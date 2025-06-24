Trading XAUUSD with IQ Gold Gann Levels and the Hydra Trend Rider

As mentioned in the User manual of the IQ Gold Gann Levels, this AI-powered multi-timeframe analysing and trend following indicator, the Hydra Trend Rider is highly recommended with the IQ Gold Gann Level Indicator for powerful trade setups.

The Hydra Trend Rider shows multiple timeframe's trend analysis on a single dashboard so that you can analyse real-time market trends at a glance, whereas the IQ Gold Gann Levels gives you the exact levels where the market reacts accurately. You will see shortly how amazingly these two works when their signals are understood & followed strategically.

The Hydra Trend Rider works on any time frame, any symbol, or forex. Gold crypto, indices, etc., for scalping, day trading, and also swing trading.

Now let's have a look with a real chart example on how you can combine these two powerful indicators for a profitable trading outcome.









We will explain how we take trades combining both the Gann levels & the Hydra signal.

Here, we entered the market with a BUY trade, when:

1. The Hydra multi-time dashboard signal of M5 turned green after being in range for a short time.

2. The price broke a Major Gann Resistance level (Gann Major R1) with a strong and powerful bull candle signaling a strong bull trend.

3. The price tested the next Gann minor resistance level and failed to get resisted by it, signaling a possible upward movement that aligned perfectly with the Hydra signal. (Note: here resistance acted as a support, which signals a low chance of trend reversal, and a high chance of trend continuation).

We set our target till the next Major Gann R2 level, and we kept on trailing our stop-loss as the market moved in our favour. (Note: you don't have to place your target till any particular Gann Major level, you can set target till the next/nearest minor levels too and move your target to the next level as the market moves in your favour while trailing your stop-loss. This is why this indicator is becoming a favourite among professional traders, as they enjoy the freedom and flexibility to make their own decision without being told what to do next).









We eventually trailed our stop-loss till the Gann Minor R3 and placed our stop-loss just below that level as the price often gets supported by a Gann resistance level when the market is in a bullish move.

Even though we got stopped out there as the market corrected till a little below the Gann Minor R3 (where we placed our trailed stop-loss) before reversing and reaching the Gann Major R3, we were okay with it as the profit we secured was pretty good and satisfying for a single trade that day.

Here's another example of how we entered this scalping trade after the price was in a range aligning with the Gann Major Support level. As soon as the price broke the level, and dashboard signal for lower timeframe turned red signal good bearish momentum, we entered a sell trade keeping our target till the next Gann Support Level.



You can see that the market accurately reached the level and we closed the trade in profit.



We closed the trade with good profits as the price hit our take profit that we place at a Gann Level.





Hope this quick glimpse of our trade with IQ Gold Gann Levels and the Hydra Trend Rider gave you an idea on how you can combine the signals from these two powerful indicators for a profitable trade entry & exit.

These are not sure shot strategies as you can always be flexible and creative and build your own strategies with these indicators. This is just an example of how we use these indicators for our personal trades.

💬 Got questions? Drop them below or message us directly.

Happy trading 😎 and may the pips be with you!



Product Links:

IQ Gold Gann Levels: MT4 | MT5

Hydra Trend Rider: MT4 | MT5

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Disclaimer:

• Trading involves financial risk. Know all the risks before investing. Read all the Terms & conditions of each of the product pages before purchasing indicators.

• Our products are available only on mql5.com.

• We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

• We do not provide any personal trading advice.

• We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.



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RISK DISCLOSURE

T rading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.



