rule 1: The Anchor Bias

The solid Pivot line is the day's fair value according to the stars.

➡️ If the price is holdingthe Pivot, your bias is Bullish. Look for buys at S1 or the Pivot itself.➡️ If the price is holdingthe Pivot, your bias is Bearish. Look for sells at R1 or the Pivot itself.

Rule 2: Trading the Fibonacci Volatility Bands

Markets move from zone to zone.

When the price drops rapidly to, the market is mathematically overextended. Look for a reversal candle here to buy back toward S1 or the Pivot.If price aggressively breaks through R1, use R2 and R3 as your exact Take Profit targets.

Rule 3: The "Active" Trigger (The Ultimate Strategy)

Do not trade blindly. Check the Astro-Timing Console.

When an aspect status shifts to "ACTIVE", institutional volume enters the market.

The Perfect Setup:

Wait for the exact moment the Console says "ACTIVE." If the market is turning volatile or trending , and the price is simultaneously tapping your S1 or R1 Star levels (pre-plotted dotten horizontal ines), you have a confluence of Time and Price .

or , and the price is simultaneously tapping your S1 or R1 Star levels (pre-plotted dotten horizontal ines), you have a confluence of . Execute your trade with a tight stop-loss just above or below the nearest star level, depending on your trade type (buy or sell).





How to Study A Chart and Understand any Upcoming market movement with the IQ Star Lines

▶ XAUUSD (Gold) Chart Example



In the chart above, two primary astrological aspects are highlighted: Moon trine Venus

Moon in opposition to Jupiter Given Gold’s volatility, a 3× Astro-Fib scale is applied. Price action shows that the market formed an interim low near the Star Resistance line. Following the peak timing of the Moon trine Venus aspect, the price began a sustained upward movement. This bullish momentum continued until the Moon opposition Jupiter aspect window, where the market established an intraday high near the Star line. Notably, price movement was relatively compressed during the exact aspect windows. However, between the two aspects, the market displayed a strong directional trend. After the Jupiter opposition peak, the price reversed and moved lower. This illustrates how timing intervals between aspects can often produce cleaner trends than the aspect windows themselves. ▶ BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Chart Example

For Bitcoin, a 2× Astro-Fib scale is used due to its distinct volatility profile. The key aspects observed: Moon trine Sun

Moon square Mercury At the peak of the Moon trine Sun aspect, the market formed an interim bottom, signalling a potential reversal. Price then advanced toward the next Star Support/Resistance level. Later, during the Moon square Mercury aspect window, the market formed an interim high, followed by a bearish trend. This sequence demonstrates a recurring pattern: Aspect peaks often align with turning points (highs/lows)

The movement between aspects tends to carry the trend continuation The dashboard further quantifies this behavior by displaying pip/point movement associated with each aspect, giving you a measurable insight into volatility during these cycles. This shows how easily you can anticipate major turning points in advance using the IQ Star Lines Indicator. ▶ EURUSD Chart Example

In this EURUSD example, the focus is on trine aspects, which are typically associated with smoother, directional price movement. From the dashboard, we observe: Moon trine Mercury – completed (~12.9 pips)

– completed (~12.9 pips) Moon trine Saturn – completed (~33.0 pips)

– completed (~33.0 pips) Moon trine Mars – upcoming Using a 2× Astro-Fib scale, the market behavior aligns well with the timing structure. During the active trine window (highlighted zone), the price transitioned from consolidation into a strong bullish expansion, moving efficiently toward the Star Resistance line. The move during the Moon trine Saturn phase delivered approximately 33 pips, indicating sustained momentum rather than a short-lived spike. Once the aspect was completed, the market began to lose momentum and enter a corrective phase, forming a minor pullback structure after testing higher levels. A key observation here: Trine aspects tend to support trend continuation , rather than sharp reversals.

The cleanest move occurred inside the timing window, not after it—contrasting with more volatile aspects like oppositions or squares. The dashboard also highlights the upcoming Moon trine Mars, which provides a forward-looking timing reference. This allows traders to anticipate another potential momentum-driven move, especially if aligned with structure (support/resistance) or broader trend bias.

If you backtest this indicator, you’ll discover thousands of accurate examples just like these, proving its unmatched precision.

Here's a TIP if you want to take your trading to the Next Level..We will show you what the IQ Star Line + Hydra Trend Rider combo does..

The IQ Star Lines Indicator is already powerful on its own. But when you pair it with the Hydra Trend Rider, things get even better. Hydra makes it simple to read the market trend, shows you a multi-timeframe dashboard for a full market view, and even gives bullish/bearish arrow signals so you don’t have to second-guess your entries.

When you combine the two, IQ Star Lines + Hydra Trend Rider, you get the ultimate setup for day trading. Star Lines help you catch the turning points in advance, while Hydra confirms the overall trend; together, they give you clarity and confidence in any market.

👉 Check out the Live chart examples with this combo here.

The best part? Hydra works on all symbols, all timeframes, and comes with alerts to save you screen time.

