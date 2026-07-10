Introducing Trinity Pro Trade System: The Premium MT5 Framework by Merkava Labs

Introducing Trinity Pro Trade System

Trinity Pro Trade System is the new premium MT5 framework by Merkava Labs, built to combine Azimuth Pro, The Oracle Pro, and Trinity Zones into one coherent trading environment.

This is not a generic preset pack. This is the Pro implementation of the Trinity concept, built around the Merkava Labs Pro ecosystem and designed to connect three different layers of market reading:

Cycle and structure from Azimuth Pro

from Azimuth Pro Multi-timeframe confirmation from The Oracle Pro

from The Oracle Pro Institutional zones and market context from Trinity Zones

Trinity Pro is designed to reduce chart noise, not add more of it. Every template has a defined role, a defined timeframe, and a defined market context.

The Three-System Integration

System Role inside Trinity Pro Trade System Azimuth Pro Provides the structural layer: market cycles, swing behavior, Smart MA context, AVWAP levels, and confirmed entry logic. The Oracle Pro Provides the confirmation layer: multi-timeframe alignment, momentum or trend-state logic, and directional scanner context. Trinity Zones Provides the operating map: institutional zones, pivots, volume profile context, daily range, and key reference levels.

32 Optimized MT5 Templates

The first Trinity Pro Trade System pack includes 32 optimized MT5 templates prepared for four market groups:

Forex

Gold

Indices

Crypto

The templates cover four trading styles and eight execution profiles:

Trading Style Profiles Primary Use Case Scalping M1, M3, M5 Fast cycle work and short reaction windows Intraday M15, M30 Session movement and cleaner confirmation Intraweek H1, H1 Trend State alternative Directional structure and weekly positioning Swing H4 Higher-timeframe structure and broader zones

Optimized by Market Type

The templates are not copied from one symbol to another. Trinity uses different settings because Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto do not behave the same way.

Market Group Optimization Focus Forex Session behavior, London and NY reference logic, and practical intraday structure. Gold XAU behavior, volatility expansion, daily range awareness, and clean level interaction. Indices Index rhythm, session-driven movement, and filtered zone context. Crypto Continuous-market behavior where classic session references are less central.

What Has Been Tuned

Component Template Optimization Practical Result Azimuth Pro Trading style matched to timeframe, Smart MA context, controlled visual output. Cleaner structure and cycle reading. The Oracle Pro Scanner repositioned, vertical shift lines disabled, momentum and trend-state variants separated. Less overlap and better multi-timeframe readability. Trinity Zones Asset-specific zone profile, volume profile mode, daily range logic, and fix references. Zones that match the instrument instead of generic settings.

Important Note About Light Templates

The first release includes dark templates only. Light templates will be prepared after the next Azimuth Pro update, so the visual system can support them properly without losing arrow visibility or panel consistency.

Requirements

To receive the Trinity Pro Trade System templates, you must meet the following requirements:

You must own Azimuth Pro. You must own The Oracle Pro. You must download Trinity Zones from the MQL5 Market.

How to Receive the Template Pack

If you meet the requirements, contact me directly via DM on MQL5 and I will send you the Trinity Pro Trade System template pack.

Merkava Labs

Azimuth Pro + The Oracle Pro + Trinity Zones