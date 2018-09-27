A2SR: Trade Plan USDJPY - EURGBP - USDCAD - EURCAD - ... reveal actual Support

31
885
Hello traders,
I share about where actual support is USDJPY,
and where the buy position should be placed on the demand area.
- Patience is the biggest challenge on forex, so don't ever think it's too easy :)
I share this -- not to rival your signal -- because this is one of the ways to educate new A2SR users,or especially for people who are new to forex this year.As we seen that A2SR provides us the first actual Support as strong demand area is at 112.57
- The next demand area as a step of preparation.
If there is something in the market that can make USDJPY fall from Resistance today,
then the trader who has a Swing style can see where the position is strong actual Support,
as best opportunity to buy back USDJPY in the second swing low at:
Short-term trades.
If you are a short-term trader, then you can see actual support level before price reaches S.2.
Example: Trade opportunity for short-term trader.
- Note:
If you don't understand the pictures above, then trading is risky for you.
In fact, trading is not suitable for everyone. Even your broker said that :)
So, do not trade on forex until you understand this question: "What drives currency prices ?"
- Ready for learning SR Strategy ?
A2SR is a leading indicator and complete instruments for SR Strategy.
- On news events or central banks speech, A2SR support you with Market Sentiment.
Market Sentiment in A2SR is totally different with any known traditional currency meter
or currency strength.
Thank you.
Wish you all the best this year.
Are you ready for 2019?