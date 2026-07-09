A Free EA, A Free Setup Library, And A Free Community. Here Is What You Actually Get.

Nova FI Trader Costs Nothing. What Comes With It Is Worth More Than Most Paid Products On This Platform.

The free EA pitch usually means one of two things. A stripped-down demo that runs without the features that actually matter, designed to frustrate you into upgrading. Or a backdated trial that expires before you have had time to form any real opinion about whether the system works.

Nova FI Trader is neither of those things.

It is a complete, fully functional MT5 Expert Advisor. Every input accessible. Every filter active. Full risk controls. No artificial limitations. You can run it in the Strategy Tester across any symbol, any timeframe, any date range, for as long as you want, completely free. Download it today and you have the full product, not a preview of one.

The Signal Logic

Nova FI Trader is built around the Force Index indicator. Force Index reads price movement, volume, and momentum together into a single value. When that value crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters agree with market conditions, the EA opens a trade. When conditions are not valid, it waits.

No grid. No martingale. No recovery chain running underneath the trades. Every position has a stop loss. Every loss is bounded and defined. That is the architecture, and because the full input list is open to you, you can verify every part of it yourself in the Strategy Tester before you trust it with anything.

The Free Setup Library

The part most people do not expect is the setup library.

Nova FI Trader has a growing collection of tested configurations for different markets, timeframes, and risk profiles. These are free, available in the Nova Telegram channel, and updated as new setups are tested and documented.

Instead of spending hours guessing parameters from scratch, you can start from a configuration that has already been run through realistic conditions and documented so you understand what it is trying to do before you adjust anything. Load it in the Strategy Tester, check how it behaves across different historical periods, and then modify it to suit your own account and risk tolerance.

The setup files are free. The Telegram channel where they live is free. The community that discusses them and shares results is free.

Join the Nova Telegram channel and access the free setup library here.

What The Telegram Channel Is Actually Like

Beyond the setup library, the Telegram channel is where the Nova ecosystem runs day to day. Live trade sessions from Nova GOLD Breakout get posted with chart screenshots and explanations. Daily summaries go up after each active session. Updates on the lineup and EA changes get announced there first.

For someone evaluating whether Nova products are worth the time and attention, the Telegram channel is the most complete picture available. You can read back through months of daily posts and form your own view of how the system behaves, how the developer communicates on both good days and difficult ones, and whether this is a place worth being part of.

All of it is free to access before you decide anything.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step In The Lineup

Free means no financial risk while you figure out if the system fits how you want to trade. That is all the word needs to mean.