If you already love IQ Star Line, adding Hydra is like giving your strategy a turbo boost. It’s the perfect upgrade for traders who want more accuracy and less stress.

Example:









In the above NZDUSD chart, the Hydra Indicator gave a clear bullish signal at dotted Aspect Peak time of Moon Opposition Mercury, that was pre-plotted by the IQ Star Lines. Perfectly aligning with the astrological math, i.e Opposition aspect commonly marks strong intraday turning points or trend reversal, whereas the Moon-Mercury aspect often gives the market a boost and makes it volatile. Here, before entering the Aspect zone, the market was not volatile, but in a range. As soon as the peak aspect time started, the price started getting volatile and changed it's trend and turned bullish, perfectly signalled by the Hydra Trend Rider. Even the Hydra Trend Rider dashboard also confirms the trend direction is bullish (from M1 till M30).



This is Why You Should Get the IQ Star Lines Today!



The IQ Star Lines combine astrological aspects with price action, helping you identify intraday turning points with remarkable accuracy. Whether you trade forex, commodities, indices, or crypto, this tool gives you a powerful edge by revealing time and price confluences in advance. This tool works on the selected symbols. Check the product description for details.

⏰Don’t wait, secure your copy today and start trading with the confidence of knowing the market’s hidden turning points before they happen

Risk Management

Stop-Loss Placement Near Star Lines

A stop loss can be placed near the Star Lines with about 2-5 pips for ECN brokers. If you’re using other brokers, always factor in the spread, typically up to 10-15 pips. Remember to also consider the overall trend and price action when placing your stop loss.

Position Sizing During Volatile Aspects

If a news release coincides with a volatile major planetary aspect, it’s safer to use a smaller position size. This keeps you in a safe zone and helps reduce exposure during high market uncertainty.

When to Avoid Trading (Low-Aspect Days)

If there is no major aspect and no key news release, the market often drifts into ranges or unclear directions. On such low-aspect or no-aspect days, it’s better to avoid trading altogether, as signals tend to be weaker and less reliable.

Best Practices

Backtesting IQ Star Lines on historical data:

You can easily backtest this amazing indicator on past historical charts. For Metatrader 4, you need to first download the whole dataset from the history centre. Then, proceed with the backtesting with supported symbols.

Patience and Timing Over Constant Action:

Successful trading is not about taking the maximum number of trades- it’s about taking the right trades at the right time. Markets offer only a few high-probability windows each day, and IQ Star Lines is designed to highlight those moments with precision. By waiting for Star Lines and aspect timings to align, traders gain the discipline to avoid overtrading and focus only on setups where the odds are stacked in their favour. Patience turns impulsive action into strategic execution, and timing becomes the edge that separates consistent traders from those who constantly chase the market.



Advance Level Tips

Adjusting starlines

You can adjust the StarLine scale using the Astro-Fib scale provided in the indicator dashboard. By default, the base scale 2X is selected, and in most cases, it works effectively, automatically adjusting to current market conditions.

However, advanced traders may choose to fine-tune the scale to either High or Low based on market behavior. For instance, if the market suddenly becomes highly volatile, switching to the High scale may result in more precise StarLine levels. On the other hand, during low-volatility, ranging, or choppy markets, the Low scale can be more appropriate. That said, it’s generally advisable to avoid trading in such market conditions altogether.

To assist with this, you can use our Volatility Master Dashboard indicator, which tracks the volatility of 28 symbols simultaneously. This tool can help you select the most tradable pairs to trade at any given time.

Pro Tip: Price action can often provide an earlier signal than Hydra. So always keep an eye on how the price behaves when it touches the IQ StarLines. Once price action suggests a reversal, Hydra will confirm it shortly after too.

Conclusion



IQ Star Lines is one of the most powerful tools available to day traders that is purely based on Vedic astrological Calculations. The more you use and study it, the more you'll understand its full potential.

We strongly recommend testing the indicator in both live markets (through demo trade) and historical charts. Practicing in demo mode before trading with real money will help you build the confidence you are looking for and develop a sharper eye for market movements. Over time, as you gain experience, your chart-reading skills will naturally improve, allowing you to anticipate price behavior with greater accuracy gaining confirmation from astrological guidance.

Understanding how to use IQ Star Lines effectively can significantly improve your day trading performance.

Wishing you all the best and happy trading!

If you're new here, be sure to join Official MQL5 Channel for daily market analysis and updates on our indicators.

Click here for Basic Indicator Troubleshoot Guide.



Indicator download:

▶ Indicators that pairs extremely well with the IQ Star Lines:

Hydra Trend Rider MT4 | MT5



Volatility Master MT4 | MT5

Also Check out: Seller Page | Welcome Post

Disclaimer:

• Trading involves financial risk. Know all the risks before investing. Read all the Terms & conditions of each of the product pages before purchasing indicators.

• Our products are available only on mql5.com.

• We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

• We do not provide any personal trading advice.

• We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.



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RISK DISCLOSURE

T rading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.



