Hydra Trend Rider - User Manual (Intraquotes Product)

🔗Indicator Trading Strategies Combining Hydra with Other Indicators & Related Blog Links:

✅ Trading Strategy: How to use the 3-in-1 combo of Volatility Master + Hydra Trend Rider + IQ FX Gann Levels NEW!

✅



Overview



This manual will help you with the instructions on how to use the Hydra Trend Rider Indicator in MetaTrader. This manual will cover everything you need to know about this indicator and how you can incorporate this in your day-to-day trading.

© 2026 INTRAQUOTES



⬇️Latest Version: MT4: 1.10 | MT5: 1.7

🔗Indicator Download Links- MT4 | MT5 What’s New in the updated version? + Redesigned dashboard with enhanced visuals and new icons. + One-click Dashboard Options Include: Dark/Light theme button

M inimize/maximize button

Close button + Improved trend status and symbol name display. + Dashboard size change option. + Dashboard position change option. + Highly optimized code for faster, smoother performance. + Modernized, state-of-the-art codebase for improved efficiency.

Graphic: The above graphic displays the new indicator features: Dashboard Size change, Dashboard Position Change, Dark Theme-Light Theme One-Click button, Min/Max button and one-click Close button.

➡️ Update Instructions (for existing users): 1. Remove the old version of the indicator from your chart. 2. In your MetaTrader terminal, go to the Market tab. 3. Open the Purchased section. 4. Locate HYDRA TREND RIDER and click Update.

Installation and Setup



Step 1: Download the indicator from the MQL5 marketplace.

Step 2: Open MetaTrader 4, go to File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Indicators, and paste the downloaded file here.

Step 3: Restart MT4 and navigate to Navigator > Indicators.

Step 4: Drag and drop Hydra Trend Rider onto your chart.



Indicator Features



Hydra Trend Rider works on all time frames, all symbols (forex, Gold, crypto, indices, etc.) for scalping, day trading, and also swing trading.

🖥️ Multiple Timeframe Dashboard

Conduct comprehensive multiple timeframe analysis from M1 to Monthly charts simultaneously with our dashboard. Higher timeframe signals can confirm long-term trends. Marked [A] in fig. (1)

Fig.1: Hydra Trend Rider Indicator on a chart

📈📉 Hydra Line Signal

The indicator gives bullish, bearish, and trend correction signals. Helps to analyze buying and selling trade opportunities with one single line. Line changes its color in different signals which is easy to understand. Marked [B] in Fig (1).

↗️↘️ Hydra Arrow Signal

The buy/sell arrow signals (marked in [C] in Fig 1) from this indicator, make trading easier by automatically highlighting trade opportunities as they appear. These arrows help you spot the best profitable entries with precision, ensuring you enter trades at the right moment. By following these signals, you can trade with more confidence and reduce guesswork in your strategy.

Note: To make the indicator run smooth with optimal performance, it has been designed to show only the recent past 20 arrow signals from the current time.

📳 Mobile Alert

Explore the full potential of this indicator across multiple chart windows in the MetaTrader. Receive alerts for various currency pairs with a hassle-free setup.





Fig.2: Hydra Trend Rider- Mobile Alert (Indicator Settings)

💻 Indicator Customization Overview

You can customize the indicator dashboard as per your preference. Dashboard size change and repositioning option of the dashboard added in the latest version. Now you can reposition the dashboard to any of the 4 corners of the chart with ultra precision of X & Y axis from the indicator settings directly. The indicator has 2 size options, default (standard) & large. You can change the Hydra signal line colors and even enable mobile alert. Refer the above image for the details of Indicator settings input area.

Indicator - How Tos



❓How to open Hydra Trend Rider Settings?

➡️ Right-click on the chart.

➡️ Click on the Indicator List option.

➡️ Double-click on the Hydra Trend Rider Option under ‘Main chart’ or click on ‘Edit’ option to open the Custom Indicator settings window.

❓How to Enable Hydra Alert and Mobile Push Notification?

➡️ Open Indicator Settings, go to ‘Inputs’ Tab.

➡️ Beside the title 'Alert True/False' Double-click on ‘false’ (default) to open the drop-down list.

➡️ Select ‘true’ from the drop-down list for both the options individually to enable the option.

💡Tip: Enabling Alert system can reduce your screen-time.

❓How to Change Hydra Line & Hydra Arrow Color?

➡️ Open Indicator Settings, go to ‘Inputs’ Tab.

➡️ Change Hydra line colors by double-clicking on the color codes of ‘Bullish Line Color’ and ‘Bearish Line Color’.



❓How to Change Indicator Dashboard Size?

➡️ Open Indicator Settings, go to ‘Inputs’ Tab.

➡️ Beside the title 'Dashboard Size' Double-click the ‘Standard’ option to open the drop-down list.

➡️ Select ‘Large’ from the drop-down list.

❓How to Change Indicator Position?

➡️ Open Indicator Settings, go to ‘Inputs’ Tab.

➡️ Beside the title 'Dashboard Corner' Double-click the ‘Left lower chart corner’ (default) option to open the drop-down list.

