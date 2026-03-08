Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (March 9 – 15, 2026)

As markets navigate a packed economic calendar for March 9–15, 2026, traders should brace for heightened volatility driven by key inflation data, central bank commentary, and escalating geopolitical tensions. Notably, the ongoing military conflict between the United States and Iran adds a layer of uncertainty to energy markets, warranting extra caution when trading oil and natural gas instruments.

Below are the five highest-impact economic releases scheduled this week, presented in chronological order (all times UTC):

March 11, 07:00 UTC | EUR | Eurozone CPI y/y

Forecast: 1.9% | Previous: 1.9%

Why it matters: Eurozone inflation data is a critical input for ECB policy decisions. Even a slight deviation from expectations can trigger sharp moves in EUR/USD and European equity indices. With inflation hovering near the ECB's target, this release will shape near-term expectations for monetary policy adjustments.

March 11, 12:30 UTC | USD | US CPI y/y & Core CPI m/m

CPI y/y Forecast: 2.2% (Prev: 2.4%) | Core CPI m/m Forecast: 0.2% (Prev: 0.3%)

Why it matters: US inflation data remains the most market-moving release globally. Traders will focus on core metrics excluding food and energy to gauge underlying price pressures. Surprises here can drive significant volatility in USD pairs, US Treasury yields, and equity markets as participants reassess Fed rate cut expectations.

March 12, 12:30 UTC | USD | Initial Jobless Claims

Forecast: 221K | Previous: 213K

Why it matters: Labor market data is a key pillar of the Fed's dual mandate. A notable deviation in jobless claims can shift interest rate expectations, impacting USD strength and risk appetite. This release coincides with US housing and trade data, amplifying potential mid-week volatility.

March 13, 08:00 UTC | EUR | Eurozone HICP y/y

Forecast: 2.5% | Previous: 2.5%

Why it matters: The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices provides a standardized measure of inflation across the euro area. As the ECB evaluates its policy trajectory, this data point can reinforce or challenge current market pricing for future rate decisions, influencing EUR volatility heading into the weekend.