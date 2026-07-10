Introducing Trinity Pro Trade System: The Premium MT5 Framework by Merkava Labs

Introducing Trinity Pro Trade System
Trinity Pro Trade System is the new premium MT5 framework by Merkava Labs, built to combine Azimuth Pro, The Oracle Pro, and Trinity Zones into one coherent trading environment.
This is not a generic preset pack. This is the Pro implementation of the Trinity concept, built around the Merkava Labs Pro ecosystem and designed to connect three different layers of market reading:
- Cycle and structure from Azimuth Pro
- Multi-timeframe confirmation from The Oracle Pro
- Institutional zones and market context from Trinity Zones
Trinity Pro is designed to reduce chart noise, not add more of it. Every template has a defined role, a defined timeframe, and a defined market context.
The Three-System Integration
|System
|Role inside Trinity Pro Trade System
|Azimuth Pro
|Provides the structural layer: market cycles, swing behavior, Smart MA context, AVWAP levels, and confirmed entry logic.
|The Oracle Pro
|Provides the confirmation layer: multi-timeframe alignment, momentum or trend-state logic, and directional scanner context.
|Trinity Zones
|Provides the operating map: institutional zones, pivots, volume profile context, daily range, and key reference levels.
32 Optimized MT5 Templates
The first Trinity Pro Trade System pack includes 32 optimized MT5 templates prepared for four market groups:
- Forex
- Gold
- Indices
- Crypto
The templates cover four trading styles and eight execution profiles:
|Trading Style
|Profiles
|Primary Use Case
|Scalping
|M1, M3, M5
|Fast cycle work and short reaction windows
|Intraday
|M15, M30
|Session movement and cleaner confirmation
|Intraweek
|H1, H1 Trend State alternative
|Directional structure and weekly positioning
|Swing
|H4
|Higher-timeframe structure and broader zones
Optimized by Market Type
The templates are not copied from one symbol to another. Trinity uses different settings because Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto do not behave the same way.
|Market Group
|Optimization Focus
|Forex
|Session behavior, London and NY reference logic, and practical intraday structure.
|Gold
|XAU behavior, volatility expansion, daily range awareness, and clean level interaction.
|Indices
|Index rhythm, session-driven movement, and filtered zone context.
|Crypto
|Continuous-market behavior where classic session references are less central.
What Has Been Tuned
|Component
|Template Optimization
|Practical Result
|Azimuth Pro
|Trading style matched to timeframe, Smart MA context, controlled visual output.
|Cleaner structure and cycle reading.
|The Oracle Pro
|Scanner repositioned, vertical shift lines disabled, momentum and trend-state variants separated.
|Less overlap and better multi-timeframe readability.
|Trinity Zones
|Asset-specific zone profile, volume profile mode, daily range logic, and fix references.
|Zones that match the instrument instead of generic settings.
Important Note About Light Templates
The first release includes dark templates only. Light templates will be prepared after the next Azimuth Pro update, so the visual system can support them properly without losing arrow visibility or panel consistency.
Requirements
To receive the Trinity Pro Trade System templates, you must meet the following requirements:
- You must own Azimuth Pro.
- You must own The Oracle Pro.
- You must download Trinity Zones from the MQL5 Market.
How to Receive the Template Pack
If you meet the requirements, contact me directly via DM on MQL5 and I will send you the Trinity Pro Trade System template pack.
Merkava Labs
Azimuth Pro + The Oracle Pro + Trinity Zones