➡️ Select your preferred corner option from the drop-down list.

UNDERSTANDING THE INDICATOR SIGNALS



Seamlessly blending trend-following and trend-reversal strategies for unparalleled versatility.

Hydra Default Line Color Definition

Red: Indicates a Bearish Signal

Green: Signals a Bullish Market.

Gray: Suggests a No Entry Zone / Correction Area.

Note: These colors are customizable as mentioned earlier.





In an uptrend or downtrend, the market often corrects itself near the hydra line, which serves as a support or resistance level. The further the candlesticks or bars form from the hydra trend line, the stronger the momentum the trend possesses. During a range market, the arrow signal may appear a few times, but it is advised to avoid trading during those times. Strategy to analyze range market with hydra to avoid losses is explained later in details, keep reading!





Fig.3: Hydra Trend Rider in action.





What makes it so Special?



Multiple Timeframe Analysis Through:

Comprehensive Dashboard:

Displays short-term (M1, M5, M15), mid-term (M30, H1, H4), and long-term (D1, W, MN) trend signals for a holistic market view.





Displays short-term (M1, M5, M15), mid-term (M30, H1, H4), and long-term (D1, W, MN) trend signals for a holistic market view. Advanced Algorithm:

Hydra's sophisticated algorithm delivers automatic trend signal and arrow signal calculations across three distinct time zones.





Hydra's sophisticated algorithm delivers automatic trend signal and arrow signal calculations across three distinct time zones. User-Friendly Interface:

Effortlessly interpret market trends with color-coded signals indicating bullish or bearish directions.





Effortlessly interpret market trends with color-coded signals indicating bullish or bearish directions. Real-Time Trend Analysis:

A bearish short-term signal on the GBPUSD H4 chart can be seen. The dashboard displays timeframe M5 to M30 all Bullish(green) and H4 timeframe as bearish (red) accompanied by a red Hydra trend wave line and a red sell entry arrow, suggesting a robust market trend, enabling traders to anticipate movements with greater accuracy for intraday trading as the D1 timeframe also displays a bearish (red) trend signal .



Fig.4: GBPUSD trend signal by the Hydra Trend Rider

HYDRA TREND RIDER STRATEGY

🚦 Identifying the Range Market:

Real-Time Range Analysis Strategy 1:





Similarly, in the below picture of EURGBP, the absence of dashboard signals in the M5, and a gray hydra line hints at a potential correction, offering traders a strategic advantage. With Hydra Trend Signals, you're not just following trends; you're anticipating them, giving you the power to trade with precision and confidence.





Fig.5: EURGBP range signal by the Hydra Trend Rider



Real-Time Range Analysis Strategy 2:

In the below picture of USDJPY, the candlesticks can be seen crossing over the Hydra line repeatedly without moving away from the same (as mentioned earlier, the further away the candlesticks from the line, the stronger the trend). This hints at a potential range market. You can see the Hydra Dashboard M30 to H4 is also gray signaling a range market in mid-timeframe. Avoid trading in such market scenario to avoid financial losses. Hydra line + arrow signal may sometimes appear during range market. Your job would be to avoid them, not to take them as a signal if the candles are going to-and-fro though the Hydra line. Avoiding wrong entry is as important as knowing when to exit the trade.

This range analysis strategy again offers you a strategic advantage. With Hydra Trend Signals, you're not just following trends; you're getting to know when not to enter the market, when to exit the market, and also smartly avoid your losses.









Fig.6: Candlesticks crossing over the Hydra Trend Line multiple times signaling range

🎁Bonus tips: For scalpers: A clear depiction of the ‘short-term’ signal will be advantageous.

A clear depiction of the ‘short-term’ signal will be advantageous. For day traders: Look out for the ‘mid-term’ signals.

Look out for the ‘mid-term’ signals. For swing traders: Your go-to signal should be ‘long-term’.

This super indicator can easily track and predict trend continuations or reversals, empowering you with the knowledge to act confidently.





🚦Trend Following:



Ride the trend by identifying higher highs and higher lows during a robust uptrend or lower lows and lower highs in a strong downtrend. Check the example of a real market chart below.









3. Position Trailing

Trail positions during strong trends, ensuring a sustained rise in higher highs or lower lows. When a trend is strong, the Hydra line goes gray and the candlesticks touch the Hydra line, you should either consider closing the trade, and entering again if the line color changes signaling a good trend, or trail your position if you are already in good profit to avoid closing the trade in losses.

4. Good Signal Entry

🟢 Green Signal: Look for long bull candles with higher highs and higher lows or breakthroughs of previous highs for a strong uptrend.

🔴 Red Signal: Seek long bear candles with lower lows and lower highs or breakthroughs of previous lows for a compelling downtrend.

5. Entering a Trade After Correction

After a gray signal if a green line appears, along with an entry arrow, wait for a candle with higher high bars for re-entry into an uptrend. Apply the same principle for downtrend correction.



Video Guide:

Note: This video is of older version, video of the newer version of the indicator will be uploaded soon. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified.



Indicator Troubleshooting



1. How to set mobile alerts from MetaTrader Desktop:





Step 1: Choose Tools -> Options from the Menu.

