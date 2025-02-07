Gann Trading Strategy: Perfect Entry & Exit Setup with Profits 💰

USDJPY Trade Breakdown



The IQ FX Gann Levels indicator once again proved its precision in predicting key support and resistance levels. Let’s break down this successful trade step by step.





1️⃣ Perfect Entry – Gann Major Support Breakout

📉 Entry: After the price broke below the Gann Major Support 2 (153.078), I entered a sell trade.

📌 Why? A breakout of a major support level often leads to further downside momentum.

2️⃣ Retest Confirmation – Gann Support as Resistance

🔄 Retest: After the breakout, price pulled back and retested the same Gann Major Support 2 level, but this time, it acted as a strong resistance.

📌 Why? In technical analysis, old support often turns into new resistance after a breakout, confirming the trade direction.

3️⃣ Target Placement – Gann Minor Support

🎯 Profit Target: I set my target at Gann Minor Support 3 (152.797) – the next significant support level below.

📌 Why? Gann levels act as natural price magnets, making them ideal targets for exits.

4️⃣ Trade Outcome – Locked in $144 Profit!

💰 Profit: The price hit my target smoothly, securing 22.1 pips and $144.38 profit.

📌 Conclusion: The IQ FX Gann Levels indicator helped me enter at the right time, confirm my trade with a retest, and exit at the perfect target!

Trading is not difficult. With the right tool and strategy, making such profits is not impossible. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise and demotivate you.

✅Basic knowledge of trading + ✅The IQ FX Gann Levels indicator= 🎯Precise entry/exit + 💰Profits + 🚀Trading confidence!