Step 2: Click on the Notification Tab. Enable the Push notification.

Step 3: Enter your Metaquotes ID (You can see this ID in your mobile Metatrader app settings) and then press Test.



2. How to Start the visual backtesting:





Step 1: Press Control + R to open Strategy Tester or from the view menu click on Strategy Tester.

Step 2: Select a Symbol from the symbol drop-down.

Step 3: Select the Hydra Trend Rider Indicator from the Indicator drop-down. (You can find it in the Market folder).

Step 4: Select Model to (Open Price Only) for faster backtesting.

Step 5: Enable ‘Use Date’, and Select your ‘From’ and ‘To’ dates.

Step 6: Enable the Visual mode.

Step 7: Select any period from M1 to MN.

(Note: Multi-timeframe signal feature is not available on Backtesting mode. One can only check signal of one timeframe at a time)

Step 8: Keep the spread selected as Current.

Step 9: Click on the start button to start visual backtesting.

Note: It might take some time initially to load the data and test the data with the indicator.

Above Image: MT4 Strategy Tester Screen

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Above Image: MT5 Strategy Tester Screen

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Above Image: Hydra Trend Rider Backtesting Screen

3. Possible Issues with Backtesting:

Problem 1:

You see a message that says "Waiting for update" on the chart while backtesting.

Solution:

This means that you don't have enough data or a poor internet connection. To avoid this, make sure you download the full History Center data as explained above.

Problem 2:

Metatrader freezes during backtest.

Solution:

This also happens because of insufficient data or a bad internet connection. Fix the internet connection before starting and follow the steps again.

4. Possible Issue with the Indicator Dashboard:

❓What if the dashboard seems squished or can’t see the data?

➡️ If your indicator dashboard looks squished and you can’t read the data properly, it is due to the scaling issue of MetaTrader. Follow the simple steps explained in the picture given below to fix the issue.

Image of Volatility Master indicator dashboard used here as an example.



5. Possible Issue with Hydra Trend Rider Trend Wave Line in MT5:



❓What if the color-coded Hydra Trend wave line is not visible on the chart in MT5 Terminal?





➡️ If the Hydra Trend Rider trend wave line is not loading or displaying in MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the issue is usually caused by insufficient historical price data.

Unlike MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 loads historical data on demand. Since Hydra Trend Rider analyzes multiple timeframes, all required chart history must be downloaded before the indicator can calculate and display the trend line.



Solution:

Open the chart of the symbol where you want to use Hydra Trend Rider. Example: XAUUSD Open the M1 (1 Minute) chart. Wait 3–5 seconds for MT5 to download the latest historical data. Zoom out the chart several times to force MetaTrader 5 to download additional historical bars. Repeat this process for every timeframe: M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN Allow each timeframe a few seconds to finish loading before moving to the next one. Once all timeframe history has been downloaded, attach the Hydra Trend Rider indicator to the chart again.

The trend wave line should now load and display correctly.





MetaTrader 5 requires more CPU resources than MetaTrader 4.

A stable internet connection is required to download historical market data.

Some brokers provide limited historical data, particularly on higher timeframes (Weekly and Monthly). In such cases, loading may take longer or fewer historical bars may be available.

If the indicator still does not display after completing the above steps, remove the indicator, refresh the chart, and attach it again after the historical data has finished loading.

If you have multiple charts open simultaneously, MT5 may take longer to download all historical data. Closing unnecessary charts can improve loading performance.



Here are some glimpses of the Hydra Trend Rider in action:

⬇️ PRICE ACTION TRADING WITH THE HYDRA TREND RIDER ⬇️









⬇️ RANGE BREAK TRADING WITH THE HYDRA TREND RIDER ⬇️



⬇️ XAUUSD TRADING WITH THE HYDRA TREND RIDER + IQ GOLD GANN LEVELS ⬇️







Please refer to the blog posts (link given in the beginning of this blog) where we have explained all the strategies we have implemented using Hydra Trend Rider along with other compatible powerful indicators for more consistent profitable trading outcomes.

Join Official MQL5 Channel for daily market update and to learn more about the Gann trading.

Also Check out: Seller Page | Welcome Post

🤝🏻 Let’s connect:

|

|

Disclaimer:

• Trading involves financial risk. Know all the risks before investing. Read all the Terms & conditions of each of the product pages before purchasing indicators.

• Our products are available only on mql5.com.

• We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

• We do not provide any personal trading advice.

• We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.



©intraquotes | DO NOT COPY THIS CONTENT



RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

COPYRIGHT NOTICE

This user manual and its contents, including text, graphics, and code samples, are the exclusive property of Intraquotes. All rights reserved.

Unauthorised reproduction, distribution, modification, or use of this document, in whole or in part, without prior written permission from the copyright owner, is strictly prohibited. This document is provided exclusively to verified buyers of the associated indicator on MQL5.com. Sharing or distributing this document to others is a violation of copyright law.

The information provided in this manual is for personal use only and is intended to assist with the use of the associated indicator. The author assumes no responsibility for any misuse of this material or any trading decisions made based on its contents.



